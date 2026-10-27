When Is Mike Evans Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Mike Evans coming back? Will Mike Evans play again this season? Read about Mike Evans's return date and injury updates for 2026.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) wasn't able to play in Week 7 due to an Achilles injury. He didn't tear the Achilles tendon, fortunately, but he is dealing with tendonitis, which is often painful inflammation of the tendon.
This tends to be an overuse injury and is the same issue that caused running back Christian McCaffrey to miss the first eight games of his 2024 season. The 49ers are known for having extremely tough practices. It could be a contributing factor.
It shouldn't be a huge surprise that a 33-year-old wideout on the team that deals with the most injury issues each season has already dealt with multiple ailments, like rib and hip issues, and is now missing time with his latest injury. So when will Evans be back, and can he maintain his WR1 status upon his return?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Mike Evans Injury Update for Fantasy Football
The good news is that Evans is expected to return after the bye week. It's a short-term injury for him, which in 49ers terms means he'll be dealing with it on and off for the rest of the season but won't be protected and will be expected to tough it out.
San Francisco already allowed their rookie second-round draft pick, WR De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), to quickly re-injure his ankle in the same game in which he hurt it, which led to an in-season surgery and an injured reserve stint that's been expected to last around 10 weeks.
Mike Evans headed to the locker room with an apparent injury. https://t.co/GN5KMqn0Ed
— ESPN (@espn) October 20, 2026
With the injury he has been suffering from being caused by overuse, it's no surprise that he was managing it throughout the season. The brutality of the 49ers' practices could be a contributing factor. These ailments typically take longer than just two weeks to recover from.
He's near the end of his career, and probably only has one or two more seasons in the league as a starter before father time wins, as it always does. You can imagine he wants to play through anything at this point.
Though the 49ers are notorious for lying about the extent of their players' injuries, Evans should return when they say he will.
Mike Evans Fantasy Football Outlook
He was a sleeper pick in the middle rounds of fantasy football drafts, and has paid off handsomely as an every-week starter at his ADP. Evans averaged over 16 PPR fantasy points per game in the four games in which he played more than 50 percent of offensive snaps.
That would put him in WR1 territory. He's still a good separator, still has great hands, still runs excellent routes, and still is a physical presence that makes it difficult for opposing defensive backs to play coverage.
Evans again! 49ers take the lead
@SFvsSEA on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/3d3kyu2bzU
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Evans was an easy pick to make, according to my analysis, and he was a player my articles highlighted constantly due to his transition to one of the best offensive environments in the NFL for fantasy football production among pass-catchers.
He's in great hands for fantasy football scoring, if not so much for keeping him healthy and holding him out of games when he really needs to be protected from himself. No matter what, he should be in starting lineups moving forward.
The one exception may be in his first game back, because 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan loves to have "decoy" games from his pass-catchers. Typically, when they return from injury, you see them not get targeted much even though they're on the field.
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jonah Coleman, Denzel Boston, Tre Tucker, Omar Cooper Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
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Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
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