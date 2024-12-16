X
FanDuel NBA DFS Picks for Today (Monday 12/16/24): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

3 weeks ago by
Bam Adebayo - Miami Heat
In This Article hide
1. FanDuel NBA DFS Core Picks
2. FanDuel NBA DFS Value Picks
3. Position-by-Position Breakdown
4. Game Stacks
5. Avoids
6. My Favorite NBA DFS Picks for Today
7. NBA DFS News and Injury Alerts
8. More DFS Lineup Picks and Analysis

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! Tonight’s NBA DFS slate features six games, which is great to see after a week full of 3, 2, and even 1 game slates. We've got stars like Nikola Jokic, Bam Adebayo, and LaMelo Ball headlining the action, so there is no shortage of talent to build around tonight. Injury news will always be critical, so stay updated and adjust your lineups accordingly.

Let’s dive into tonight’s slate and identify the best plays to help you dominate your FanDuel lineups!

This article will provide my daily fantasy basketball lineup picks for FanDuel on 12/16/24. Remember to monitor NBA injury news and our awesome NBA injuries report tool, as the slate can completely change before lineups lock at 7:00 p.m. EST on FanDuel. 

FanDuel NBA DFS Core Picks

These are the cornerstone players to build around for tonight's slate.

Nikola Jokic (DEN, $12,500)

Matchup: @ Sacramento Kings

Jokic is a near-lock on tonight’s slate, boasting an average of 69.7 FanDuel points per game and a league-leading offensive impact. Sacramento’s defensive struggles against skilled big men further boost his appeal. They rank 17th in defensive efficiency and allow a ton of points in the paint, the Kings are ill-equipped to contain Jokic’s versatile skill set.

He dominates every statistical category, averaging 31.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, and nearly 10 assists in his last three games. In a fast-paced matchup with a 238.5-point game total, Jokic offers the highest floor and ceiling, making him essential in cash games and a must-consider in GPPs.

De’Aaron Fox (SAC, $8,900)

Matchup: vs. Denver Nuggets

On the other side, we have De'Aaron Fox, the heart of the Kings’ offense. He's got a 30% usage rate and averages 45.1 FanDuel points per game. His ability to attack downhill and thrive in transition makes him a prime candidate for success in a high-scoring matchup against Denver. The 238.5-point total projects this to be one of the slate’s highest-paced games, providing Fox ample opportunities for points, assists, and steals.

While Denver’s defense is solid, their pace creates opportunities for opposing playmakers. Fox’s dynamic scoring (26.1 points per game) and assist upside (6.1 per game) make him an excellent option for GPPs, with the potential for a massive ceiling if this game remains close.

Bam Adebayo (MIA, $8,300)

Matchup: @ Detroit Pistons

Adebayo is a standout mid-range option on tonight’s slate. Detroit ranks 23rd in defensive rebounding rate and allows the 7th-most points in the paint, setting the stage for Bam to excel on both ends of the court.

Over his last three games, he has averaged 42.1 FanDuel points, including double-doubles fueled by consistent scoring and rebounding. His ability to generate blocks (1.2 per game) adds bonus upside, making him cash-viable and a strong GPP candidate against the Pistons’ vulnerable interior defense.

Tyrese Maxey (PHI, $8,600)

Matchup: @ Charlotte Hornets

With Joel Embiid sidelined again, Maxey takes center stage for the 76ers. He has a 29% usage rate and is playing 36.7 minutes per game. He’s been a very consistent fantasy producer, and tonight’s matchup against the Hornets’ 25th-ranked defense is another good spot for him. Charlotte struggles to contain guards, allowing high assist and scoring numbers, which aligns perfectly with Maxey’s offensive strengths.

Averaging 24.2 points and 5.0 assists per game, Maxey has the skill set to rack up fantasy points quickly, making him an excellent building block for both cash games and GPPs tonight.

 

FanDuel NBA DFS Value Picks

Duncan Robinson (MIA, $4,600)

With injuries in the Miami rotation, Robinson has seen an uptick in minutes and usage. At $4,600, he’s a great punt play, especially against Detroit's leaky perimeter defense (28th in opponent 3-point percentage).

Ben Simmons (BKN, $5,800)

Simmons remains underpriced for his versatile stat line. While not a high-ceiling play, his ability to contribute across the board makes him cash-viable at this salary.

Isaac Okoro (CLE, $4,100)

Okoro is a sneaky value option tonight. He’s projected for 30+ minutes in a favorable matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, who rank 30th in defensive efficiency.

 

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Point Guard

  • Core: De’Aaron Fox ($8,900), Tyrese Maxey ($8,600)
  • Mid-Range: Darius Garland ($7,700)
  • Value: Ben Simmons ($5,800)

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

 

Game Stacks

Focus on high-total games to maximize exposure to fantasy points.

Chicago Bulls @ Toronto Raptors (238.5 Total)

Targets: Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, RJ Barrett

Both teams rank in the top half for pace, and the tight spread (-1 TOR) indicates a competitive game environment.

Denver Nuggets @ Sacramento Kings (238.5 Total)

Targets: Nikola Jokic, De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis

This game is projected to be fast-paced and high-scoring, making it an ideal stack for GPPs.

 

Avoids

LaMelo Ball (CHA, $9,000)

Ball is questionable with a calf injury, and even if he plays, his ceiling might be capped in a slow-paced game against Philadelphia.

Jalen Duren (DET, $5,500)

Duren's minutes and production have dipped recently, making him a risky option even at his discounted salary.

 

My Favorite NBA DFS Picks for Today

Here is where I leave you with some of my favorites.

  • Favorite Overall Play: Nikola Jokic ($12,500)
  • Favorite Cash Play: Bam Adebayo ($8,300)
  • Favorite GPP Play: De’Aaron Fox ($8,900)
  • Favorite Value Play: Duncan Robinson ($4,600)


NBA DFS News and Injury Alerts

Joel Embiid Will Play On Thursday Night
Trae Young Questionable Friday With A Hand Contusion
Jaxson Hayes Will Start Thursday Against The Trail Blazers
Cody Martin Might Miss Friday's Game
Brandon Miller Uncertain For Friday
Jalen Johnson Questionable Friday Against The Lakers
LaMelo Ball Tagged As Questionable For Friday
Draymond Green Will Be Available Thursday Against Philadelphia
Stephen Curry Probable Thursday Night
Zach Edey Questionable Friday Against The Kings

