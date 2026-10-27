When Is Tyler Warren Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Tyler Warren coming back? Will Tyler Warren play again this season? Read about Tyler Warren's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren has been one of the most consistent fantasy players at his position this year. He's been a reliable fantasy producer who fantasy managers have hung their hat on in a barren tight end landscape.
However, Warren has missed back-to-back weeks with a groin injury. News broke Sunday morning that he would be out for Week 7, leaving fantasy managers once again scrambling to find a replacement.
When is Warren coming back? How many more weeks will he miss? Let's dive in!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Tyler Warren Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Tyler Warren missed his second straight game with a groin injury after sitting out his team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
The 24-year-old sustained the injury later in the week leading into Week 6 and was ruled out hours before the Colts' loss to the Tennessee Titans. The injury occurred during individual drills in front of Colts media, but it was difficult to tell whether it was significant. The media viewing ended right after the injury, so they weren't able to see the immediate aftermath, per ESPN’s Stephen Holder.
Warren couldn’t participate in any practices last week, which led to his absence in Week 7.
However, this is not the first time Warren has battled this injury this year. The Colts believe Warren aggravated the same injury that first occurred during training camp and sidelined him for two weeks, according to Holder.
Tyler Warren making highlight reel catches has become routine at this point… https://t.co/eR3hNsvsKp
— Logan Hancock (@ProFanLogan) August 4, 2026
Holder reported in mid-August that Warren initially suffered a groin injury in a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons. The team viewed it as “not serious” but opted to be cautious.
It originally left Warren’s availability for Week 1 questionable, but he suited up and played in the season opener.
It’s unclear how long Warren will be out, but not participating in any practices last week doesn’t give much optimism for his return in Week 8.
In addition, it’s not a good sign that the Colts believe he reaggravated the same injury from training camp. The reaggravation leaves Warren more susceptible to reaggravating the injury again this season.
The team views Warren as a key building block and will likely err on the side of caution, given the team is facing another lost season. They’ll want to ensure Warren is fully healed before sending him back onto the field to avoid further aggravation or a significant injury.
Adding to the concern, the Colts are still six weeks away from their Week 13 bye, so Warren won't have extra time to recover without missing more games.
The Colts are in limbo after firing their General Manager, sitting at 2-5, with rumors swirling about a potential fire sale at the trade deadline in Indy.
The question is: At what point does the team shut Warren down for the year?
He’s currently the team’s best pass-catcher and, frankly, the best quarterback. If the team trades away Jonathan Taylor, he’d also become the team's best running back.
All jokes aside, Warren’s important to the Colts' future, and they won’t want to risk a significant injury in a season they aren’t competing for a playoff spot. Warren’s status for Week 8 remains up in the air, and we will get more information as the week continues.
Tyler Warren Fantasy Football Outlook
Tyler Warren has had a solid start to the 2026 NFL season. He is the PPR TE5 on a points-per-game basis while averaging 14.0 points per game.
The Penn State standout should still be viewed as a back-end top-tier TE1 when he eventually returns to action. His talent and volume alone will sustain his fantasy production and keep him at an eliteish level.
Unfortunately, Warren’s ceiling will be capped by Daniel Jones and his recent outings.
Jones has thrown one touchdown pass over the last four weeks and has four passing touchdowns total this year. Conversely, he has thrown seven interceptions this year and has thrown at least one in six of seven games.
Warren has been the team's most vital pass-catcher and arguably the most important offensive player.
Heading into Week 6, he was leading the team in targets, catches, and receiving touchdowns while having the second-most rushing touchdowns on the roster. If Jonathan Taylor gets traded, Warren would then lead the team in rushing touchdowns.
Tyler Warren lines up like a fullback and gets the rushing touchdown
@INDvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ESC43z7DtA
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Warren would see all the volume he could handle if Taylor departs from the team this season. How valuable that volume is, that's debatable, especially if the Colts decide to bench Jones for Anthony Richardson Sr. or Riley Leonard.
The future is cloudy in Indy, but Warren will remain a top tight end option for fantasy football in a barren tight end landscape.
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Warren, Josh Downs, Keenan Allen. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
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Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Tyler Warren, Josh Downs, Keenan Allen:
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