Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Germie Bernard, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordyn Tyson in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Midseason waiver lists rarely feature a rookie coming off an 11-catch game who is still available in half of leagues. Germie Bernard is that exception, and his expanding role in Pittsburgh makes him the clearest claim in this group.
Omar Cooper Jr. returned from a month-long absence with a 100-yard performance for the Jets. Jordyn Tyson, meanwhile, is still waiting to debut after a hamstring injury, but New Orleans' first-rounder may soon be moving closer to the field.
With four teams on bye in Week 7, these receivers can serve very different roster needs. Bernard is ready for lineups, Cooper has a chance to establish himself, and Tyson offers a longer-term opportunity for patient managers.Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Germie Bernard Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 50% of leagues
Germie Bernard's first NFL touchdown won Sunday's game in overtime, but the workload behind it is the bigger fantasy story.
The Pittsburgh rookie caught 11 of 12 targets for 87 yards and the winning score in Sunday's 26-19 victory over Tampa Bay.
Even more encouraging, he had already posted six catches for 80 yards against Indianapolis in Week 5.
Steelers take the lead in OT 🔥
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NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
That leaves Bernard with 17 receptions, 167 yards, and one touchdown on 21 targets across two games.
Aaron Rodgers attempted 49 passes against the Buccaneers, so Sunday's volume may be difficult to repeat, but this is no longer a receiver depending on one deep shot.
He has become a frequent option in a passing game that needs him.
Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) remain on injured reserve, creating an opening opposite DK Metcalf.
Their eventual returns could compress Bernard's target share, although he has done more than enough to warrant continued playing time. The Steelers have good reason to keep involving their second-round rookie.
Bernard deserves a priority waiver claim in any format and can enter PPR lineups as a WR3 against New Orleans in Paris this Sunday.
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Omar Cooper Jr. Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 4% of leagues
Four missed games made it easy to forget how highly the Jets regarded Omar Cooper Jr. New York traded up to select him 30th overall in April.
In his return from a high-ankle sprain Sunday, the rookie caught six of seven targets for 103 yards and his first NFL touchdown against New England.
The touchdown came on a 48-yard pass from Geno Smith, but the seven targets are just as intriguing. Cooper led the Jets in looks despite having played only the season opener before Sunday's game.
His return immediately gave Smith another vertical threat, something the Jets have lacked consistently.
The rookie Omar Cooper Jr. makes the 48-yard touchdown catch!
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There are reasons not to project that line every week. Adonai Mitchell (finger) was inactive, opening opportunities that may not last once he returns.
Garrett Wilson remains an established option, and the Jets also have tight ends competing for attention. One productive game does not settle how the receivers will be deployed when everyone is available.
New York hosts Miami in Week 7, followed by Las Vegas in Week 8.
Cooper is worth adding in 12-team leagues now, especially where managers can afford to evaluate his next target count before trusting him in a starting lineup.
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Jordyn Tyson Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 48% of leagues
The biggest reason to claim Jordyn Tyson has nothing to do with a Week 6 box score.
The Saints selected him eighth overall in April, but a hamstring injury suffered during an August practice has kept him on injured reserve without an NFL debut.
There was an encouraging development Monday: Tyson is traveling with New Orleans to Paris for its Week 7 game against Pittsburgh.
His practice window has not been opened, however, and traveling with the team does not mean he has been cleared to play.
With the Saints off in Week 8, a debut after their bye remains possible.
Chris Olave leads the receiving group, while Devaughn Vele has earned opportunities during Tyson's absence.
An eighth-overall draft pick offers a believable route to substantial targets once healthy, but New Orleans will still need to determine how much work Tyson can handle after an extended layoff.
The timetable matters more than any speculative immediate projection.
At 48% rostered, Tyson should be claimed in all leagues where he is available, especially if an IR spot allows him to be held without using a normal bench position.
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