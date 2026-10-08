👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Buy-Lows? Unlucky Star Players (Week 5)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
D'Andre Swift - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

John's fantasy football buy-lows, breakouts, trade candidates to target for Week 5 in 2026. These unlucky players are underperforming early for fantasy football.

There are typically only a small handful of elite players who don't have extended stretches of mediocre or poor games and simply dominate all season. Those seasons become legendary in fantasy football lore, such as the 2019 season of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

In his third year with the team that drafted him, the only time he scored single-digit PPR fantasy points was in Week 2. And he only scored under 20 points one more time that year. These performances are far and away the exception rather than the rule, though.

Even top-8 players at their positions have multiple low-scoring games during a season. When multiple of those happen consecutively, they can create a buy-low opportunity that can help reshape the playoff teams in your fantasy football leagues. With that in mind, let's break down five star buy-low players for fantasy football ahead of Week 5!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

D'Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears

Swift (hip/knee) had a monster debut this season. In Week 1, he scored 32.4 PPR fantasy points, carrying the ball 18 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns and catching one pass for 10 yards. Since then, he's been significantly quieter. But it's not all his fault.

The injury to quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) may not be the biggest factor here. In fact, Williams played most of Week 2 before getting hurt, and Swift only managed 12.9 PPR fantasy points in that game. The Bears backup quarterbacks have arguably played better within the structure of the offense, though they don't have Williams' rushing upside.

Swift was ever-so-close to having more touchdowns in the three games since Week 1. You shouldn't blame him for bad luck at the goal line; both teams are fighting over inches of turf, and often, the carries there can go either way.

Swift plays a big role in his team's offense, but his current injury is likely holding him back. Bears backup RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) capitalized on additional opportunities in Week 4, rushing 30 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns and catching a pass for four yards.

If he misses Week 5, you could get him for even cheaper. It's a wise move to make, as he's the lead back in one of the NFL's best offenses and runs behind an excellent offensive line.

 

Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Downs was thought to be in line for a bigger role in his team's passing offense due to the injuries to Colts WR1 Alec Pierce (heel) and Keenan Allen (groin), who both missed Week 4. Downs has popped in efficiency and separation per-route metrics for multiple seasons now, and there was talk of him playing more in 2 wide receiver sets this year.

Instead of a breakout game, we saw Downs targeted just four times, catching three of those passes for just 16 yards. Downs was outproduced by both Ashton Dulin and Laquon Treadwell in Week 4.

It's hard to fathom that a player who's so obviously a great route-runner and separator, both on film and according to advanced separation metrics, could be so uninvolved in an NFL offense. Gaining fewer yards than Dulin and Treadwell was just insult to injury for fantasy managers.

The Colts offense has been unproductive, though. Quarterback Daniel Jones doesn't look anywhere near 100 percent after tearing his Achilles tendon last season. What's confusing is how he just wasn't looking Downs' way often, even when the slot WR was open. And he was open a lot.

Fantasy managers who drafted him should hang on to him, even if it seems like there's no hope. And there's a nice buy-low opportunity now, because he's perhaps the biggest example of a discrepancy between talent and production for a healthy WR right now.

 

Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers offense will probably be in hell for the next few weeks. In Week 4, starting QB Baker Mayfield (thumb) couldn't play because of a thumb injury he suffered in Week 3. He'll be out at least two more weeks, according to reports.

In his absence, the team's receivers did virtually nothing for fantasy football. Bucs WR1 Emeka Egbuka caught just two passes for 13 yards, so that puts it into perspective. Undrafted free agent backup Jalon Daniels mustered just 148 passing yards and threw two interceptions.

His lone touchdown pass came on a dump-off throw to backup RB Kenny Gainwell. Irving was already in a difficult position to start the season. The offensive scheme has already looked lackluster, and Mayfield may still be dealing with a lingering right shoulder injury.

But without Mayfield, Irving is in a nearly impossible situation to succeed in. The offense isn't productive enough to overcome. And with two more games of Daniels starting, fantasy managers who drafted Irving may get impatient.

It would be wise to see the forest for the trees here. Irving probably doesn't have the upside he had his rookie season, as he hasn't been able to replicate his success from when Liam Coen was the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay. But he probably won't be scoring single-digit PPR fantasy points every game.

If you need an RB2 with later-season upside, Irving is worth pursuing in a trade.

 

Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears

Burden has led the Bears in target share this season, and ranks 15th in the NFL among receivers in that metric. He leads his team in targets through four games, though he's just behind WRs Rome Odunze and Kalif Raymond in receiving yards.

Raymond has been a big surprise this season -- through the first three games, he was the team's most productive fantasy pass-catcher. But that may be more of an aberration than anything, and Burden has re-established himself as the team's top target. With 17 targets in his last two games, it's reasonable to think that better days are ahead.

His lone touchdown this season featured him staying upright through multiple tackle attempts and pushing the pile like a running back into the end zone for a score. Bears head coach Ben Johnson's scheme emphasizes taking the easy completions, like those to Burden, and letting the pass-catchers do work after the catch.

Johnson has been good at scheming them open. The big problem here is Bears starting quarterback Williams' strange unwillingness to take those easy completions and continue forcing the ball downfield, even though he's one of the least accurate deep passers in the NFL.

If he threw to the pass-catchers Johnson schemes open regularly, Burden would probably have broken out in Week 1. We'll see how things shake out, but when he actually got significant targets last season, he was very productive. Buying low on him in hopes things get better is a solid move.

 

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Denver Broncos

We've seen numerous high-profile examples of talented wide receivers being dealt to new teams, assimilating themselves into the new offense, and immediately becoming elite fantasy players. One good example of this is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams, who finished as the WR9 in PPR fantasy leagues.

Waddle's move to the Broncos was seen as such a move -- he'd now only have to compete with an aging WR Courtland Sutton in an offense run by future Hall of Famer and offensive-minded head coach Sean Payton, and would be getting a quarterback upgrade by catching passes from QB Bo Nix.

But it took him four games to score his first touchdown with his new team, and he managed just one catch for two yards in Week 1 and two catches for 10 yards in Week 3. His worst two-game sample had him total only 7.6 PPR fantasy points.

He has 23 targets in his last three games, so there's reason for optimism. He caught only two of his seven targets in Week 3, so he and Nix could develop better chemistry as the season goes on. Nix has struggled greatly since offensive coordinator Davis Webb has taken over playcalling.

Denver is already making changes in that regard, and it's reasonable to assume that Payton being more involved will help Nix play better, which will boost the passing offense. Waddle is good enough to be the clear WR1 in this offense -- Sutton's play has fallen off a cliff this year, and it's obvious who their most talented wideout is.

If Payton can help the Broncos offense return to last season's effectiveness, Waddle could be in for a big year. This could be the lowest his value sinks all season, making him a great buy-low player to snag.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Sneaky Starts, Pivot Plays and Waiver Stashes
Top D/ST Matchups: Weeks 5, 6, 7, 8 Streamers
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 5
Fantasy Football DST Streamers for Week 6


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Rico Dowdle

Up in the Air to Return in Week 5
Michael Pittman Jr.

Reportedly Out Multiple Weeks With Foot Injury
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Jayden Daniels

a Full-Go for Week 5 Against Giants
Tom Wilson

Notches Three Points Against Penguins
Evan Bouchard

Continues Red-Hot Start Wednesday
Leon Draisaitl

Records Four-Assist Period
Joel Kiviranta

Ruled Out for At Least Two Games
Samuel Montembeault

Hurt in Practice
Josh Morrissey

Sustains Upper-Body Injury Wednesday
Dillon Brooks

Torches Bulls for 24 Points
Aday Mara

Stays Perfect in 22-Point Outing Against Bucks
Lamar Jackson

Dealing with a "Rare" Ankle Sprain
Damian Lillard

Scores 15 Points in Preseason Return
Cameron Boozer

Drops 16 Points Against Magic
Ty Jerome

Scores 17 Points in Preseason Loss to Magic
LaMelo Ball

Hands Out Seven Assists Against Indiana
Tyrese Haliburton

Shakes Off Rust in Preseason Return
Zach Charbonnet

Limited in Practice as Potential Activation Lingers
Stefon Diggs

Misses Wednesday's Practice Due to Hamstring Injury
Adem Bona

Expected to Miss Two More Preseason Games
Anfernee Simons

Sidelined Two More Preseason Games
Dominick Barlow

Set to Miss Two More Preseason Contests
Jalen Duren

Expected to Suit Up in Preseason
A.J. Brown

is Not Walking with a Limp
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Sidelined at Least Four Weeks
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Ladd McConkey

a Non-Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Rhamondre Stevenson

Limited in Practice, Could Play in Week 5
Tee Higgins

Misses Practice With Groin, Neck Injuries
Saquon Barkley

Not at Wednesday's Practice
Justin Jefferson

Limited on Wednesday, "Doing Well"
Jeremiyah Love

Ankle Injury Not Expected to Impact him in Week 5
Filip Hallander

Oilers Bring in Filip Hallander
Drew Helleson

Could Make Season Debut This Weekend
Jason Dickinson

Cleared for Season Debut
Zachary L'Heureux

Available for Season Debut
Alexander Romanov

Out for 6-8 Months With Torn ACL
Matt Roy

Unavailable Against Penguins
Bryan Rust

Set for Season Debut Wednesday
Malik Nabers

Misses Practice on Wednesday with Knee Issue
Dallas Goedert

Returns to Practice, Should Play on Sunday
Jayden Daniels

Expected to Practice in Full on Wednesday
Lamar Jackson

Not Practicing on Wednesday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Not Expected to Practice Wednesday
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Breece Hall

Still Considered Week-to-Week
Lamar Jackson

Has Outside Chance to Play in Week 5
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Ryan Lindgren

Limited to Handful of Minutes Against Vegas
Naz Reid

Scores 13 Points in Hornets Preseason Debut
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Alexander Romanov

Hurt in Battle of New York
Day'Ron Sharpe

Fills Stat Sheet in Preseason Opener
Teuvo Teravainen

to Miss Thursday's Action
Darryn Peterson

Pours in 23 Points in Home Preseason Debut
Victor Olofsson

Makes Early Exit After Scoring Twice
Aday Mara

Posts 12 Points, Three Blocks in Preseason Debut
Mikhail Sergachev

Exits Tuesday's Win With Head Injury
Grayson Allen

Perfect From Deep in Hornets Debut
Trey Murphy III

Chips in 11 Points in Preseason Opener
Brad Marchand

Suffers Apparent Knee Injury Tuesday
PHI

Michael Bunting Joins Flyers
Julius Randle

Scores 13 Points in Preseason Debut
Tank Bigsby

Officially Placed on Injured Reserve
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Al Horford

Set for Bench Role Against Lakers
Kristaps Porzingis

Remains Away From the Warriors
Marco Kasper

Considered Week-to-Week
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Parker Messick

Will Take the Hill Against the White Sox In Game 1 of ALDS
Hagen Smith

Will Start Game 1 For White Sox in ALDS
MLB

Dodgers Don't Name Closer For NLDS Vs. Braves
Tarik Skubal

Will Pitch Game 1 For Dodgers Against Braves
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Updated Week 5 Kicker Rankings
Updated Week 5 RB Rankings
Frank Ammirante's Bold Predictions for Week 5
Fantasy Football Warning Signals for Week 5