When Is Tyler Warren Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Tyler Warren coming back? Will Tyler Warren play again this season? Read about Tyler Warren's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren has been one of the most consistent fantasy players at his position this year. He's been a reliable fantasy producer who fantasy managers have hung their hat on in a barren tight end landscape.
However, Warren appeared on the Colts injury report Friday after being listed as a limited participant with a groin injury. News broke Sunday morning that Warren would be out Week 6, leaving fantasy managers scrambling to find a last-minute replacement.
When is Warren coming back? Will he miss multiple weeks? Let's dive in!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Tyler Warren Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Tyler Warren was the headliner on the Indianapolis Colts’ inactive list Sunday morning, ahead of the team’s Week 6 26-20 loss to division-rival Tennessee Titans.
Warren wasn't listed on the injury report early last week for the first two practices, but he appeared on Friday with a groin injury. He was listed as a limited participant and was questionable for Week 6 before ultimately being scratched from Sunday’s contest.
The injury occurred during individual drills in front of Colts media, but it was difficult to tell whether it was significant. The media viewing ended right after the injury, so they were unable to see the immediate aftermath, per ESPN’s Stephen Holder.
However, this is not the first time Warren has battled this injury this year.
Holder reported in mid-August that Warren initially suffered a groin injury in a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons. The team viewed it as “not serious” but opted to be cautious.
It left Warren’s availability for Week 1 questionable, but he suited up and played in the season opener.
Warren had been the team's most vital pass-catcher, leading the team in targets, catches, and receiving touchdowns heading into Week 6. He’s been the team’s focal point and Daniel Jones’ most reliable target as the pass-catching group has battled injuries this season.
Tyler Warren making highlight reel catches has become routine at this point… https://t.co/eR3hNsvsKp
— Logan Hancock (@ProFanLogan) August 4, 2026
Warren’s status for Week 7 remains up in the air at the moment. Typically, players miss one to three weeks with a groin injury, but recovery times vary based on the severity of the injury.
We will get a better idea of the severity of Warren’s injury and his availability for this week as the week goes on.
The Colts could opt to be extra cautious with his recovery to make sure he is fully healthy when he returns. The team is staring down another lost season at 2-4; it gave the Tennessee Titans their first win of the year, and the team fired its general manager on Monday.
Tyler Warren Fantasy Football Outlook
Tyler Warren has had an underwhelming start to the 2026 NFL season. He is the PPR TE6 in overall scoring and is averaging 14.0 points per game.
The Penn State standout was routinely drafted as the third or fourth tight end off the board in fantasy drafts to give managers a weekly edge at the position, and he's only been that guy once this season.
In Week 5, Warren caught seven of his nine targets for 83 yards and showed his versatility with a rushing touchdown. As a result, Warren was the TE5 on the week and totaled 21.4 points. It looked like Warren was finally on track to be the guy he was drafted to be until his injury set him back.
Tyler Warren lines up like a fullback and gets the rushing touchdown
@INDvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/ESC43z7DtA
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Warren has been the key to the Colts' passing game and is averaging 7.2 targets per game, which is the fifth-most among tight ends.
The 24-year-old has seen volume to be a top-scoring tight end, but he hasn’t translated it into the fantasy points we expected. When Warren returns, he should be viewed as a high-end TE1 for the rest of the season.
Warren managers should strongly consider rostering an extra tight end on rosters until we get more information on his health and availability for Week 7.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, Juwan Johnson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, Juwan Johnson:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!