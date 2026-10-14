Fantasy football buy sell trade advice for Week 6 of 2026. Jorden's buy low, sell high Week 6 fantasy trade targets include Carnell Tate, Sam LaPorta, and more.
At this point in the NFL regular season, fantasy football managers should have a pretty good idea of their rosters' strengths and weaknesses. Offseason hype and preconceived notions can mostly be disregarded now, as most teams have provided five weeks of actual data we can evaluate.
As a result, I expect my trade advice in this column to get even stronger as the season progresses. That said, I am pleased with the short-term outcomes of Week 5. I highlighted Parker Washington, Braelon Allen, and Dallas Goedert as players to pursue in trades. Both Washington and Allen eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage and scored at least one touchdown, while Goedert returned to action earlier than anticipated and led the Eagles in targets and receptions against a Jaguars defense that has been tough on tight ends.
I also suggested moving on from Tetairoa McMillan, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, and Romeo Doubs. McMillan and the Panthers had a Week 5 bye, and Croskey-Merritt broke away for a 33-yard touchdown to post his best fantasy showing of the season. Still, I don't have much renewed faith in Croskey-Merritt and Washington's running game, especially given its schedule down the stretch. Despite another stellar performance from Drake Maye and 45 points for New England, Romeo Doubs caught only one pass for 16 yards, with A.J. Brown's return looming. Let's carry the positive momentum from last week into Week 6, starting with three undervalued players to pursue in trade negotiations.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Buy-Low Targets for Fantasy Football Trades
WR: Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
I'm sure I'm not the only one who believed the buy-low window for Carnell Tate was officially closed after his breakout in Week 4. The rookie wideout snagged nine of 12 targets for 145 yards and appeared to be on the same page as quarterback Cam Ward in a close loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
In Week 5, though, that chemistry vanished. Tate logged his worst statistical game of the year with just one catch for six yards.
Many fantasy gamers probably started Tate for the first time last week, finally working up the courage to do so after seeing him go off on their benches in Week 4. Now that he has disappointed in starting lineups, he shouldn't be too difficult to trade for. But before we discuss why Tate is a worthwhile trade target, let's talk about what happened on Sunday.
For starters, Tate was likely not playing at full health. He tweaked his back in practice last week and was listed as questionable on the injury report heading into the weekend. Obviously, he was healthy enough to play through any discomfort, so this alone can't be an excuse for a poor showing. But Tate also had to face the Houston Texans.
On paper, this looked like a favorable matchup, as the Texans defense had not played well through the first four weeks, but let's not forget that Houston surrendered the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers just last year. Furthermore, Houston's defense might have just needed one simple change to get back to its elite status.
#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on taking over defense play-calling: 'Looking for change. We haven't done great. Can we spark a little change. Matt (Burke) has done a good job. We're trying to spark a little change.'
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 7, 2026
Nonetheless, we have seen Cam Ward struggle against good and bad defenses alike, so I can't argue that Tate will be a reliable fantasy asset in every game moving forward. Given his remaining schedule, however, the potential is there for him to build on his Week 4 numbers.
For the rest of the season, Tate will have just one matchup that has been challenging for fantasy wide receivers so far in 2026, and it won't come until Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won't face another unit ranked top-10 in defending the position, and he'll be primed for success against the Cowboys, Commanders, and Lions.
Tate isn't a player you want to trade for and rely upon as an every-week starter, at least not right away. But if you can afford to be patient, or gamble with him as a flex option, he should return value on his cost in a trade.
The fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Tate is separating at a high level, running a ton of routes, and earning nearly 30% of Tennessee's targets. More fantasy production should follow, even if sporadically.
RB: Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Back in Week 3, I recommended selling high on Aaron Jones Sr., who seemed to pick up a knee injury after a solid showing in Week 2. Admittedly, Jones has been great, scoring as the RB10 over the past three weeks.
It's worth noting, though, that Jones suffered another knee injury in Week 5. It's unclear if this was a new injury or a reaggravation, but the 31-year-old returned to the contest after a quick visit to the blue medical tent. While Jones went on to play extremely well and has a Week 6 bye, his status will be worth monitoring going forward.
This is just part of the reason Mason is an enticing trade option. Before Mason was placed on injured reserve with a thumb injury, he appeared to be Minnesota's top option on the ground. He scored a touchdown and handled 15 opportunities in Week 1 with just a 45% snap share.
Even if Jones is good to go in Week 7, he'll be joined by Mason, who was always going to be a factor in the Vikings backfield.
Jordan Mason is expected back after the bye and remains a big part of the offensive plan
Kevin O'Connell: “I'm excited about what's coming for us offensively. I've kind of envisioned it being like that from the beginning of the season, and we've been able to win football games as we progress, but ultimately, to maximize who we want to be as a team, where our offense is going is going to be a big part of that, and Jordan Mason is going to be a big part of that as we get him back coming off the bye.”
— MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) October 12, 2026
If Jones misses time now or suffers another injury later in the season, Mason will operate as a workhorse with one of the easiest remaining schedules for a running back.
The only matchups Mason has left against defenses giving up fewer than 18 fantasy points per game to opposing backs are the Detroit Lions in Week 8, the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12, the Detroit Lions again in Week 15, and the Washington Commanders in Week 17.
Fantasy managers obviously won't be able to start Mason in Week 6, but that's precisely what makes him attainable now. When he is activated from injured reserve and gearing up for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, the opportunity to acquire him may cease to exist.
QB: Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
Through the first three weeks of the season, second-year signal-caller Tyler Shough seemed like a league-winning fantasy pick. He was the fantasy QB3 heading into Week 4 after three straight top-10 finishes.
In Week 4, Shough managed 286 passing yards and a touchdown with no turnovers despite constant pressure from the Atlanta Falcons. All in all, you could do a lot worse, even for fantasy purposes. His Week 5 output proved that. Shough recorded just 96 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Rather than viewing this performance as a sign of things to come, fantasy managers should consider the matchup when evaluating Shough. The Vikings have been the most difficult opponent for opposing quarterbacks this season, and it's not even particularly close.
Minnesota is allowing fewer than 10 fantasy points per contest to QBs, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are giving up the second-fewest at 12.9 points. And the Vikings aren't just dominant against quarterbacks; they are shutting down offenses entirely.
Brian Flores' Vikings 67.3% defensive success rate best in NFL & 2nd-best thru 1st 5 weeks since at least 2013
Minnesota 67.6% blitz rate highest of any team thru 1st 5 weeks since at least 2013. 13% more than 2nd ('23 MINN)
Flores is 1 of NFL's smartest & most creative coaches. Unique ability to maximize players in his attack scheme
Vikings are 5-0 largely because of Flores & his NFL-low 12.8 ppg defense:
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 12, 2026
In other words, better days are certainly ahead for Shough and the Saints. While Shough is dealing with an injury to his non-throwing hand, he was able to play through it in Week 5 and shouldn't be expected to miss time. He'll be able to use his upcoming bye in Week 8 to recover.
In the meantime, Shough should be able to bounce back immediately. In Week 6, New Orleans will take on the New York Giants, who are giving up the ninth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and just allowed Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, in his first game back from injury, to drop over 32 fantasy points.
While Shough's 205 pass attempts, second-most in the league, have boosted his fantasy value, the Saints' lack of a running game is proving to be detrimental. New Orleans is averaging the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, and its passing play percentage is second-highest.
Offseason addition Travis Etienne Jr. didn't make much noise in the first three weeks, but his return will be welcome. Kendre Miller is gaining a measly 2.9 yards per carry, and Alvin Kamara hasn't been much better at 3.1. Etienne can return as early as Week 9.
Finally, I'd be remiss not to mention New Orleans' first-round pick in this year's draft, wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. Head coach Kellen Moore has said Tyson is "progressing well" from his hamstring strain, so though he won't practice this week, he should get back on the field relatively soon.
Devaughn Vele has played very well alongside Chris Olave, but adding a weapon as dynamic as Tyson to this offense could make Shough an every-week fantasy QB1.
Sell-High Candidates for Fantasy Football Trades
RB: Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
With Kenneth Walker III leaving Seattle to join the Kansas City Chiefs, it was anticipated that the Seahawks would take a committee approach at the running back position, especially after selecting Notre Dame product Jadarian Price in the first round of the NFL Draft.
What wasn't expected, however, was that the committee would be a one-two punch of Emanuel Wilson and George Holani by Week 4.
Price suffered a chest injury and was placed on injured reserve soon after the Seahawks' surprising Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders. With Zach Charbonnet still recovering from his torn ACL, Seattle explored signing Joe Mixon, who ultimately failed his physical.
Thus, Wilson has led the way on the ground for the past two weeks, with Holani mixing in for a few touches per game. Wilson has been fed 46 total touches in that span and has scored three touchdowns. Unfortunately, he has also fumbled twice, losing one of them in a 32-29 loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers.
In addition to health, ball security has been an issue for the entire Seattle running back room, and it could impact playing time when Charbonnet returns.
One thing that is really going to help the Seahawks KEEP the football is Zach Charbonnet coming back.
We've now see George Holani, Emanuel Wilson, and Jadarian Price all struggle with fumbles.
FUN FACT: Zach Charbonnet has 0 career fumbles lost and 0 total fumbles across his 49 regular-season games in the NFL.
Wild but he NEVER has fumbled. We need that.
— Seattle ON Tap (@SeattleONTap) October 12, 2026
Charbonnet's 21-day practice window was opened on October 1, meaning he will need to be activated on the 53-man roster before the Seahawks' Week 7 bout with the Chiefs to avoid missing the entire season. This backfield will be crowded enough with Charbonnet back in the fold, and Price is sure to get his fair share of opportunities when he is healthy as well.
Most fantasy managers will realize that Wilson isn't a solution for them at running back for the remainder of the season, but there is a team desperate for immediate running back production in practically every league. Package Wilson with another player to upgrade at a position while you still can.
TE: Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Fantasy tight ends you can start confidently every week aren't easy to come across, so if you drafted Sam LaPorta as your only tight end, by no means would I recommend trading him away and finding a replacement on the waiver wire.
But I'm sure there are fantasy managers out there with LaPorta and another quality tight end such as Isaiah Likely or Juwan Johnson. In those scenarios, selling high on LaPorta makes a lot of sense.
The fourth-year pro has three touchdowns in five games played and ranks third among all tight ends in targets. He is on pace to surpass the numbers he posted when he was a Pro Bowler as a rookie. While LaPorta is absolutely talented enough to finish the season as a top-5 fantasy option at his position, there is reason to believe his stats through five weeks are a bit inflated thanks to an easy schedule.
Over the past two weeks, LaPorta's best two games so far, the Lions have faced the Carolina Panthers and the Arizona Cardinals. Not only are both of these defenses struggling against tight ends in 2026, but both were also top 10 in yards allowed to the position in 2025.
Detroit will have a bye in Week 6 before taking on the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. For all of Green Bay's defensive shortcomings, it has been stout against tight ends, surrendering the eighth-fewest fantasy points to the position. We've already discussed what Minnesota is doing on the defensive side of the ball, but it is giving up just six fantasy points per game to tight ends, the fourth-fewest mark in the league.
Furthermore, it's worth keeping in mind how the 2025 campaign developed for Lions receiver Jameson Williams. Through the first seven weeks, Williams averaged 4.3 targets, 2.4 receptions, and 41.3 yards per contest with two total touchdowns. He was completely unlocked after Detroit's Week 8 bye.
Jameson Williams — 2025 Receiving Stats (Weeks 9-18)
• 828 receiving yards (5th)
• 5 receiving touchdowns (t-14th)
• 33 receiving first downs (t-9th)
• 17.3 yards per reception (t-2nd)
• 11.5 yards per target (t-2nd)
• 2.12 yards per route run (24th)
• 513 receiving yards before catch (6th)
• 315 receiving yards after catch (11th)
• 128.7 passer rating when targeted (9th)
— Al Karsten (@FootballGuy_Al) June 6, 2026
For reference, Williams averaged 7.2 targets, 4.8 receptions, and 82.8 receiving yards per game after the bye. He was slightly more productive to begin this season, but still was very disappointing compared to what he flashed down the stretch last year.
I bring this up because there was clearly a concerted effort, implemented during the team's bye last season, to make Williams a focal point of the offense and get him the ball. This could again be in the cards this week, which would, of course, hurt LaPorta's target share moving forward.
WR: Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
As the fantasy WR66 averaging just 6.6 fantasy points per game, Xavier Worthy can't be considered a sell-high trade candidate based on his production. Instead, he is a player you might be able to sell based on his projected opportunity.
In Week 4, the Chiefs lost Tyquan Thornton to a dislocated ankle and Rashee Rice to a hamstring injury. It's unclear at this point if Rice will miss any additional time, but the 26-year-old has a history of leg and hamstring ailments, so his outlook for the rest of the season appears murky at best.
This leaves Xavier Worthy, Jalen Royals, and rookie Cyrus Allen as Kansas City's top three healthy wideouts currently on the roster. Of course, there is speculation that Tyreek Hill could join the Chiefs, but the possibility of a reunion seems less likely now that the team has officially brought back Justin Watson.
The point is, Worthy will have a chance to be Patrick Mahomes' top target if Rice is out. At worst, he could serve as the offense's de facto field-stretcher. Previously, the aforementioned Thornton had led the Chiefs in deep targets and average target distance (ADOT).
Worthy, however, hasn't proved he can separate and get open as well as Thornton, or command targets like Rice.
WR Separation Score vs TPRR 📊
-- Carnell Tate building chemistry with Ward
-- Downs, Doubs, Odunze, Pickens prime targets for positive regression
-- MHJ in a league of his own https://t.co/kDtxG8H22T
— JClyde (@JClyyde) October 8, 2026
This has been the case throughout Worthy's career. He earned a target on 20.3% of his routes as a rookie, but finished 2025 with an 18.6% target rate and is down to 18% to begin this season.
While Kansas City gets a favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, its schedule from Weeks 7-9 is brutal. Worthy will have to overcome matchups on the road against the Seahawks, on the road against the Broncos, and at home against the Jets.
It's no surprise that Seattle and Denver are both top-5 against opposing fantasy receivers this year, but New York is also holding its own so far, limiting wideouts to the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game.
With four receptions for 70 yards in Week 4, Worthy is fresh off a solid game and a bye, and could be a target for a team dealing with injuries. Even if you can't move him for a difference-making asset straight up, Worthy should add value in a package deal.
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool
Want more fantasy football trade advice? Be sure to also bookmark our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer tool to assist with your trade offers. The Trade Analyzer tool allows you to add up to three players on each side of a trade and calculate whether it is fair or not for fantasy football. You instantly get a recommendation on which side of the trade is a better deal.
The Trade Analyzer tool will display various information side by side for you to compare the players involved in any trade and help you make better decisions. Compare projections and stats, read the latest fantasy football news, and see upcoming schedules.
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