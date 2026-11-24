Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 12 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.
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Week 12 has officially arrived! Fantasy managers won't have bye weeks to deal with, but since it's Thanksgiving week, NFL games will be spread out throughout the week. Here are our early Week 12 Half-PPR fantasy football running back rankings to help navigate you through Thanksgiving week and get an early head start. In this article, you will find rankings for key running backs such as Bucky Irving, Christian McCaffrey, D'Andre Swift, Jonah Coleman, Cam Skattebo, Jaylen Warren, Breece Hall, Ollie Gordon II, Derrick Henry, Emmett Johnson, David Montgomery, Dylan Sampson, and Kenny Gainwell.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 12 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 12 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
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|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|5
|1
|3
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|7
|1
|4
|James Cook III
|RB
|8
|1
|5
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|9
|1
|6
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|10
|2
|7
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|12
|2
|8
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|13
|2
|9
|Chase Brown
|RB
|14
|3
|10
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|17
|3
|11
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|18
|3
|12
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|19
|3
|13
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|21
|3
|14
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|22
|3
|15
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|23
|3
|16
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|26
|3
|17
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|27
|4
|18
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|28
|4
|19
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|30
|4
|20
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|34
|4
|21
|Blake Corum
|RB
|35
|4
|22
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|38
|5
|23
|Breece Hall
|RB
|42
|5
|24
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|47
|5
|25
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|48
|5
|26
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|49
|5
|27
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|50
|5
|28
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|54
|5
|29
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|61
|5
|30
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|62
|5
|31
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|65
|5
|32
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|68
|5
|33
|David Montgomery
|RB
|71
|5
|34
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|79
|5
|35
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|82
|6
|36
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|86
|6
|37
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|88
|6
|38
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|90
|6
|39
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|91
|6
|40
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|93
|6
|41
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|94
|6
|42
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|102
|6
|43
|Justice Hill
|RB
|104
|6
|44
|Bam Knight
|RB
|106
|6
|45
|Woody Marks
|RB
|108
|7
|46
|Will Shipley
|RB
|116
|7
|47
|Rachaad White
|RB
|126
|7
|48
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|133
|7
|49
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|136
|7
|50
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|145
|7
|51
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|157
|7
|52
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|166
|7
|53
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|167
|7
|54
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|168
|7
|55
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|170
|7
|56
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|179
|7
|57
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|182
|7
|58
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|183
|7
|59
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|185
|7
|60
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|186
|8
|61
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|198
|8
|62
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|204
|8
|63
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|205
|8
|64
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|206
|8
|65
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|215
|8
|66
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|219
|8
|67
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|220
|8
|68
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|229
|8
|69
|Ray Davis
|RB
|237
|8
|70
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|240
|8
|71
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|247
|8
|72
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|251
|8
|73
|Michael Carter
|RB
|254
|8
|74
|Lan Larison
|RB
|261
|8
|75
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|266
|9
|76
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|270
|9
|77
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|271
|9
|78
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|273
Week 12 Running Back News
Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) was estimated as a non-participant in practice on Monday, according to the team. A groin injury kept Walker sidelined for a second straight game in Sunday's blowout win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals, and he is on the wrong track to return for a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Buffalo Bills this Thursday after missing the first practice of the week. The Chiefs are definitely not in a rush to bring the 26-year-old back too soon after rookie Emmett Johnson has produced 206 rushing yards and a touchdown on 45 carries while catching 10 of 11 targets for 108 yards and two receiving touchdowns in the last two games with Walker sidelined.
The Chiefs will put Walker immediately back into a starting role when he is cleared from his groin injury, but on a short week, the reigning Super Bowl MVP is not a lock to play against the Bills. The Chiefs are "optimistic" that Walker will play in Week 12, but he is going to need to return to practice on Tuesday or Wednesday first. If Walker is active on Thursday, he will be a much more volatile RB1 option for fantasy managers while at risk of losing valuable touches to Johnson. Walker has been a top-five fantasy RB when healthy in his first year in KC, though, recording 872 yards and seven rushing touchdowns on 159 carries while adding 26 catches for 172 yards and four receiving TDs on 36 targets. He leads the NFL with 5.5 yards per carry.
David Montgomery, Houston Texans
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley said on Monday that the team plans to share the backfield work between running back David Montgomery and running back Woody Marks (concussion) when Marks returns from his head injury, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. "Both those guys capable guys put a lot of work into it, feel to it as well, want to keep them in a rhythm, balance each other well, see how it goes, only be a positive thing," Caley said. Montgomery looked fresh in his return from a groin injury that kept him out for four games in the team's Thursday night win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts, carrying the ball 26 times for a season-high 107 yards while catching three of four targets for 17 yards in the passing game.
Monty was the clear lead back with Marks sidelined with a concussion, but if Marks returns in Week 12 this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, the 29-year-old's ceiling and floor will be lowered in a timeshare in Houston's backfield. Montgomery looked good in his return, but he is still averaging only 3.1 yards per carry on 78 rushing attempts this year in six games, and both of his rushing scores came in the Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Both Marks and Montgomery will be RB3/flex options for fantasy managers when Marks returns if the Texans split the backfield down the middle.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo rushed 14 times for 34 yards (2.4 yards per carry) and lost a fumble in a 23-18 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Skattebo added three receptions (on seven targets) for 14 yards (4.7 yards per catch). He did not score a touchdown. Skattebo's fumble came in the third quarter, and it was returned 42 yards deep into New York territory, but it didn't end up costing the Giants, as the Jaguars eventually turned it over on downs.
It was a frustrating day for fantasy managers, but the good news is that Skattebo played 59 out of 70 offensive snaps (84.3%) and dominated touches in the backfield. With fellow running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) currently on injured reserve until at least Week 13 due to a hamstring injury, Skattebo will continue to lead New York's backfield without much competition for opportunities.
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey rushed 12 times for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday night's 35-10 win against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. He added 13 yards and two receptions on three targets. San Francisco controlled much of the game, working to a 28-10 lead by the two-minute warning of the first half. As a result, the fantasy stalwart saw only five touches after the break and none following the team's first drive of the final frame.
While Sunday night was McCaffrey's least-productive outing from a yardage standpoint so far in 2026, he's now scored a touchdown in nine straight appearances. For what it's worth, backfield mate Kaelon Black managed just eight yards on six totes. The former eighth-overall pick made it through one tough matchup unscathed, but will again be tested in Week 12 when San Francisco squares off with the Seattle Seahawks in a divisional tilt.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 12 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Bucky Irving, Christian McCaffrey, D'Andre Swift, Jonah Coleman, Cam Skattebo, Jaylen Warren, Breece Hall, Ollie Gordon II, Derrick Henry, Emmett Johnson, David Montgomery, Dylan Sampson, and Kenny Gainwell. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 12.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Popular Week 12 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 12 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 12 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 12 for Bucky Irving, Christian McCaffrey, D'Andre Swift, Jonah Coleman, Cam Skattebo, Jaylen Warren, Breece Hall, Ollie Gordon II, Derrick Henry, Emmett Johnson, David Montgomery, Dylan Sampson, and Kenny Gainwell:
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