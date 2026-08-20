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5 Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Dan's Deep Sleepers to Draft (2026)

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Pat Bryant - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Injury News

Dan Fornek's five fantasy football deep sleepers and breakout candidates. His undervalued draft targets for 2026 fantasy football, including Tyler Shough and more.

Training camp is underway for all 32 teams, and this weekend we will finally see everybody in action for their first preseason games. The 2026 NFL season is upon us. There is a lot of information to consume for fantasy managers coming out of a long winter.

A lot of energy is spent on the early rounds of fantasy drafts, which makes sense because those players will be the most impactful in your weekly lineup. But finding hidden gems and deep sleepers is a way to have depth and potentially hit on a big upside that could tilt matchups throughout the season.

The purpose of this article is to find players that are (mostly) being undrafted that may have the ability to find their way into fantasy lineups. As such, these are players that will begin the season on your bench until we have more clarity on their respective roles. Make sure you draft wisely. Let’s dive in.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints

As of right now, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough is the only player being regularly drafted that will show up in this article. Given his current ADP on Yahoo (129.8, QB27), I have no problems including him in an article about deep sleepers.

Shough, the Saints' 2025 second-round pick out of Louisville, was brought along slowly to start the 2025 season before earning the starting job in Week 9 and immediately showed flashes of a starting-caliber NFL quarterback. Among signal callers with at least 100 passes, Shough ranked fourth in completion percentage (69.2%) and ninth in yards per attempt (7.6). He also added 42 carries for 174 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Shough showed an instant connection with Chris Olave (48 receptions for 660 yards and six touchdowns in eight games) and Juwan Johnson (41 receptions for 521 yards and two touchdowns in nine games), but had very little proven NFL talent catching passes beyond those players. Despite that, he finished as the QB12 in points per game (17.6) with three 20+ point weeks.

The second-year quarterback should be even better in 2026. Not only did the Saints upgrade their offensive line (left guard David Edwards) and backfield (running back Travis Etienne Jr.) in free agency, but they also invested in the wide receiver room with their top-10 pick.

New Orleans drafted Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson with the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tyson has already impressed throughout training camp and should add another high-end pass-catching weapon for Shough this season.

It’s fair to expect growth across the board for the Saints in 2026 with a second-year quarterback and head coach. Early reports out of camp surrounding Shough (and the offense) have been optimistic thus far.

Shough showed the ability to be a low-end QB1 over his final nine games and now has a year of experience and an offensive environment to hopefully raise his floor. At the very least, he’s a fine late-round quarterback target given his solid rushing production as a rookie.

 

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers

To call the start of Green Bay Packers’ running back MarShawn Lloyd’s career a major disappointment would be an understatement. The 2024 third-round pick was drafted to serve as an explosive complement as a runner and pass catcher to Josh Jacobs coming out of college. Instead, Lloyd has been limited to just 10 snaps over his first two seasons due to a variety of lower-body injuries and an appendectomy.

However, things appear to be changing during the 2026 offseason. Lloyd is seemingly healthy and has been an active participant throughout practice, routinely making explosive plays this summer. He’s making the most of his opportunities as both a rusher and a pass catcher, adding a dimension to the offense that was sorely lacking toward the end of the 2025 season.

Lloyd has gotten even more opportunities to impress with Jacobs sidelined due to a groin injury for an undetermined amount of time. There is also the looming issue regarding his arrest for a domestic incident this summer that could potentially result in a suspension.

Unless there is major news regarding Jacobs, Lloyd is a player who will continue to fly under the radar given his lack of experience at the NFL level. He’s a player who can carve out a role for the Packers regardless of Jacobs’ health, with top-24 upside if Jacobs is forced to miss time due to injury or suspension. He just needs to stay healthy.

 

Demond Claiborne, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Demond Claiborne was a solid producer during his final two years at Wake Forest, amassing 407 carries for 1,956 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 51 receptions for 394 yards and two touchdowns. He emerged as a legitimate draft prospect after running a blazing-fast 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Unfortunately, Claiborne’s explosiveness didn’t outweigh his lack of size (5-foot-9, 188 pounds) and ultimately pushed the rookie down to the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, his landing spot with the Minnesota Vikings could prove to be a good one as soon as next season.

Claiborne has impressed when given opportunities in training camp and may have carved out a small role to start the season. He is still behind veterans Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones on the depth chart, but neither player can generate explosives like Claiborne can.

New assistant head coach Frank Smith joined the team after spending the last four years with the Miami Dolphins and is expected to try to incorporate a wide zone rushing scheme into the offense. That is an excellent fit for a back with Claiborne’s speed.

Fantasy managers drafting Claiborne shouldn’t expect immediate production. But he’s a worthwhile bench stash if he can carve out a role or earn playing time due to an injury ahead of him on the depth chart.

 

Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos

The biggest news regarding the Denver Broncos this offseason was the fact that the team traded numerous draft picks to acquire wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins. Waddle should instantly become the team’s leading target and will add an explosive element to the passing attack while being a reliable target for quarterback Bo Nix over the middle of the field.

However, most of the noise coming out of Broncos’ training camp has been the strong performance of second-year wide receiver Pat Bryant.

Bryant, a 2025 third-round pick out of Illinois, started slow his rookie season before gradually earning a role in Denver’s offense. However, he earned a consistent role midway through the season with some flashes. From Weeks 7 to 18, Bryant played in nine games (six starts). In that stretch, he averaged a 57.1% snap share with 43 targets, 27 receptions, 338 yards, and a touchdown.

The second-year receiver has gotten opportunities to show his growth throughout the summer with both Courtland Sutton (load management) and Waddle (soft tissue injury) missing time. At this point, it seems like he’s locked down the WR3 role in Denver and could even challenge Sutton for targets behind Waddle in 2026.

Denver finished fourth in pass attempts in 2025 (613) despite having an excellent defense. There is no reason to expect that to slow down in 2026. Bryant is an inexpensive way to get a piece of their passing attack in fantasy that could pay off in a big way.

 

Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

Many draft fans were confused when the Miami Dolphins selected Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Douglas had strong seasons in his final two years after transferring to the Red Raiders, catching 114 passes for 1,723 yards and 13 touchdowns, but he struggled with drops and physicality throughout his college career.

Douglas has had some issues with drops in training camp, but for the most part he’s made plays when given opportunities within the offense. His size and explosiveness have both stood out consistently throughout camp to the point where he was listed as one of Miami’s wide receivers on the team’s initial depth chart.

Add in the fact that Miami doesn’t really have much competition for targets, and it’s easy to see a world where Douglas emerges as the team’s top target in his first season. His downfield playmaking ability is also a great match with quarterback Malik Willis’s arm strength and willingness to extend plays to attack downfield.

Nobody expects the Miami Dolphins to be a good team, but that could lead to more negative game scripts and pass attempts. If Douglas can continue to stack good days and earn opportunities, he could step into a fantasy-friendly role as a final-round fantasy pick.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for MarShawn Lloyd, Demond Claiborne, Pat Bryant, Caleb Douglas:

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Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Kayshon Boutte
Caleb Douglas
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Caleb Douglas
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Caleb Douglas
vs
Houston Texans
Caleb Douglas
vs
Cooper Kupp
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jauan Jennings
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan James
Caleb Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Caleb Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Caleb Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Drake London
Caleb Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Caleb Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Caleb Douglas
vs
A.J. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devonta Smith
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ladd McConkey
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tee Higgins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashee Rice
Caleb Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Caleb Douglas
vs
Davante Adams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Luther Burden III
Caleb Douglas
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jameson Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Evans
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Caleb Douglas
vs
Parker Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
DJ Moore
Caleb Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Carnell Tate

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tyler Warren

Should be Back Next Week
Jac Caglianone

Leaves Early Wednesday With Ankle Soreness
Julian Reese

Headed to Denver, to be Waived
Cam Whitmore

Headed to Cleveland
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Leaves Early Wednesday With "Right-Hand Contusion"
Tre Mann

Traded to Wizards
Max Strus

Traded to the Clippers
Peyton Watson

Lands in Cleveland
CFB

Former Seahawks Running Back TJ Harden to Enter Transfer Portal
CFB

Georgia Still Searching for Third-Down Running Back
CFB

Notre Dame's Receiver Rotation Shaping Up
CFB

Skyler Locklear Wins Missouri State Quarterback Job
CFB

Kennesaw State Names Rickie Collins the Week 1 Starting Quarterback
CFB

Luke Weaver Named San Jose State Starting Quarterback
CFB

Dylan Stewart, Jacarrius Peak Unlikely to Be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Louisiana Lawsuit Grants Return to College Football for Current NFL Players
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz's MRI Comes Back Clean, to be Shut Down for a "Couple Days"
Jacob deGrom

Will Start on Thursday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Blue Jays Targeting Saturday Return for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Tyler Warren

Leaves Practice With Groin Injury
Ketel Marte

D-Backs GM Non-Committal on Ketel Marte's Return This Year
DK Metcalf

Says He'll Be Fine for Week 1
Jayden Higgins

Suffers Torn ACL
PGA

Sungjae Im Trending in the Right Direction Heading to BMW Championship
Aaron Rai

Needs Strong Finish at BMW Championship
Kurt Kitayama

Putting Together a Solid Finish to 2026 Season
Alex Smalley

Continues Rising in FedEx Cup Standings
Ryan Gerard

Hitting His Stride Heading to BMW Championship
Rory McIlroy

Struggles at FedEx St. Jude Championship
Chris Gotterup

Still in Good Spot to Make Tour Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick

in Solid Form Heading to BMW Championship
Justin Thomas

Needs a Big Week at BMW Championship
Jake Knapp

Riding Strong Form Into the BMW Championship
Omarion Hampton

Sets the Tone in Joint Practice
Rickie Fowler

Looking to Keep His Season Going at BMW Championship
Justin Rose

a Solid Value Play at BMW Championship
Alex Fitzpatrick

Looking to Find His Putting Stroke at BMW Championship
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Be Sidelined at Least a Month
Brooklyn Nets

Nick Pringle Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Nets
Russell Henley

a Boom-or-Bust Option at BMW Championship
NBA

Garrison Mathews Leaves the NBA for Olimpia Milano
Collin Morikawa

Could Be a Risky Play at the BMW Championship
OG Anunoby

Sets Sights on Knicks Title Defense
Cameron Young

Looking to Bounce Back at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Officially Named Stanford's Starting Quarterback
NBA

TyTy Washington Jr. Nears EuroLeague Move to ASVEL
P.J. Washington

Confident He Stays in Dallas
Patrick Cantlay

Hopes to Take Elite Iron Play to BMW Championship
Robert MacIntyre

It's Impossible to Trust Robert MacIntyre at BMW Championship
CFB

Davis Warren Named Starting QB for Stanford
Tom Kim

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
Viktor Hovland

Looking to Put Four Rounds Together at BMW Championship
New Orleans Pelicans

Malik Dia Signs Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Waive Hunter Dickinson
Isaiah Hartenstein

is Battling Ankle Injury
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz Going Back on Injured List With Neck Inflammation
Tyler Soderstrom

Undergoing Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Hunter Goodman

Rockies Place Hunter Goodman on Injured List With Shoulder Strain
Aaron Judge

to Begin Hitting Progression This Week
Christian McCaffrey

Could Have Practiced Tuesday
CFB

Kevin Jennings Expected to be 100% for Week 1
CFB

Billy Edwards Jr. Named North Carolina's Starting Quarterback
CFB

TCU Dismisses Jacob Fields from Program
Xander Schauffele

Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship
CJ Abrams

"Not Thrilled" With Move to Second Base
Ketel Marte

Returning to Arizona for MRI on his Knee
Jeremiyah Love

Won't Need Surgery on his Ankle
Alec Pierce

Colts Expect Alec Pierce to be Ready by Week 1
Kenyon Sadiq

Should be Available for Week 1
Breece Hall

to Miss 2-3 Weeks, Expected Back for Week 1
Josh Jacobs

Will Practice on Tuesday
NFL

Roger Goodell Has No Doubt There Will Be NFL Teams Outside the USA
Tarik Biberovic

Eyes Real NBA Role with Mavericks
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Add John Bryant to Charles Lee's Staff
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Hire Austin Dufault for Player Development Role
Malachi Smith

Signs with Raptors Ahead of Camp
Braden Smith

Pacers Sign Braden Smith to Two-Way Contract
Los Angeles Lakers

Jeanie Buss Fights Siblings' Vote to Sell Lakers Stake
CFB

Texas Star Tackle Trevor Goosby Exits Practice with Knee Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Scheduled to Throw Another Bullpen on Tuesday
Keenan Allen

Signs with Colts
Haywood Highsmith

Signs One-Year Deal with Suns
Sean Pedulla

Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
Christian McCaffrey

is Actually Dealing with Tightness, Not a Hold-In
Max Fried

Heading to Injured List With Elbow Bone Bruise
Ketel Marte

Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Hunter Goodman

Scratched Again With Shoulder Inflammation
Jordyn Tyson

Expected to Miss Two Months With Hamstring Injury
Kyle Monangai

to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hyperextended Knee
CFB

Running Back Tikey Hayes Dismissed from Nebraska Program
Breece Hall

Groin Injury Considered Minor
Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodon to Return on Tuesday Against Baltimore
Maikel Garcia

Reinstated From Injured List and Starting on Monday
Puka Nacua

Could Miss Entire Week of Practice
TreVeyon Henderson

Could Be Headed for 50-50 Backfield Split
Dansby Swanson

Grade 2 Oblique Strain for Dansby Swanson, Could Miss 4-6 Weeks
Emeka Egbuka

Buccaneers Unsure if Emeka Egbuka Will be Ready for Week 1
CFB

EJ Crowell Expected to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Houston Managing Conner Weigman's Reps in Camp
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. has Lead in West Virginia Quarterback Competition
Oneil Cruz

Activated From the 60-Day Injured List
CFB

Oklahoma Starting Center Jake Maikkula to Miss Time with Knee Injury
NHL

Nicolas Aube-Kubel Heads to KHL
NHL

Jeff Skinner Inks One-Year Deal With Swiss Club
Brad Marchand

Could Miss Start of Season
Ian Machado Garry

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Islam Makhachev

Defends His Welterweight Title
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Expected to Start in Week 1 Against LSU
Gillian Robertson

Outclassed At UFC 330
Gillian Robertson

Mackenzie Dern Dominates Gillian Robertson To Win Title Fight
CFB

Aaron Philo Takes Most First-Team Reps in Florida's Scrimmage
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Jalin Turner

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Bryan Woo

Pulled as a Precaution With Shoulder Soreness
Joey Logano

Earns Second Victory of 2026 at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Misses the Victory at Richmond after Leading the Most Laps
Austin Cindric

Scores his Best Finish of the 2026 Season so far at Richmond
Denny Hamlin

Places Fourth and Maintains the Championship Lead
Ryan Blaney

Ends Richmond with A Finish of 13th Despite Stage Win
Ryan Blaney

Has Ryan Blaney Finally Figured Out Richmond?
Joey Logano

Should Have Another Good Points Day at Richmond
Kyle Busch

Denny Hamlin Looking to Tie Kyle Busch with Six Richmond Wins
Christopher Bell

Can Christopher Bell Finally Get a Win at Richmond?
Ty Gibbs

Qualifies Fourth at Richmond
Kyle Larson

Will Start 30th at Richmond
Chase Briscoe

Has Never Finished in the Top 10 at Richmond
William Byron

Leads Hendrick Motorsports in Qualifying at Richmond
Tyler Reddick

Is Tyler Reddick a Must-Play in DFS at Richmond?
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back Into the Top 10 at Richmond?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Has Upside at Richmond
Austin Dillon

Can Austin Dillon Win Three in a Row at Richmond?
Josh Berry

Looks Strong for Richmond as He Races for His Career
Ian Machado Garry

Can Become The New Welterweight Champion
Islam Makhachev

Set For His First Welterweight Title Defense
Mackenzie Dern

Set To Defend Her Title
Gillian Robertson

Set For UFC 330 Co-Main Event
Kauê Fernandes

Kaue Fernandes Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Jalin Turner

Returns At UFC 330
NHL

Boris Katchouk Signs With KHL Team
Jack Roslovic

Excited for New Chapter in Toronto
WAS

Ilya Protas Expected to Have Full-Time NHL Role in 2026-27
Dylan Larkin

Could Start Season With Red Wings
Zach Werenski

Hints at Long-Term Future With Blue Jackets
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