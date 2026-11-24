Our favorite high-upside waiver wire bench stashes, fantasy football sleepers for Week 12 of 2026. Waiver wire stashes include Sione Vaki, Will Shipley, Roman Wilson, and more.
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Welcome RotoBallers! The Week 12 slate kicks off earlier than most weeks, with a game on Wednesday, three on Thursday, and one more on Friday. As a result, managers have less time to hunt for potential breakouts on the waiver wire.
Below, we will look at our sneaky waiver wire picks ahead of Week 12 who could provide some upside down the final stretch of the season.
Who should we be stashing this week? Let's dive in!
High-Upside Waiver Wire Bench Stashes
Only players rostered in fewer than 30% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential stashes.
Sione Vaki, RB, DET
2% Rostered
One of the top handcuffs in fantasy is sitting on nearly 95% of waiver wires. Given that many superstar running backs have missed time this season, stashing the clear backup to Jahmyr Gibbs is not a bad idea. Through the 2026 season, Sione Vaki has been the clear RB2 behind Detroit's workhorse.
Through 10 games, he has averaged a solid 4.4 YPC (on 37 attempts) and drawn 10 targets (with five coming over his last four games). Managers should not expect Vaki to see the same workload Gibbs receives, but he should get up to double-digit carries per game while staying involved in the passing game if he were to miss time.
Will Shipley, RB, PHI
2% Rostered
Our other running back returned from IR this past weekend and quickly reclaimed his handcuff role. Shipley missed four games with a foot injury but returned in Week 11 and reclaimed the No. 2 role behind Saquon Barkley. However, Barkley has been no stranger to injuries this season as he left Sunday's victory over the Steelers with another ailment (an arm injury).
During Monday's practice (ahead of their Thursday game), Barkley was a limited participant with a neck injury. Shipley has solid RB2 upside if Barkley faces any setback.
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
5% Rostered
The long-awaited release has finally come to fruition. Brandon Aiyuk's near two-year saga with the 49ers ended on Monday, as the team placed him on waivers. The veteran wideout has not taken the field since the 2024 season due to injury and a lingering contract dispute. However, he is now clear to seek employment elsewhere, which puts him on the stash radar in deeper leagues.
His agent has said Aiyuk hopes to contribute this season. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network has labeled the Commanders as the most likely destination. While Stefon Diggs is the WR1 on the team, Aiyuk could slide into the No. 2/No. 3 role alongside rookie Antonio Williams with Terry McLaurin out for the season.
In 2022 and 2023, Aiyuk posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and punched in 15 receiving touchdowns. If he joins Washington, Aiyuk has a path to seeing a prominent role down the stretch and would hold solid value in deeper 3-WR formats.
Roman Wilson, WR, PIT
5% Rostered
Roman Wilson returned from the IR this past weekend and was a bright spot in a struggling Pittsburgh offense. During their loss to the Eagles, the former Michigan standout caught six targets and brought in three for 43 yards. With DK Metcalf being ejected, Wilson quickly slid into the WR1 role for Aaron Rodgers.
Before the injury, Wilson's fantasy stock was rising, and he is well-positioned to enjoy a strong finish to the campaign. In Weeks 1 through 4 (he left early in Week 5), Wilson drew six targets each game and even tallied at least 60 yards in his final two games. Wilson should continue to see his role increase and could very well end the season as Rodgers' preferred target.
Huge gain by Roman Wilson! #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/eQiZnesGzQ
— Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) November 22, 2026
Read more player news and updates for Week 12
Other High-Upside Bench Stashes
- Samaje Perine, CIN
Who to Pick Up For Fantasy Football Week 12?
Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league -- depending on the league size. Quarterbacks and defenses (D/ST) are grouped at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Owned
|Baller Move
|1
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|57
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|46
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|32
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|4
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|32
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|5
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|53
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|6
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|67
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|7
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|55
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Justice Hill
|RB
|21
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|13
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|46
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|9
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|12
|Will Shipley
|RB
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|13
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|18
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|14
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|48
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|63
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|16
|Tank Dell
|WR
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|64
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|18
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|21
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|30
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|21
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|29
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|14
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|24
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|25
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|25
|Ted Hurst III
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Malik Washington
|WR
|51
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|28
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|34
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|29
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|30
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|41
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|31
|Jack Bech
|WR
|1
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|32
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|33
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|24
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|37
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|38
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|39
|Myles Price
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|56
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|6
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|43
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|44
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|45
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|25
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Ray Davis
|RB
|4
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Harrison Wallace III
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|54
|Davis Allen
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|55
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Tai Felton
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|58
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Cam Ward
|QB
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|61
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|62
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|63
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Joe Milton III
|QB
|7
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|20
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|67
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|41
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|48
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|71
|Geno Smith
|QB
|18
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|15
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Josh Johnson
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|DJ Uiagalelei
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Carson Beck
|QB
|2
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|New York Giants
|DST
|9
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|80
|New York Jets
|DST
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|48
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|83
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Sione Vaki, Will Shipley, Roman Wilson, and Brandon Aiyuk. But don't worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players -- Sione Vaki, Will Shipley, Roman Wilson, Brandon Aiyuk. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Sione Vaki, Will Shipley, Roman Wilson, and Brandon Aiyuk:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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