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When Is Tyler Warren Coming Back - Week 7 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Tyler Warren - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Rookies

When is Tyler Warren coming back? Will Tyler Warren play again this season? Read about Tyler Warren's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Tyler Warren Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Tyler Warren Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren has been one of the most consistent fantasy players at his position this year. He's been a reliable fantasy producer who fantasy managers have hung their hat on in a barren tight end landscape.

However, Warren appeared on the Colts injury report Friday after being listed as a limited participant with a groin injury. News broke Sunday morning that Warren would be out Week 6, leaving fantasy managers scrambling to find a last-minute replacement.

When is Warren coming back? Will he miss multiple weeks? Let's dive in!

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Tyler Warren Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Tyler Warren was the headliner on the Indianapolis Colts’ inactive list Sunday morning, ahead of the team’s Week 6 26-20 loss to division-rival Tennessee Titans.

Warren wasn't listed on the injury report early last week for the first two practices, but he appeared on Friday with a groin injury. He was listed as a limited participant and was questionable for Week 6 before ultimately being scratched from Sunday’s contest.

The injury occurred during individual drills in front of Colts media, but it was difficult to tell whether it was significant. The media viewing ended right after the injury, so they were unable to see the immediate aftermath, per ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

However, this is not the first time Warren has battled this injury this year.

Holder reported in mid-August that Warren initially suffered a groin injury in a joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons. The team viewed it as “not serious” but opted to be cautious.

It left Warren’s availability for Week 1 questionable, but he suited up and played in the season opener.

Warren had been the team's most vital pass-catcher, leading the team in targets, catches, and receiving touchdowns heading into Week 6. He’s been the team’s focal point and Daniel Jones’ most reliable target as the pass-catching group has battled injuries this season.

Warren’s status for Week 7 remains up in the air at the moment. Typically, players miss one to three weeks with a groin injury, but recovery times vary based on the severity of the injury.

We will get a better idea of the severity of Warren’s injury and his availability for this week as the week goes on.

The Colts could opt to be extra cautious with his recovery to make sure he is fully healthy when he returns. The team is staring down another lost season at 2-4; it gave the Tennessee Titans their first win of the year, and the team fired its general manager on Monday.

 

Tyler Warren Fantasy Football Outlook

Tyler Warren has had an underwhelming start to the 2026 NFL season. He is the PPR TE6 in overall scoring and is averaging 14.0 points per game.

The Penn State standout was routinely drafted as the third or fourth tight end off the board in fantasy drafts to give managers a weekly edge at the position, and he's only been that guy once this season.

In Week 5, Warren caught seven of his nine targets for 83 yards and showed his versatility with a rushing touchdown. As a result, Warren was the TE5 on the week and totaled 21.4 points. It looked like Warren was finally on track to be the guy he was drafted to be until his injury set him back.

Warren has been the key to the Colts' passing game and is averaging 7.2 targets per game, which is the fifth-most among tight ends.

The 24-year-old has seen volume to be a top-scoring tight end, but he hasn’t translated it into the fantasy points we expected. When Warren returns, he should be viewed as a high-end TE1 for the rest of the season.

Warren managers should strongly consider rostering an extra tight end on rosters until we get more information on his health and availability for Week 7.

 

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, Juwan Johnson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Tyler Warren, Tucker Kraft, Juwan Johnson:

Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Tyler Warren
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tyler Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tyler Warren
vs
George Kittle
Tyler Warren
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyler Warren
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyler Warren
vs
Trey McBride
Tyler Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyler Warren
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Warren
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Warren
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Brock Bowers
Tyler Warren
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Warren
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyler Warren
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Warren
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Warren
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Warren
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Warren
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Warren
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Warren
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Warren
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Warren
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Warren
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Warren
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Warren
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Warren
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tyler Warren
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tyler Warren
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
Tyler Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Tyler Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Tyler Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Warren
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Tyler Warren
vs
Noah Fant
Tyler Warren
vs
Noah Gray
Tyler Warren
vs
Cole Kmet
Tyler Warren
vs
Mason Taylor
Tyler Warren
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tyler Warren
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tyler Warren
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tyler Warren
vs
Josh Cuevas
Tyler Warren
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tyler Warren
vs
Will Mallory
Tyler Warren
vs
Austin Hooper
Tyler Warren
vs
Foster Moreau
Tyler Warren
vs
Theo Johnson
Tyler Warren
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Tyler Warren
vs
Sam Roush
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Michael Mayer
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darren Waller
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cade Otton
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darnell Washington
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
AJ Barner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Evan Engram
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tucker Kraft
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tucker Kraft
vs
Eli Raridon
Tucker Kraft
vs
Noah Fant
Tucker Kraft
vs
Noah Gray
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jordan Mason
Tucker Kraft
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Bryce Lance
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cole Kmet
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mason Taylor
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tucker Kraft
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tucker Kraft
vs
Josh Cuevas
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tucker Kraft
vs
Will Mallory
Tucker Kraft
vs
Austin Hooper
Tucker Kraft
vs
Foster Moreau
Tucker Kraft
vs
Theo Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Roush
Tucker Kraft
vs
Davis Allen
Tucker Kraft
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Warren
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Juwan Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Juwan Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Juwan Johnson
vs
Noah Fant
Juwan Johnson
vs
Noah Gray
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cole Kmet
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mason Taylor
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tommy Tremble
Juwan Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Juwan Johnson
vs
Josh Cuevas
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Juwan Johnson
vs
Will Mallory
Juwan Johnson
vs
Austin Hooper
Juwan Johnson
vs
Foster Moreau
Juwan Johnson
vs
Theo Johnson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Roush
Juwan Johnson
vs
Davis Allen
Juwan Johnson
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Juwan Johnson
vs
Blake Whiteheart

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