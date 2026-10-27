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When Is Tyler Warren Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Tyler Warren - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Rookies

When is Tyler Warren coming back? Will Tyler Warren play again this season? Read about Tyler Warren's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren has been one of the most consistent fantasy players at his position this year. He's been a reliable fantasy producer who fantasy managers have hung their hat on in a barren tight end landscape.

However, Warren has missed back-to-back weeks with a groin injury. News broke Sunday morning that he would be out for Week 7, leaving fantasy managers once again scrambling to find a replacement.

When is Warren coming back? How many more weeks will he miss? Let's dive in!

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Tyler Warren Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Tyler Warren missed his second straight game with a groin injury after sitting out his team’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury later in the week leading into Week 6 and was ruled out hours before the Colts' loss to the Tennessee Titans. The injury occurred during individual drills in front of Colts media, but it was difficult to tell whether it was significant. The media viewing ended right after the injury, so they weren't able to see the immediate aftermath, per ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

Warren couldn’t participate in any practices last week, which led to his absence in Week 7.

However, this is not the first time Warren has battled this injury this year. The Colts believe Warren aggravated the same injury that first occurred during training camp and sidelined him for two weeks, according to Holder.

Holder reported in mid-August that Warren initially suffered a groin injury in a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons. The team viewed it as “not serious” but opted to be cautious.

It originally left Warren’s availability for Week 1 questionable, but he suited up and played in the season opener.

It’s unclear how long Warren will be out, but not participating in any practices last week doesn’t give much optimism for his return in Week 8.

In addition, it’s not a good sign that the Colts believe he reaggravated the same injury from training camp. The reaggravation leaves Warren more susceptible to reaggravating the injury again this season.

The team views Warren as a key building block and will likely err on the side of caution, given the team is facing another lost season. They’ll want to ensure Warren is fully healed before sending him back onto the field to avoid further aggravation or a significant injury.

Adding to the concern, the Colts are still six weeks away from their Week 13 bye, so Warren won't have extra time to recover without missing more games.

The Colts are in limbo after firing their General Manager, sitting at 2-5, with rumors swirling about a potential fire sale at the trade deadline in Indy.

The question is: At what point does the team shut Warren down for the year?

He’s currently the team’s best pass-catcher and, frankly, the best quarterback. If the team trades away Jonathan Taylor, he’d also become the team's best running back.

All jokes aside, Warren’s important to the Colts' future, and they won’t want to risk a significant injury in a season they aren’t competing for a playoff spot. Warren’s status for Week 8 remains up in the air, and we will get more information as the week continues.

 

Tyler Warren Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyler Warren has had a solid start to the 2026 NFL season. He is the PPR TE5 on a points-per-game basis while averaging 14.0 points per game.

The Penn State standout should still be viewed as a back-end top-tier TE1 when he eventually returns to action. His talent and volume alone will sustain his fantasy production and keep him at an eliteish level.

Unfortunately, Warren’s ceiling will be capped by Daniel Jones and his recent outings.

Jones has thrown one touchdown pass over the last four weeks and has four passing touchdowns total this year. Conversely, he has thrown seven interceptions this year and has thrown at least one in six of seven games.

Warren has been the team's most vital pass-catcher and arguably the most important offensive player.

Heading into Week 6, he was leading the team in targets, catches, and receiving touchdowns while having the second-most rushing touchdowns on the roster. If Jonathan Taylor gets traded, Warren would then lead the team in rushing touchdowns.

Warren would see all the volume he could handle if Taylor departs from the team this season. How valuable that volume is, that's debatable, especially if the Colts decide to bench Jones for Anthony Richardson Sr. or Riley Leonard.

The future is cloudy in Indy, but Warren will remain a top tight end option for fantasy football in a barren tight end landscape.

 

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Warren, Josh Downs, Keenan Allen. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Tyler Warren, Josh Downs, Keenan Allen:

Tyler Warren
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Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
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Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
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Blake Corum
Tyler Warren
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T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Warren
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Ladd McConkey
Tyler Warren
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Jeremiyah Love
Tyler Warren
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Rome Odunze
Tyler Warren
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Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
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Dalton Kincaid
Tyler Warren
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Denzel Boston
Tyler Warren
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Germie Bernard
Tyler Warren
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Jonah Coleman
Tyler Warren
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KC Concepcion
Tyler Warren
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Tre Tucker
Tyler Warren
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Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
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Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
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Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
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Jameson Williams
Tyler Warren
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Jordan Addison
Tyler Warren
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Ollie Gordon II
Tyler Warren
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Emeka Egbuka
Tyler Warren
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Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
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Jakobi Meyers
Tyler Warren
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Breece Hall
Tyler Warren
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyler Warren
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Tony Pollard
Tyler Warren
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Antonio Williams
Tyler Warren
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DK Metcalf
Tyler Warren
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Caleb Douglas
Tyler Warren
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Devonta Smith
Tyler Warren
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Brenton Strange
Tyler Warren
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Stefon Diggs
Tyler Warren
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Keenan Allen
Tyler Warren
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Saquon Barkley
Tyler Warren
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Rico Dowdle
Tyler Warren
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A.J. Brown
Tyler Warren
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Emanuel Wilson
Tyler Warren
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Rashee Rice
Tyler Warren
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Josh Downs
Tyler Warren
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Carnell Tate
Tyler Warren
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Chig Okonkwo
Tyler Warren
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Warren
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
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DJ Moore
Tyler Warren
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Jaylen Waddle
Tyler Warren
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Luther Burden III
Tyler Warren
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyler Warren
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Garrett Wilson
Tyler Warren
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Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
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Rachaad White
Tyler Warren
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Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Warren
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Jalen Coker
Tyler Warren
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
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Michael Wilson
Tyler Warren
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Braelon Allen
Tyler Warren
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Chase Brown
Tyler Warren
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Courtland Sutton
Tyler Warren
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Jordan Mason
Tyler Warren
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RJ Harvey
Tyler Warren
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Tetairoa McMillan
Tyler Warren
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Malik Washington
Tyler Warren
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Matthew Golden
Tyler Warren
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Mike Gesicki
Tyler Warren
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George Pickens
Tyler Warren
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Tyler Higbee
Tyler Warren
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Tee Higgins
Tyler Warren
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Khalil Shakir
Tyler Warren
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Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Warren
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Omarion Hampton
Tyler Warren
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Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
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Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
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Mason Taylor
Tyler Warren
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Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
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Darren Waller
Tyler Warren
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Colby Parkinson
Tyler Warren
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AJ Barner
Tyler Warren
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Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
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Michael Mayer
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Greg Dulcich
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Cade Otton
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Darnell Washington
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Eli Raridon
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Evan Engram
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Tommy Tremble
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Charlie Kolar
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Oronde Gadsden II
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Davis Allen
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Kenyon Sadiq
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Dawson Knox
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Elijah Higgins
Tyler Warren
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Noah Gray
Tyler Warren
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Drew Sample
Tyler Warren
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Daniel Bellinger
Tyler Warren
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Austin Hooper
Tyler Warren
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Sam Roush
Tyler Warren
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Will Mallory
Tyler Warren
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Brevyn Spann-Ford

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
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Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
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Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
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has a Chance to Return in Week 9
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to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
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Likely Sidelined for Most of the Season
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Likely Out for the Season
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on Track to Return in December
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Out Again Monday
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has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
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Active on Monday Night
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in Concussion Protocol
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to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taylor Hall

Expects to Play Tuesday
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Suffers New Injury Blow
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Returns to Practice Monday
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a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Mats Zuccarello

Placed on Injured Reserve
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Dan Quinn on the Hot Seat in Washington
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Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice on Wednesday
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Ladd McConkey

Present at Monday's Practice
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Undecided on if Terrance Ferguson Will Practice This Week
Saquon Barkley

"Feels Good Enough" to Play on Monday Night
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Sticking With Kirk Cousins at QB Going into Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Dealing With Ankle Injury
Alec Pierce

Unlikely to Return to Practice This Week
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Ryan O'Reilly

Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Jason Robertson

Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Quinn Hughes

Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Cole Caufield

Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
NYR

Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
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Unlikely to Return for World Series
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Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
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Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
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