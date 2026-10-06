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When Is Jalen Coker Coming Back - Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Jalen Coker - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

When is Jalen Coker coming back? Will Jalen Coker play again this season? Read about Jalen Coker's return date and injury updates for 2026.

In This Article hide
Jalen Coker Injury Update for Fantasy Football
Jalen Coker Fantasy Football Outlook
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) wasn't able to play in his team's upset Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions. In his absence, we saw second-year pro and first-round draft pick WR Tetairoa McMillan have a dominant game, catching 14 of 16 targets for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

McMillan fumbled once, but his team recovered, so it was about as perfect of a night as you could ask for. But that target volume isn't sustainable, especially since we saw Coker have a dominant game in Week 1 and put up 33.8 PPR fantasy points of his own.

But Coker is dealing with a quadriceps injury. He's been on the injury report -- and missed time -- due to the same injury in the past. It's unfortunate that it keeps recurring, as he seemed to be on the cusp of a big breakout season. And there are concerns it might be a nagging ailment. So when will Coker return to play? What's his fantasy football outlook?

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Jalen Coker Injury Update for Fantasy Football

The most important thing here is that he's not on injured reserve. But it is concerning to see yet another quad injury for him. We don't have specifics of the injury, but he's suffered an abnormally high rate of them.

This is at least the third time he's had this injury, and he's been listed on the injury report numerous times along with missing multiple games. He struggled with it during one of his offseasons as well. We probably won't get the details we want, as we can't exactly sit in on his doctors visits.

We should be concerned with the re-injury risk he carries at this point. That doesn't mean you should drop him, but having a backup plan in case he misses more time down the road is a good idea. You should be proactive with waiver wire pickups to try to find someone to sub in for him if you need him and he misses even more time.

 

Jalen Coker Fantasy Football Outlook

When he's back to being healthy, he looks like he could be a real threat to McMillan's WR1 status with the team. In the two games in which both were healthy and active, Coker scored a combined 48.4 PPR fantasy points compared to T-Mac's 25.6. That means the undrafted free agent had nearly double the production of the Round 1 draft pick.

That's not to say that Coker will double the production of his counterpart for the rest of the season when both are healthy, but we could see a WR1A/WR1B type of situation, with the two trading big games. Suffice to say they've both looked impressive this season.

In those first two contests, Coker averaged nine targets per game. The Panthers defense doesn't look very good, so Carolina may be involved in plenty of shootouts before the season ends. And Coker is an underrated player. He's a strong, physical receiver with the advantage of size on his side, and is a fluid route runner and solid separator.

Additionally, it looks like Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is in the midst of a breakout season. He's one of the most productive QBs in the NFL, with 1,268 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and just two interceptions through two games. Incredibly, he leads the NFL in passing yards and is sixth in yards per pass attempt among QBs who have played all four games.

Perhaps he's not the best QB in the NFL, as he's played against the Atlanta Falcons sans Michael Penix Jr. and the Detroit Lions, both of whom have defenses that have been shredded by multiple opposing passers this season. But Young looks much improved, and he's been good enough to support fantasy studs at WR.

Coker is in good hands, and should be started in all leagues when he returns to health.

 

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Week 5 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Devaughn Vele, Emanuel Wilson, Will Shipley, Ollie Gordon II, Josh Downs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 5.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 5 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 5 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 5 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 5 for Devaughn Vele, Emanuel Wilson, Will Shipley, Ollie Gordon II, Josh Downs:

Devaughn Vele
vs
Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rome Odunze
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mark Andrews
Devaughn Vele
vs
Juwan Johnson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Devaughn Vele
vs
Colston Loveland
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Devaughn Vele
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keon Coleman
Devaughn Vele
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Devaughn Vele
vs
Khalil Shakir
Devaughn Vele
vs
Braelon Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Denzel Boston
Devaughn Vele
vs
DJ Moore
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordan Addison
Devaughn Vele
vs
Hunter Henry
Devaughn Vele
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Alvin Kamara
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tony Pollard
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Higbee
Devaughn Vele
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rico Dowdle
Devaughn Vele
vs
KC Concepcion
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Devaughn Vele
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Romeo Doubs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Mike Gesicki
Devaughn Vele
vs
Omarion Hampton
Devaughn Vele
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Warren
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Devaughn Vele
vs
Puka Nacua
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devaughn Vele
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devaughn Vele
vs
Zay Flowers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devaughn Vele
vs
Nico Collins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Drake London
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Olave
Devaughn Vele
vs
Davante Adams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Nabers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Parker Washington
Devaughn Vele
vs
Christian Watson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Pickens
Devaughn Vele
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Mike Evans
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Emanuel Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
David Montgomery
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Parker Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Emanuel Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
RJ Harvey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Davante Adams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Brock Bowers
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Michael Wilson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Kyren Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Derrick Henry
Emanuel Wilson
vs
James Cook III
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Javonte Williams
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emanuel Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Will Shipley
vs
Keenan Allen
Will Shipley
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Will Shipley
vs
Blake Corum
Will Shipley
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Will Shipley
vs
Kalif Raymond
Will Shipley
vs
Tre Harris
Will Shipley
vs
Ladd McConkey
Will Shipley
vs
Dalton Schultz
Will Shipley
vs
AJ Barner
Will Shipley
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Jake Ferguson
Will Shipley
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Will Shipley
vs
Samaje Perine
Will Shipley
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Brenton Strange
Will Shipley
vs
Cade Otton
Will Shipley
vs
Makai Lemon
Will Shipley
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Will Shipley
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Will Shipley
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Will Shipley
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Quentin Johnston
Will Shipley
vs
Courtland Sutton
Will Shipley
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Will Shipley
vs
Mike Gesicki
Will Shipley
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Will Shipley
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Will Shipley
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Will Shipley
vs
KC Concepcion
Will Shipley
vs
Tyjae Spears
Will Shipley
vs
Tre Tucker
Will Shipley
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Tyler Higbee
Will Shipley
vs
Malachi Fields
Will Shipley
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Will Shipley
vs
Rashod Bateman
Will Shipley
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
Troy Franklin
Will Shipley
vs
Hunter Henry
Will Shipley
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Will Shipley
vs
DJ Moore
Will Shipley
vs
Roman Wilson
Will Shipley
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Will Shipley
vs
Bijan Robinson
Will Shipley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Will Shipley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Will Shipley
vs
Chase Brown
Will Shipley
vs
Kyren Williams
Will Shipley
vs
Derrick Henry
Will Shipley
vs
James Cook III
Will Shipley
vs
Jaylen Warren
Will Shipley
vs
Javonte Williams
Will Shipley
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Will Shipley
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Will Shipley
vs
D'Andre Swift
Will Shipley
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Will Shipley
vs
David Montgomery
Will Shipley
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Will Shipley
vs
Cam Skattebo
Will Shipley
vs
Bucky Irving
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Carnell Tate
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tee Higgins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Downs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
RJ Harvey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Luther Burden III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Omarion Hampton
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Romeo Doubs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Kittle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Mike Evans
Ollie Gordon II
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bucky Irving
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Addison
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sam Laporta
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Denzel Boston
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Matthew Golden
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Braelon Allen
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
David Montgomery
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Justin Jefferson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Ollie Gordon II
vs
George Pickens
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Colston Loveland
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Bijan Robinson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chase Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kyren Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Derrick Henry
Ollie Gordon II
vs
James Cook III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Warren
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Javonte Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ollie Gordon II
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Woody Marks
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Isaiah Likely
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Monangai
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Downs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Downs
vs
David Montgomery
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Keon Coleman
Josh Downs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore

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