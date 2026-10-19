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Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups - Germie Bernard, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordyn Tyson

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Germie Bernard - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Germie Bernard, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordyn Tyson in Week 7 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Germie Bernard Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Omar Cooper Jr. Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Jordyn Tyson Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Midseason waiver lists rarely feature a rookie coming off an 11-catch game who is still available in half of leagues. Germie Bernard is that exception, and his expanding role in Pittsburgh makes him the clearest claim in this group.

Omar Cooper Jr. returned from a month-long absence with a 100-yard performance for the Jets. Jordyn Tyson, meanwhile, is still waiting to debut after a hamstring injury, but New Orleans' first-rounder may soon be moving closer to the field.

With four teams on bye in Week 7, these receivers can serve very different roster needs. Bernard is ready for lineups, Cooper has a chance to establish himself, and Tyson offers a longer-term opportunity for patient managers.

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Germie Bernard Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 50% of leagues

Germie Bernard's first NFL touchdown won Sunday's game in overtime, but the workload behind it is the bigger fantasy story.

The Pittsburgh rookie caught 11 of 12 targets for 87 yards and the winning score in Sunday's 26-19 victory over Tampa Bay.

Even more encouraging, he had already posted six catches for 80 yards against Indianapolis in Week 5.

That leaves Bernard with 17 receptions, 167 yards, and one touchdown on 21 targets across two games.

Aaron Rodgers attempted 49 passes against the Buccaneers, so Sunday's volume may be difficult to repeat, but this is no longer a receiver depending on one deep shot.

He has become a frequent option in a passing game that needs him.

Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) and Roman Wilson (finger) remain on injured reserve, creating an opening opposite DK Metcalf.

Their eventual returns could compress Bernard's target share, although he has done more than enough to warrant continued playing time. The Steelers have good reason to keep involving their second-round rookie.

Bernard deserves a priority waiver claim in any format and can enter PPR lineups as a WR3 against New Orleans in Paris this Sunday.

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Omar Cooper Jr. Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 4% of leagues

Four missed games made it easy to forget how highly the Jets regarded Omar Cooper Jr. New York traded up to select him 30th overall in April.

In his return from a high-ankle sprain Sunday, the rookie caught six of seven targets for 103 yards and his first NFL touchdown against New England.

The touchdown came on a 48-yard pass from Geno Smith, but the seven targets are just as intriguing. Cooper led the Jets in looks despite having played only the season opener before Sunday's game.

His return immediately gave Smith another vertical threat, something the Jets have lacked consistently.

There are reasons not to project that line every week. Adonai Mitchell (finger) was inactive, opening opportunities that may not last once he returns.

Garrett Wilson remains an established option, and the Jets also have tight ends competing for attention. One productive game does not settle how the receivers will be deployed when everyone is available.

New York hosts Miami in Week 7, followed by Las Vegas in Week 8.

Cooper is worth adding in 12-team leagues now, especially where managers can afford to evaluate his next target count before trusting him in a starting lineup.

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Jordyn Tyson Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 48% of leagues

The biggest reason to claim Jordyn Tyson has nothing to do with a Week 6 box score.

The Saints selected him eighth overall in April, but a hamstring injury suffered during an August practice has kept him on injured reserve without an NFL debut.

There was an encouraging development Monday: Tyson is traveling with New Orleans to Paris for its Week 7 game against Pittsburgh.

His practice window has not been opened, however, and traveling with the team does not mean he has been cleared to play.

With the Saints off in Week 8, a debut after their bye remains possible.

Chris Olave leads the receiving group, while Devaughn Vele has earned opportunities during Tyson's absence.

An eighth-overall draft pick offers a believable route to substantial targets once healthy, but New Orleans will still need to determine how much work Tyson can handle after an extended layoff.

The timetable matters more than any speculative immediate projection.

At 48% rostered, Tyson should be claimed in all leagues where he is available, especially if an IR spot allows him to be held without using a normal bench position.

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Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Germie Bernard, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordyn Tyson. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Germie Bernard, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordyn Tyson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Germie Bernard, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordyn Tyson:

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