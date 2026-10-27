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When Is Jacory Croskey-Merritt Coming Back - Week 8 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

When is Jacory Croskey-Merritt coming back? Will Jacory Croskey-Merritt play again this season? Read about Jacory Croskey-Merritt's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is the starting running back for the Washington Commanders this season, if depth chart and workload have anything to say about it.

Through five games before he suffered an injury, he averaged just under 9.0 PPR fantasy points per game. That's not enough for him to be in starting consideration on fantasy football rosters, though the RB position is very thin talent-wise, so many fantasy managers didn't have much of a choice.

So when will he return from his ailment? And can he improve his play to reach RB2 or even RB1 status at any point this season? Let's dive in.

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt Injury Update for Fantasy Football

Since he's been on injured reserve, the Commanders have not provided an update on his status.

The Commanders had a bye in Week 7, meaning he had an extra week to heal but is still a few weeks away from his earliest return.

It's worth noting that he was dealing with an unspecified "lower-body" injury back in August, before the season started. It's unclear if this was the same groin issue that's been aggravated.

Either way, as we've not seen anything that suggests the injury is serious, we can expect him back after his mandatory four-game absence. That puts his return at Week 11.

 

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Outlook

Croskey-Merritt's insane hype train as a rookie undrafted free agent has slowed down significantly. He makes explosive runs here and there, but is largely inefficient and struggles with contact balance.

The Commanders offense has been inconsistent this year, largely due to injuries to its starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels. Daniels is also a prolific rusher, and often opts to pull down potential handoffs on option plays.

The above chart shows how his success rate on rushes is low despite opposing defenses not stacking the box very often against him. This is a bad sign. Though stacked boxes may continue to not come often against him, as they're a bad idea against quality rushing QBs, JCM appears to just not be great.

Which is something my analysis pointed out last season, even after his huge game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Croskey-Merritt needs to run untouched for long stretches to make his explosive plays. He's not good at breaking tackles.

Last season, he failed to take the goal-line rushing role from RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. Croskey-Merritt's lack of power makes him a better rusher "in between the 20s" or outside the short areas near the goal line, where power and slipperiness are crucial to scoring touchdowns.

He does have two rushing touchdowns this year, but it doesn't take long to dive into his film and see how he scores -- on plays where he's not touched by opposing defenders.

He's an RB3 with a low floor that occasionally has a double-digit PPR fantasy point game, which isn't good enough for weekly starting rights outside of deep leagues.

While he remains out, Rachaad White should lead the Washington backfield while Austin Ekeler serves as the No. 2.

 

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Stefon Diggs. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Rachaad White, Austin Ekeler, Stefon Diggs:

Rachaad White
vs
Jalen Coker
Rachaad White
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Michael Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Luther Burden III
Rachaad White
vs
Chase Brown
Rachaad White
vs
DJ Moore
Rachaad White
vs
Jordan Mason
Rachaad White
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rachaad White
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rachaad White
vs
Carnell Tate
Rachaad White
vs
Matthew Golden
Rachaad White
vs
Rashee Rice
Rachaad White
vs
George Pickens
Rachaad White
vs
A.J. Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Tee Higgins
Rachaad White
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rachaad White
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rachaad White
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rachaad White
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rachaad White
vs
Devonta Smith
Rachaad White
vs
Parker Washington
Rachaad White
vs
DK Metcalf
Rachaad White
vs
Brock Bowers
Rachaad White
vs
Tony Pollard
Rachaad White
vs
Drake London
Rachaad White
vs
Breece Hall
Rachaad White
vs
Christian Watson
Rachaad White
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rachaad White
vs
Bucky Irving
Rachaad White
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rachaad White
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rachaad White
vs
Jameson Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rachaad White
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rachaad White
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rachaad White
vs
Tre Tucker
Rachaad White
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rachaad White
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rachaad White
vs
Denzel Boston
Rachaad White
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rachaad White
vs
Sam Laporta
Rachaad White
vs
Trey McBride
Rachaad White
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rachaad White
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rachaad White
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
James Cook III
Rachaad White
vs
Blake Corum
Rachaad White
vs
Derrick Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Colston Loveland
Rachaad White
vs
Zay Flowers
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Warren
Rachaad White
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rachaad White
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rachaad White
vs
Javonte Williams
Rachaad White
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Rachaad White
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rachaad White
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rachaad White
vs
Kyren Williams
Rachaad White
vs
Rome Odunze
Rachaad White
vs
Puka Nacua
Rachaad White
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rachaad White
vs
Germie Bernard
Rachaad White
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rachaad White
vs
KC Concepcion
Rachaad White
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rachaad White
vs
Travis Kelce
Rachaad White
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rachaad White
vs
Hunter Henry
Rachaad White
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rachaad White
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rachaad White
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rachaad White
vs
Braelon Allen
Rachaad White
vs
RJ Harvey
Rachaad White
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rachaad White
vs
Samaje Perine
Rachaad White
vs
Bam Knight
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rachaad White
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rachaad White
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rachaad White
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rachaad White
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rachaad White
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rachaad White
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rachaad White
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rachaad White
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rachaad White
vs
Dameon Pierce
Rachaad White
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
Justice Hill
Rachaad White
vs
Jadarian Price
Rachaad White
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Rachaad White
vs
Ty Johnson
Rachaad White
vs
Corey Kiner
Rachaad White
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rachaad White
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rachaad White
vs
Tyler Goodson
Rachaad White
vs
Emmett Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tyler Goodson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tre Harris
Austin Ekeler
vs
Josh Cameron
Austin Ekeler
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Charlie Kolar
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tez Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tommy Tremble
Austin Ekeler
vs
Emmett Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Austin Ekeler
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Austin Ekeler
vs
Darius Cooper
Austin Ekeler
vs
Efton Chism III
Austin Ekeler
vs
George Holani
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kyle Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jaylen Wright
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jalen Brooks
Austin Ekeler
vs
Troy Franklin
Austin Ekeler
vs
Corey Kiner
Austin Ekeler
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Austin Ekeler
vs
Evan Engram
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jalen Royals
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kalif Raymond
Austin Ekeler
vs
Davis Allen
Austin Ekeler
vs
Savion Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Eli Raridon
Austin Ekeler
vs
Cody White
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ted Hurst
Austin Ekeler
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Rashod Bateman
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jahan Dotson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Gunnar Helm
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chris Bell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Josh Cuevas
Austin Ekeler
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tory Horton
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ty Johnson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Sione Vaki
Austin Ekeler
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Austin Ekeler
vs
Quentin Johnston
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dawson Knox
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jadarian Price
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tutu Atwell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Treylon Burks
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dyami Brown
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jauan Jennings
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Austin Ekeler
vs
Darnell Washington
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jalen Nailor
Austin Ekeler
vs
Cade Otton
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jordan Whittington
Austin Ekeler
vs
Justice Hill
Austin Ekeler
vs
Seth McGowan
Austin Ekeler
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Austin Ekeler
vs
Elijah Higgins
Austin Ekeler
vs
Travis Hunter
Austin Ekeler
vs
Sean Tucker
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dameon Pierce
Austin Ekeler
vs
Joshua Palmer
Austin Ekeler
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Austin Ekeler
vs
Noah Gray
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tyjae Spears
Austin Ekeler
vs
Zachariah Branch
Austin Ekeler
vs
Greg Dulcich
Austin Ekeler
vs
Drew Sample
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bijan Robinson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Austin Ekeler
vs
Kyren Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Javonte Williams
Austin Ekeler
vs
Derrick Henry
Austin Ekeler
vs
James Cook III
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jaylen Warren
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Austin Ekeler
vs
Josh Jacobs
Austin Ekeler
vs
Bucky Irving
Austin Ekeler
vs
D'Andre Swift
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jordan Mason
Austin Ekeler
vs
Chase Brown
Austin Ekeler
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Saquon Barkley
Austin Ekeler
vs
Tony Pollard
Austin Ekeler
vs
Breece Hall
Austin Ekeler
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Austin Ekeler
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jonah Coleman
Austin Ekeler
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Austin Ekeler
vs
Blake Corum
Austin Ekeler
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Austin Ekeler
vs
Rico Dowdle
Austin Ekeler
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Austin Ekeler
vs
Braelon Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Saquon Barkley
Stefon Diggs
vs
Devonta Smith
Stefon Diggs
vs
A.J. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
DK Metcalf
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashee Rice
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tony Pollard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Carnell Tate
Stefon Diggs
vs
Breece Hall
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Stefon Diggs
vs
DJ Moore
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Stefon Diggs
vs
Luther Burden III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jameson Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rachaad White
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tre Tucker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jalen Coker
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jonah Coleman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Michael Wilson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Denzel Boston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chase Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Sam Laporta
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Mason
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Stefon Diggs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Matthew Golden
Stefon Diggs
vs
Blake Corum
Stefon Diggs
vs
George Pickens
Stefon Diggs
vs
Colston Loveland
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tee Higgins
Stefon Diggs
vs
Tyler Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Stefon Diggs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Stefon Diggs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Parker Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brock Bowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rome Odunze
Stefon Diggs
vs
Drake London
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Stefon Diggs
vs
Christian Watson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Germie Bernard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bucky Irving
Stefon Diggs
vs
KC Concepcion
Stefon Diggs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Kelce
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Jacobs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Hunter Henry
Stefon Diggs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jordan Addison
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Stefon Diggs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Stefon Diggs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Trey McBride
Stefon Diggs
vs
Antonio Williams
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Stefon Diggs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Stefon Diggs
vs
James Cook III
Stefon Diggs
vs
Brenton Strange
Stefon Diggs
vs
Derrick Henry
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keenan Allen
Stefon Diggs
vs
Zay Flowers
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Stefon Diggs
vs
Puka Nacua
Stefon Diggs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Stefon Diggs
vs
Josh Downs
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Stefon Diggs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Stefon Diggs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Stefon Diggs
vs
Malik Washington
Stefon Diggs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Makai Lemon
Stefon Diggs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Stefon Diggs
vs
Demario Douglas
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Stefon Diggs
vs
Keon Coleman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Cooper Kupp
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Stefon Diggs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Travis Hunter
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jauan Jennings
Stefon Diggs
vs
Treylon Burks
Stefon Diggs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Stefon Diggs
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Stefon Diggs
vs
Chris Bell
Stefon Diggs
vs
Jahan Dotson
Stefon Diggs
vs
Rashod Bateman
Stefon Diggs
vs
Ted Hurst

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