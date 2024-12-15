X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Daily Stats & Leaders
All Pitcher Matchups
Compare Any Players
Player Comparisons
Rookies & Call-Ups
24x7 News and Alerts

Winter Meetings Recap - 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outlooks for Garret Crochet, Max Fried, Jake Burger, Andres Gimenez, Michael Conforto, Jordan Romano

3 weeks ago by
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
Max Fried - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Injury News
In This Article hide
1. Winter Meetings Day 1
2. Winter Meetings Day 2
3. Winter Meetings Day 3
4. More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Every team goes into the annual Winter Meetings with an order of business. Some teams look to make a big splash and sign the sexy free agent. Some teams are tinkering and looking to add a pitcher for the back of their rotation or an arm to a beleaguered bullpen. Others will be in the market to sell off pieces and help stock their farm systems for a rebuild. There is no one-size-fits-all model for shopping at the Winter Meetings.

The meetings were interesting in that two big-ticket players were off the market before they officially began on Monday morning. Juan Soto went to the New York Mets for a whopping 15 years and $765 million, and Shortstop Willy Adames left Milwaukee for the San Francisco Giants.

Soto injects a huge bat into the middle of the New York Mets lineup and will be a mainstay for years to come. He will likely hit second behind Francisco Lindor and in front of Mark Vientos. Expect the usual greatness with Soto: a high batting average of .280 or above and 40 home runs. He will chip in with some steals; last year, he had seven. He's a firm first-round pick in upcoming drafts. Adames solidifies a weak spot in the San Francisco lineup, where he may hit second while playing shortstop. Look for Adames to not help much with batting average but hit 20+ home runs and steal 20+ bases. It's a seven-year, $182 million pact for the veteran.

Be sure to check all of our fantasy baseball lineup tools and weekly lineup resources:

 

Winter Meetings Day 1

Dodgers Get a New (Old) Reliever

Blake Treinen returns to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a two-year, $22 million package. Last we saw Treinen, he was heroically pitching in the World Series.

How they use him remains to be seen; while many will point to Michael Kopech and anoint him the closer, it's important to recall that the Dodgers had 14 pitchers last year earn saves.  Treinen will get his fair share of chances even if he is not the closer in name, provided he stays healthy.

The Dodgers Sign an Outfielder

Michael Conforto signs a one-year pact with the Los Angeles Dodgers for $17 million. While that seems like a lot of money for the veteran, Conforto may serve as part of a platoon with the Dodgers in 2025, but he doesn't have bad splits against either-handed pitching. He had a quiet, under-the-radar season in 2024, hitting .237 with 20 home runs and 66 RBI in 438 at-bats for the San Francisco Giants.

It's a crowded outfield in Los Angeles, with Tommy EdmanAndy PagesChris Taylor, and James Outman all still on the roster and in need of at-bats. Check out his platoon splits below.

Jordan Romano Signs with the Phillies 

The veteran righthander and former Blue Jay signed a one-year agreement with Philadelphia, ostensibly to be their closer.  Romano suffered his worst season in 2024 due to injury.

This is a bullpen that will have options, with Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering being capable holdovers. Of note, manager Rob Thomsen has shown a willingness to deploy any of his bullpen weapons at any time in the game. Will that continue in 2025? If healthy, look for Romano to get the bulk of the chances, at least at the outset.

Minor moves

The Chicago White Sox signed outfielder Mike Tauchman, and the Detroit Tigers signed veteran starter Alex Cobb. Tauchman figures to be a platoon outfield bat for the rebuilding White Sox, while Cobb looks to step into the back end of the Tigers' rotation and provide stable innings if healthy.

 

Winter Meetings Day 2

The Yankees add a star pitcher

Max Fried signed with the New York Yankees for eight years and $218 million. Many pundits immediately uttered the word "overpay," yet Fried, when healthy, is one of the best frontline pitchers in the game today. Adding the veteran to their rotation, which already includes Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, as well as exciting Rookie of the Year Luis Gil, the Yankees look ready to battle in the always rugged AL East.

There is some concern about Fried's fastball velocity as well as the shape of his fastball, but at 30 years of age, he showed last year that he could rely less on the four-seamer while leaning more on his sinker, sweeper, and cutter.  See the chart below to see how he has varied his pitches over the last few seasons.

The Rangers nab Nathan Eovaldi

Texas Rangers resign Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi returns to Texas, where he went 12-8 with a 3,80 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and 166 strikeouts in a solid 170 innings.

The most impressive thing for Eovaldi is that he has been healthy; 29 starts in 2024, and 25 starts in 2023. He may not have the "big name" vibes of Garrett Crochet or Fried, but he is an effective starter who could combine with Jacob deGrom to form a nice 1-2 punch atop the Rangers' rotation.

Rangers acquire slugging Jake Burger 

Jake Burger is traded to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers will likely insert the powerful Burger into the middle of their lineup, and the burly slugger can also play both corner infield positions and DH.

With Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe seemingly entrenched at the corner infield spots, look for most of Burger's at-bats from the designated hitter spot. Burger hits the ball hard; see the bloodred Statcast numbers below here.

 

Blue Jays Acquire Andres Gimenez

The Toronto Blue Jays acquire second baseman Andres Gimenez for the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Spencer Horwitz and Nick Mitchell. This was an unexpected move for both teams.

Adding Gimenez improves the Blue Jays' defense up the middle while adding a 30-stolen-base threat to the middle of their lineup. Is this a cash dump for the Guardians?  Gimenez had signed a seven-year, $106 million contract prior to the start of the 2023 season.

 

Winter Meetings Day 3

Garrett Crochet changes his Sox 

The Boston Red Sox acquired lefthanded pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox for a four-prospect package highlighted by catcher Kyle Teel. The Red Sox finally acquired the ace they have been looking for who can slot in at the top of their rotation. Expect Crochet to have the restrictions removed now and look for 175 innings of spectacular ratios and high strikeout volume.

The White Sox look for another reboot from the Red Sox farm system, reminiscent of 2017 when they acquired Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech in exchange for another power lefty, Chris Sale. I hope this deal works for both teams.

Below, you can see Crochet's bloodred Statcast page and notice a few things: the 35.1K%, the minuscule 5.5BB%. Some folks will argue that he is a flyball pitcher now plying his trade in Fenway Park half the year, but this is one of MLB's top five starting pitchers. Watch the bidding escalate for him this spring in fantasy baseball.



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!



More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Top 10 First Base Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball (2025)
Top 10 Catcher Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball (2025)
Top Pitcher Fantasy Baseball Prospects for 2025 Drafts
Top Hitter Fantasy Baseball Prospects for 2025 Drafts
2025 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Hitters Who Will Rebound After A Year To Forget
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts - 2025 Outlooks for Jarren Duran, Brenton Doyle, Zach Neto
Cody Bellinger 2025 Fantasy Baseball Outlook - Analysis Of New York Yankees Trade
Chris Clegg's Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Prospects for Dynasty - December Update
Fantasy Baseball Closer Depth Charts - MLB Bullpens and Saves
Third Base Risers, Fallers, Buys, and Sells for Dynasty Fantasy Baseball



POPULAR FANTASY TOOLS

Expert Advice
Articles & Tools
Import Your Leagues
Daily Stats & Leaders
All Pitcher Matchups
Compare Any Players
Player Comparisons
Rookies & Call-Ups
24x7 News and Alerts

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

George Kittle13 mins ago

Upgrades To Full Practice On Thursday
Deebo Samuel Sr.25 mins ago

Misses Thursday's Practice
Clayton Keller29 mins ago

A Game-Time Call Thursday
Brock Purdy31 mins ago

Misses Another Practice
Kelly Oubre Jr.32 mins ago

Unavailable Against Golden State
Anton Forsberg39 mins ago

Rejoins Senators Lineup
Artem Zub48 mins ago

Back In Senators Lineup Thursday
Andre Drummond50 mins ago

Out Thursday Versus Warriors
Alvin Kamara56 mins ago

Kendre Miller Miss Another Practice
Marc-Edouard Vlasic57 mins ago

Ready For Season Debut On Thursday
A.J. Brown1 hour ago

DeVonta Smith Listed As DNPs Again On Thursday
Jared Spurgeon1 hour ago

Out On Thursday
Paul George1 hour ago

Not On Injury Report For Thursday
Martin Fehervary1 hour ago

Good To Go Thursday
Joel Embiid1 hour ago

Listed As Questionable For Thursday
Zachary L'Heureux1 hour ago

Suspended For Three Games
Jalen Hurts2 hours ago

Out Again On Thursday
Chris Olave2 hours ago

Practices In Full Again On Thursday
Jaden Ivey2 hours ago

Undergoes Successful Surgery
Justice Hill2 hours ago

Ruled Out For Week 18
Darnell Mooney2 hours ago

Drake London, Darnell Mooney Added To Injury Report
Gabe Vincent2 hours ago

Downgraded To Doubtful Against Portland
Ladd McConkey2 hours ago

Returns To Practice On Thursday
Anthony Davis2 hours ago

Downgraded To Doubtful On Thursday
Josh Jacobs2 hours ago

Practices In Limited Capacity On Thursday
Hunter Henry3 hours ago

Remains In Limited Status On Thursday
Malik Nabers3 hours ago

Logs Limited Session On Thursday
Bailey Zappe3 hours ago

Starting On Saturday
Tee Higgins4 hours ago

Officially Questionable For Week 18
Jerome Ford5 hours ago

Won't Play On Saturday
David Njoku5 hours ago

Officially Ruled Out For Week 18
Josh Richardson5 hours ago

Listed As Out For Thursday's Game
Maxwell Lewis5 hours ago

Ruled Out Against Milwaukee
Ziaire Williams5 hours ago

Ready To Return To Action
Noah Clowney5 hours ago

Questionable Against The Bucks
Ben Simmons5 hours ago

Will Sit Out Thursday
James Harden5 hours ago

Added To Injury Report As Questionable Against Oklahoma City
Jaden Ivey5 hours ago

Diagnosed With A Broken Fibula
Anthony Richardson6 hours ago

Not Seen On Thursday
Chase Brown6 hours ago

To Be Game-Time Decision On Saturday
Drake Maye7 hours ago

Will Start In Week 18
William Eklund8 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Jake Walman8 hours ago

To Remain Out For Fifth Consecutive Game
Samuel Ersson8 hours ago

Labeled As Day-To-Day
Valeri Nichushkin8 hours ago

Out On Thursday
Kirill Kaprizov8 hours ago

Likely Out For At Least Two More Games
Auston Matthews8 hours ago

Remains Out On Thursday
Darcy Kuemper8 hours ago

Logs 33-Save Shutout Against Devils
Gabe Vincent9 hours ago

Iffy To Face Trail Blazers
Dalano Banton9 hours ago

Considered Questionable Thursday
Alex Caruso9 hours ago

Sits Out Thursday's Action
Jerami Grant9 hours ago

Ruled Out For Thursday
Gary Payton II9 hours ago

Misses Fourth Straight Game
Draymond Green9 hours ago

Probable For Thursday's Game
Drake Maye18 hours ago

Limited As Week 18 Prep Begins
Noah Clowney19 hours ago

Suffers A Back Injury Versus Toronto
Xander Schauffele1 day ago

Hoping To Find Success Again At Majors In 2025
Chris Kirk1 day ago

Starts 2025 Defending The Sentry Title
Max Homa1 day ago

Hopes To Rebound After Disappointing 2024 Season
Nick Dunlap1 day ago

Looks To Build On Impressive Rookie Season
Collin Morikawa1 day ago

Heads To The Sentry After Excellent 2024 Season
PGA1 day ago

Sungjae Im Hoping To Start 2025 Season Strongly At The Sentry
Russell Henley1 day ago

Closes Out 2024 Season Strong
Jason Day1 day ago

Looks Ahead To 2025 Season At The Sentry
Akshay Bhatia1 day ago

To Repeat Last Year’s Sentry Performance?
Ludvig Aberg1 day ago

Returns To The Sentry
Jesús Luzardo1 day ago

Jesus Luzardo Feeling 100 Percent
Maverick McNealy1 day ago

Making First Career Start At Kapalua
Corey Conners1 day ago

Making Third Consecutive Start At Kapalua
Viktor Hovland1 day ago

A Gametime Decision For Year's First Event
Tony Finau1 day ago

Making Sixth Start At Kapalua After Rumor-Filled Offseason
Justin Thomas1 day ago

Looks To Get Off To Fast Start In 2025 At Kapalua
Jason Robertson1 day ago

Tallies Three Points In Victory
John Tavares1 day ago

Extends Point Streak To Eight Games
Valeri Nichushkin1 day ago

Departs Early On Tuesday
Samuel Ersson1 day ago

Departs Early On Tuesday
Kris Letang1 day ago

Placed On Injured Reserve, Marcus Pettersson Activated
Igor Shesterkin1 day ago

Placed On Injured Reserve
Ivan Ivan2 days ago

Out Week-To-Week
Patrick Cantlay2 days ago

Looks For Hot Start In 2025
Sam Burns2 days ago

In Top Form Ahead of Kapalua
Cameron Young2 days ago

Needs To Avoid Bad Rounds In Hawaii
Sahith Theegala2 days ago

Looking For Big 2025 Start In Hawaii
Hideki Matsuyama2 days ago

Always A Threat In Hawaii
Billy Horschel2 days ago

Seeks To Build Off Great 2024 Campaign
Jack Flaherty3 days ago

Orioles Interested In Reunion With Jack Flaherty
Alex Bregman3 days ago

Tigers "All-In" On Alex Bregman
Trevor Williams3 days ago

Returning To Washington On Two-Year Deal
Josh Bell4 days ago

Returning To Washington
Pete Alonso4 days ago

Giants Have Pete Alonso "On Their Radar"
Corbin Burnes5 days ago

Inks Six-Year Deal With Arizona
Teoscar Hernández6 days ago

Teoscar Hernandez Returning To Los Angeles On Three-Year Deal
Masataka Yoshida6 days ago

On The Trade Market
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

 
Cameron Dicker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups, Kickers, Streamers

Week 18 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Kicker Updates Include Justin Tucker, Cameron Dicker, Zane Gonzalez, Chris Boswell, Jake Moody, Tyler Bass

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, it's worth noting that kickers are not directly affected by teams sitting starters. However, their opportunities to score could take a hit, so that is factored into the rankings. Use our Week 18 fantasy football kicker rankings for 2024 to guide you in setting optimal lineups. […]

Jayden Reed - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for Week 18 - Thursday Updates for Jameson Williams, Tony Pollard, Jordan Addison, Jayden Reed, Kyle Pitts, Breece Hall

If you're nervous about your lineups heading into fantasy football championship action, use our Week 18 fantasy football overall rankings for 2024 to guide your close calls and start-or-sit decisions. It's not time to overthink your start 'em, sit 'em calls. Let's navigate the overall rankings below to see where key fantasy options like Jameson […]

Malik Nabers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Wide Receiver Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday WR Updates for Malik Nabers, Ladd McConkey, Jalen McMillan, Darnell Mooney, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football league extends to Week 18, you probably already know it's going to be a tough week of lineup calls due to key players out of action. We're here to help with our Week 18 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2024. Below, you'll find out where key wideouts such as Malik […]

Jauan Jennings - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy Football FLEX Rankings (RB, WR, TE) - Week 18 Thursday Updates for Ladd McConkey, Jauan Jennings, Ray Davis, Kenneth Gainwell, Josh Downs

If your fantasy football title game is in Week 18, you will have a ton of things to sort through as teams are either resting starters or "tanking." Our Week 18 fantasy football FLEX rankings for 2024 are here to help your lineup calls and DFS efforts. Ahead of the final slate of the 2024 […]

Zach Charbonnet - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday RB Updates for Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer Abdullah, Blake Corum, Ray Davis

Week 18 is by far the most difficult slate to navigate for fantasy football. That said, our Week 18 Thursday fantasy football running back rankings for 2024 are here to help you with start-sit calls. Dig into the rankings below to find out where key Week 18 options such as Zach Charbonnet, Rico Dowdle, Ameer […]

Chig Okonkwo - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Tight End Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday TE Updates for Jonnu Smith, Noah Gray, Chig Okonkwo, Mark Andrews, Zach Ertz, Tucker Kraft

Week 18 is always tough to navigate for fantasy football and DFS. Several teams will rest key starters, so we're here to help our Week 18 fantasy football tight end rankings. Let's dig into the player rankings below to see where TEs on the start-sit bubble like Jonnu Smith, Noah Gray, Chig Okonkwo, Mark Andrews, Zach […]

Sam Darnold - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

Quarterback Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 18 Thursday QB Updates for Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Russell Wilson, Joshua Dobbs, Bryce Young, more

If your fantasy football league plays on to Week 18 or you are just reviewing rankings for DFS purposes, our Week 18 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2024 are here to assist your league-winning or tournament-winning lineup calls. Let's navigate the rankings below to find out where key QBs like Sam Darnold, Jared Goff, Russell […]

Mark Andrews - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Saturday Slate: Daily Fantasy Football Week 18 NFL DFS Lineup Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel (2025)

If you love high-stakes NFL DFS action on small slates, this Saturday is your time to shine! With just two divisional matchups on the schedule, every lineup decision is magnified. The action kicks off with the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Cleveland Browns at 5:30 p.m. EST, where the Ravens are heavy favorites with an implied […]

Video: Week 18 Must-Start Wide Receivers - 2024 Fantasy Football Playoff Streamers, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Analysis

Though most season-long fantasy football leagues wrapped up last week, there are still some squads in action in Week 18. We're here to help with those tough start/sit decisions at the WR position! RotoBaller's Matt Donnelly discusses his top "Must Start" WRs that will have a fantasy football impact in Week 18, as well as […]

Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

NFL Survivor Pool Picks: Week 18 Targets and Avoids (2024)

Welcome to our NFL Survivor Pool Picks for Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season! There are so many different pools, fantasy leagues, weekly bets, and futures bets that it's hard to decide what to do with these choices. But survivor pools are the oldest and simplest leagues out there. All you have to do is […]

Lamar Jackson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

NFL Pick'em Pool Picks (Week 18) - Targets, Avoids, Predictions for Pick'em Contests (2024)

We’ve reached the final week of the NFL regular season. While some games will be of no consequence, others will come with significant playoff implications. Each week of the NFL season, I’ll share my picks for each game and rank their selections for those who play in a format that requires it. The games will […]

Russell Wilson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

PrizePicks NFL DFS Prop Picks - Over/Under Props for Week 18 (Saturday Slate)

Hello everybody, and welcome to our PrizePicks NFL DFS prop picks for Week 18 - Saturday Main Slate! The 2024 NFL season is now through the holiday season and gearing up for the playoffs, and our friends over at PrizePicks have a TON of great DFS plays we can look to take advantage of. Our […]

Adam Thielen - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL DFS Picks

WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Week 18 (2024)

Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for Week 18 of the 2024 fantasy football season. Congrats to all of you who won a championship or reached the title game! For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them. The data we […]