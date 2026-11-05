When Is Davante Adams Coming Back - Week 9 Fantasy Football Injury Return Update (2026)

When is Davante Adams coming back? Will Davante Adams play again this season? Read about Davante Adams's return date and injury updates for 2026.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams was producing another solid, if not uneven, fantasy season before he suffered a late-game hamstring injury in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.
He had already caught 30 passes for 480 yards and 4 TDs in the first six games, averaging 80 receiving yards per game and 16 yards per reception.
The question on everybody’s mind is when Adams is expected to return and what his fantasy value will be when he suits up again for the Rams.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Davante Adams Injury Update for Fantasy Football
A day after pulling up lame in the closing moments of the Rams' Week 6 loss to the Cardinals, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay confirmed the feared diagnosis: a ruptured hamstring for Adams. The initial timeline provided by McVay suggested Adams would be out anywhere between 6-10 weeks.
Then some good news. On October 28th, McVay told reporters that Adams had undergone successful clean-out surgery on his hamstring and that the Rams were hopeful he would return on the earlier side of the 6-10 week timeline. He mentioned that Adams was already walking around immediately after surgery and was calling himself “Wolverine”. Good news for the Rams and his fantasy managers alike.
Davante Adams Could Return on "Shorter Term" of 6-10 Week Timeline
https://t.co/aUCtpVxagU
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 28, 2026
Even with the most optimistic of projections, it would be surprising to see Adams back in the Rams lineup anytime before their Week 13 matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on December 3rd. Given the peskiness of soft-tissue issues and Adams’ long history with them (including missing games in each of the past 3 seasons), this timeline may not be entirely realistic.
On the more pessimistic side, Adams wouldn’t be slotted to return until Week 17 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is troubling since Week 17 is also known as “Championship Weekend” in fantasy circles.
With the Rams currently sitting in 3rd place at 4-4 in the NFC West and fighting for a playoff spot, it would make sense that they would do everything in their power to get Adams back into their lineup, being such an integral part of what they do on offense, but there’s only so much that can be done when a 33-year-old player with an extensive history of hamstring injuries is trying to get back.
There’s not much to do at the moment besides monitor the injury report and hope an official return date is announced sooner rather than later.
Davante Adams Fantasy Football Outlook
For fantasy managers, the best approach when dealing with Adams is incredibly straightforward. If your league has IR spots, you keep him nestled right there. If it doesn’t, you’re still holding him regardless, and unfortunately he’ll be a roster clogger until he makes his comeback for the Rams.
It’s not ideal, but you’re not going to be able to find a player of Adams caliber on the waiver wire, and you certainly won’t be finding an adequate replacement from anyone else in the Rams receiver room not named Puka Nacua.
That's 2️⃣ TDs for Davante Adams!
@NYGvsLAR on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/zPN3uQB2Hb
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2026
But what can you expect upon his return? That depends entirely on whether he comes back closer to that Week 13 game against the Chiefs or that Week 17 game against the Buccaneers.
If it’s Week 13, you’ll have plenty of time to see his adjusted workload and see if that workload increases as it gets closer to the fantasy playoffs. His workload would need to trend in the right direction and be closer to what he did at the start of the season before you can feel confident putting him in your lineup when it matters most.
If his rehab doesn’t go according to plan, and his return does in fact occur closer to that Week 17 Championship Weekend, then you’re going to have a much more difficult decision on your hands. Will he be entered into his normal workload immediately, or will he be eased back into a less than ideal volume role?
That’s a bridge we'll have to cross when we get there. Too many unknowns to speculate accurately on what to expect. For now, he remains a firm stash candidate in all standard leagues.
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Konata Mumpfield, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
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Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
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