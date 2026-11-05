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When Is Davante Adams Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

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Davante Adams - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

When is Davante Adams coming back? Will Davante Adams play again this season? Read about Davante Adams's return date and injury updates for 2026.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams was producing another solid, if not uneven, fantasy season before he suffered a late-game hamstring injury in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals. 

He had already caught 30 passes for 480 yards and 4 TDs in the first six games, averaging 80 receiving yards per game and 16 yards per reception. 

The question on everybody’s mind is when Adams is expected to return and what his fantasy value will be when he suits up again for the Rams.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

 

Davante Adams Injury Update for Fantasy Football

A day after pulling up lame in the closing moments of the Rams' Week 6 loss to the Cardinals, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay confirmed the feared diagnosis: a ruptured hamstring for Adams. The initial timeline provided by McVay suggested Adams would be out anywhere between 6-10 weeks. 

Then some good news. On October 28th, McVay told reporters that Adams had undergone successful clean-out surgery on his hamstring and that the Rams were hopeful he would return on the earlier side of the 6-10 week timeline. He mentioned that Adams was already walking around immediately after surgery and was calling himself “Wolverine”. Good news for the Rams and his fantasy managers alike. 

Even with the most optimistic of projections, it would be surprising to see Adams back in the Rams lineup anytime before their Week 13 matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on December 3rd. Given the peskiness of soft-tissue issues and Adams’ long history with them (including missing games in each of the past 3 seasons), this timeline may not be entirely realistic. 

On the more pessimistic side, Adams wouldn’t be slotted to return until Week 17 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is troubling since Week 17 is also known as “Championship Weekend” in fantasy circles. 

With the Rams currently sitting in 3rd place at 4-4 in the NFC West and fighting for a playoff spot, it would make sense that they would do everything in their power to get Adams back into their lineup, being such an integral part of what they do on offense, but there’s only so much that can be done when a 33-year-old player with an extensive history of hamstring injuries is trying to get back. 

There’s not much to do at the moment besides monitor the injury report and hope an official return date is announced sooner rather than later. 

 

Davante Adams Fantasy Football Outlook

For fantasy managers, the best approach when dealing with Adams is incredibly straightforward. If your league has IR spots, you keep him nestled right there. If it doesn’t, you’re still holding him regardless, and unfortunately he’ll be a roster clogger until he makes his comeback for the Rams.

It’s not ideal, but you’re not going to be able to find a player of Adams caliber on the waiver wire, and you certainly won’t be finding an adequate replacement from anyone else in the Rams receiver room not named Puka Nacua

But what can you expect upon his return? That depends entirely on whether he comes back closer to that Week 13 game against the Chiefs or that Week 17 game against the Buccaneers. 

If it’s Week 13, you’ll have plenty of time to see his adjusted workload and see if that workload increases as it gets closer to the fantasy playoffs. His workload would need to trend in the right direction and be closer to what he did at the start of the season before you can feel confident putting him in your lineup when it matters most. 

If his rehab doesn’t go according to plan, and his return does in fact occur closer to that Week 17 Championship Weekend, then you’re going to have a much more difficult decision on your hands. Will he be entered into his normal workload immediately, or will he be eased back into a less than ideal volume role? 

That’s a bridge we'll have to cross when we get there. Too many unknowns to speculate accurately on what to expect. For now, he remains a firm stash candidate in all standard leagues.

 

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Konata Mumpfield, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Konata Mumpfield, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum:

Konata Mumpfield
vs
Evan Engram
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tory Horton
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Devonta Smith
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Reggie Virgil
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Darius Cooper
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Colby Parkinson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jaylen Wright
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ty Johnson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Noah Fant
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jahan Dotson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Rashod Bateman
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Davis Allen
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tre Harris
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Charlie Kolar
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Efton Chism III
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tank Dell
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Savion Williams
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tommy Tremble
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Kyle Williams
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Noah Gray
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Seth McGowan
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Corey Kiner
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tyler Goodson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Konata Mumpfield
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ted Hurst
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Mark Andrews
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Malachi Fields
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Kendre Miller
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Josh Cameron
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Devin DuVernay
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Bam Knight
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tez Johnson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Treylon Burks
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jake Ferguson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Elijah Higgins
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Keon Coleman
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Drew Sample
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Theo Johnson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Kalif Raymond
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Alvin Kamara
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Sione Vaki
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Justice Hill
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Emmett Johnson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Foster Moreau
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Roschon Johnson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Courtland Sutton
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Travis Hunter
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Darren Waller
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Christian Kirk
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Puka Nacua
Konata Mumpfield
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Malik Nabers
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Chris Olave
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Drake London
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tee Higgins
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Justin Jefferson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Mike Evans
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Luther Burden III
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Nico Collins
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Christian Watson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Parker Washington
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Matthew Golden
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Rashee Rice
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Garrett Wilson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jameson Williams
Konata Mumpfield
vs
George Pickens
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Konata Mumpfield
vs
DJ Moore
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Stefon Diggs
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jalen Coker
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Malik Washington
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Michael Wilson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ladd McConkey
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tre Tucker
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kyren Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Kyren Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Kyren Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Kyren Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kyren Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kyren Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyren Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kyren Williams
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Kyren Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kyren Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Kyren Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kyren Williams
vs
Drake London
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kyren Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Kyren Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Kyren Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Kyren Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Kyren Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Kyren Williams
vs
James Cook III
Kyren Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Kyren Williams
vs
Josh Jacobs
Kyren Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Kyren Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kyren Williams
vs
George Kittle
Kyren Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Kyren Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Kyren Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Kyren Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Kyren Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Kyren Williams
vs
Jameson Williams
Kyren Williams
vs
George Pickens
Kyren Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Kyren Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Kyren Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyren Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Kyren Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Kyren Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Kyren Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Kyren Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kyren Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Kyren Williams
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyren Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Kyren Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Kyren Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Kyren Williams
vs
Rachaad White
Kyren Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Kyren Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Kyren Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Kyren Williams
vs
Blake Corum
Kyren Williams
vs
Braelon Allen
Kyren Williams
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kyren Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Kyren Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kyren Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Kyren Williams
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Kyren Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kyren Williams
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Kyren Williams
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Kyren Williams
vs
Devin Singletary
Kyren Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kyren Williams
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jordan Mason
Kyren Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Kyren Williams
vs
Kyle Monangai
Kyren Williams
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Kyren Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Kyren Williams
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Kyren Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Kyren Williams
vs
Kimani Vidal
Kyren Williams
vs
Kaelon Black
Kyren Williams
vs
Austin Ekeler
Kyren Williams
vs
Samaje Perine
Kyren Williams
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kyren Williams
vs
Justice Hill
Kyren Williams
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kyren Williams
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Kyren Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Kyren Williams
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Kyren Williams
vs
Bam Knight
Kyren Williams
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Kyren Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kyren Williams
vs
Tyler Goodson
Kyren Williams
vs
Seth McGowan
Kyren Williams
vs
Ty Johnson
Kyren Williams
vs
Jaylen Wright
Kyren Williams
vs
Corey Kiner
Blake Corum
vs
Tre Tucker
Blake Corum
vs
Braelon Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Ladd McConkey
Blake Corum
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Douglas
Blake Corum
vs
Malik Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Keenan Allen
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Coker
Blake Corum
vs
Woody Marks
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Isaiah Likely
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
DJ Moore
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Denzel Boston
Blake Corum
vs
Trey McBride
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Blake Corum
vs
Colston Loveland
Blake Corum
vs
Devin Singletary
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Blake Corum
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Blake Corum
vs
George Pickens
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Jameson Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Zay Flowers
Blake Corum
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
Garrett Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Blake Corum
vs
Rashee Rice
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
Dallas Goedert
Blake Corum
vs
Parker Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Gesicki
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Dylan Sampson
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Christian Watson
Blake Corum
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
vs
Nico Collins
Blake Corum
vs
Brenton Strange
Blake Corum
vs
James Cook III
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Luther Burden III
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Evans
Blake Corum
vs
Greg Dulcich
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Jonah Coleman
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Kimani Vidal
Blake Corum
vs
Kaelon Black
Blake Corum
vs
Austin Ekeler
Blake Corum
vs
Samaje Perine
Blake Corum
vs
Emmett Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Justice Hill
Blake Corum
vs
Alvin Kamara
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Blake Corum
vs
Bam Knight
Blake Corum
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Blake Corum
vs
MarShawn Lloyd

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