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When Is Mike Evans Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

When is Mike Evans coming back? Will Mike Evans play again this season? Read about Mike Evans's return date and injury updates for 2026.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) wasn't able to play in Week 7 due to an Achilles injury. He didn't tear the Achilles tendon, fortunately, but he is dealing with tendonitis, which is often painful inflammation of the tendon.

This tends to be an overuse injury and is the same issue that caused running back Christian McCaffrey to miss the first eight games of his 2024 season. The 49ers are known for having extremely tough practices. It could be a contributing factor.

It shouldn't be a huge surprise that a 33-year-old wideout on the team that deals with the most injury issues each season has already dealt with multiple ailments, like rib and hip issues, and is now missing time with his latest injury. So when will Evans be back, and can he maintain his WR1 status upon his return?

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Mike Evans Injury Update for Fantasy Football

The good news is that Evans is expected to return after the bye week. It's a short-term injury for him, which in 49ers terms means he'll be dealing with it on and off for the rest of the season but won't be protected and will be expected to tough it out.

San Francisco already allowed their rookie second-round draft pick, WR De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), to quickly re-injure his ankle in the same game in which he hurt it, which led to an in-season surgery and an injured reserve stint that's been expected to last around 10 weeks.

With the injury he has been suffering from being caused by overuse, it's no surprise that he was managing it throughout the season. The brutality of the 49ers' practices could be a contributing factor. These ailments typically take longer than just two weeks to recover from.

He's near the end of his career, and probably only has one or two more seasons in the league as a starter before father time wins, as it always does. You can imagine he wants to play through anything at this point.

Though the 49ers are notorious for lying about the extent of their players' injuries, Evans should return when they say he will.

 

Mike Evans Fantasy Football Outlook

He was a sleeper pick in the middle rounds of fantasy football drafts, and has paid off handsomely as an every-week starter at his ADP. Evans averaged over 16 PPR fantasy points per game in the four games in which he played more than 50 percent of offensive snaps.

That would put him in WR1 territory. He's still a good separator, still has great hands, still runs excellent routes, and still is a physical presence that makes it difficult for opposing defensive backs to play coverage.

Evans was an easy pick to make, according to my analysis, and he was a player my articles highlighted constantly due to his transition to one of the best offensive environments in the NFL for fantasy football production among pass-catchers.

He's in great hands for fantasy football scoring, if not so much for keeping him healthy and holding him out of games when he really needs to be protected from himself. No matter what, he should be in starting lineups moving forward.

The one exception may be in his first game back, because 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan loves to have "decoy" games from his pass-catchers. Typically, when they return from injury, you see them not get targeted much even though they're on the field.

 

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Tre Tucker, Omar Cooper Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Tre Tucker, Omar Cooper Jr.:

Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonah Coleman
vs
Blake Corum
Jonah Coleman
vs
Breece Hall
Jonah Coleman
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devonta Smith
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonah Coleman
vs
A.J. Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashee Rice
Jonah Coleman
vs
Germie Bernard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonah Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Kelce
Jonah Coleman
vs
DJ Moore
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonah Coleman
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chase Brown
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Pickens
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tee Higgins
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonah Coleman
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Braelon Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Jonah Coleman
Denzel Boston
vs
Sam Laporta
Denzel Boston
vs
Tre Tucker
Denzel Boston
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Denzel Boston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Denzel Boston
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Jameson Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Blake Corum
Denzel Boston
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Denzel Boston
vs
Colston Loveland
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Tyler Warren
Denzel Boston
vs
Breece Hall
Denzel Boston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Denzel Boston
vs
Tony Pollard
Denzel Boston
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Denzel Boston
vs
DK Metcalf
Denzel Boston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Denzel Boston
vs
Devonta Smith
Denzel Boston
vs
Rome Odunze
Denzel Boston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Denzel Boston
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Denzel Boston
vs
Saquon Barkley
Denzel Boston
vs
Germie Bernard
Denzel Boston
vs
A.J. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
KC Concepcion
Denzel Boston
vs
Rashee Rice
Denzel Boston
vs
Travis Kelce
Denzel Boston
vs
Carnell Tate
Denzel Boston
vs
Hunter Henry
Denzel Boston
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Addison
Denzel Boston
vs
DJ Moore
Denzel Boston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Denzel Boston
vs
Luther Burden III
Denzel Boston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Denzel Boston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Rachaad White
Denzel Boston
vs
Antonio Williams
Denzel Boston
vs
Jalen Coker
Denzel Boston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Denzel Boston
vs
Michael Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Brenton Strange
Denzel Boston
vs
Chase Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Mason
Denzel Boston
vs
Rico Dowdle
Denzel Boston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Denzel Boston
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Denzel Boston
vs
Matthew Golden
Denzel Boston
vs
Josh Downs
Denzel Boston
vs
George Pickens
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Puka Nacua
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
Zay Flowers
Denzel Boston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Denzel Boston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Denzel Boston
vs
Drake London
Denzel Boston
vs
Parker Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Tee Higgins
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Denzel Boston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Denzel Boston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Denzel Boston
vs
Malik Washington
Denzel Boston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Denzel Boston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Denzel Boston
vs
Makai Lemon
Denzel Boston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
Demario Douglas
Tre Tucker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tre Tucker
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tre Tucker
vs
Jameson Williams
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tre Tucker
vs
Sam Laporta
Tre Tucker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tre Tucker
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tre Tucker
vs
Breece Hall
Tre Tucker
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Tony Pollard
Tre Tucker
vs
Blake Corum
Tre Tucker
vs
DK Metcalf
Tre Tucker
vs
Colston Loveland
Tre Tucker
vs
Devonta Smith
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Warren
Tre Tucker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tre Tucker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tre Tucker
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tre Tucker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
vs
A.J. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Tre Tucker
vs
Rashee Rice
Tre Tucker
vs
Rome Odunze
Tre Tucker
vs
Carnell Tate
Tre Tucker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tre Tucker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Germie Bernard
Tre Tucker
vs
DJ Moore
Tre Tucker
vs
KC Concepcion
Tre Tucker
vs
Luther Burden III
Tre Tucker
vs
Travis Kelce
Tre Tucker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Rachaad White
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordan Addison
Tre Tucker
vs
Jalen Coker
Tre Tucker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tre Tucker
vs
Michael Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tre Tucker
vs
Chase Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordan Mason
Tre Tucker
vs
Antonio Williams
Tre Tucker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tre Tucker
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tre Tucker
vs
Matthew Golden
Tre Tucker
vs
Brenton Strange
Tre Tucker
vs
George Pickens
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Tee Higgins
Tre Tucker
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tre Tucker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Tucker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Tucker
vs
Zay Flowers
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Tucker
vs
Christian Watson
Tre Tucker
vs
Drake London
Tre Tucker
vs
Parker Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Josh Downs
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tre Tucker
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Tre Tucker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tre Tucker
vs
Makai Lemon
Tre Tucker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Drake London
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson

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