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Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups - Kaelon Black, Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson

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Kaelon Black- Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Kaelon Black, Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson in Week 5 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Kaelon Black Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Mike Washington Jr. Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Emmett Johnson Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The pick-up-high-upside-backup-running-backs-in-good-offenses strategy in fantasy football is one of the best ways of securing a lottery ticket that could pay off in the long run. RB is such a scarce position in fantasy football -- it's incredibly difficult to find productive RBs on the waiver wire at any point in the season.

The one exception is when a starting RB gets hurt and goes down for a significant amount of time.

A better environment is usually needed for a backup RB to be successful. The San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs all have good offenses, so let's dive into their backup RBs as waiver wire pickups for Week 5!

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Kaelon Black Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 42% of leagues

Black's Week 1 game was clearly an aberration, as we've seen through the next three games. 49ers lead running back Christian McCaffrey has lost much of the explosiveness that made him an elite rusher earlier in his career -- last year, he thrived mostly as a receiver, and this year, his volume and production are both down.

That doesn't mean Black has had many opportunities, though. In Weeks 2-4, he's managed a total of 5.5 PPR fantasy points. He has essentially zero value as the backup, and is there to help relieve some of the workload from CMC in games in which the 49ers build a safe lead... sometimes.

He's a solid running back from what we've seen so far -- an instinctive and intelligent runner that would have great upside in a leading role. It's not a fair competition against McCaffrey, though. Black is a bench stash with a high ceiling.

Add in 12-team leagues

 

Mike Washington Jr. Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 35% of leagues

Washington has shown flashes in limited action as the RB2 behind starting tailback Ashton Jeanty. In Week 4, Washington turned in a lackluster performance, rushing nine times for just 18 yards and catching one of his two targets for a loss of one yard.

He's been boom or bust so far, which isn't a surprise, considering he wasn't drafted early in the 2026 NFL Draft and has elite athletic traits but lacks vision, good decision-making, contact balance, and elusiveness. In an offense run by Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak, though, he could have big games in a leading role.

When Kubiak's scheme works and the offensive line opens big holes for the RB to run through, Washington's elite speed and acceleration make him a real big-play threat. For his ceiling and upside in case of a Jeanty injury, Washington should be added in all leagues.

His standalone role at least proves he's the clear RB2, even if it's not enough to make him a weekly starter in fantasy leagues.

Add in 12-team leagues

 

Emmett Johnson Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 31% of leagues

You'll probably start to notice a pattern here -- multiple solid running backs that have flashed upside in good offensive environments will be good waiver adds in fantasy football. Johnson hasn't done much fantasy-wise this season, as he's playing behind the fantasy RB1.

He should be rostered in all leagues that have enough bench space for backup RBs, which would be the majority of them. He's a big and elusive RB that could have league-winning upside if Kenneth Walker III misses time.

Add in 12-team leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 5?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaelon Black, Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kaelon Black, Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaelon Black, Mike Washington Jr., Emmett Johnson:

Kaelon Black
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Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
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Dohnte Meyers
Kaelon Black
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Malik Washington
Kaelon Black
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Tre' Harris
Kaelon Black
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Makai Lemon
Kaelon Black
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Brenton Strange
Kaelon Black
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Keaton Mitchell
Kaelon Black
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Tyler Higbee
Kaelon Black
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Wan'dale Robinson
Kaelon Black
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Hunter Henry
Kaelon Black
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Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
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Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
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Tre Tucker
Kaelon Black
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Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
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Dontayvion Wicks
Kaelon Black
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Kendre Miller
Kaelon Black
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Keon Coleman
Kaelon Black
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
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Kenyon Sadiq
Kaelon Black
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Chris Bell
Kaelon Black
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Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
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Brian Robinson
Kaelon Black
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Jakobi Meyers
Kaelon Black
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Alvin Kamara
Kaelon Black
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Emanuel Wilson
Kaelon Black
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Ollie Gordon II
Kaelon Black
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Will Shipley
Kaelon Black
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Zach Charbonnet
Kaelon Black
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Austin Ekeler
Kaelon Black
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Joe Mixon
Kaelon Black
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Jaylen Wright
Kaelon Black
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Dameon Pierce
Kaelon Black
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MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kendre Miller
Mike Washington Jr.
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Hunter Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyler Higbee
Mike Washington Jr.
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Chris Bell
Mike Washington Jr.
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Brenton Strange
Mike Washington Jr.
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Brian Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Tre' Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
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Mike Gesicki
Mike Washington Jr.
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Dohnte Meyers
Mike Washington Jr.
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T.J. Hockenson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
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Austin Ekeler
Mike Washington Jr.
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Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Joe Mixon
Mike Washington Jr.
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Malik Washington
Mike Washington Jr.
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Adonai Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
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Makai Lemon
Mike Washington Jr.
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Kalif Raymond
Mike Washington Jr.
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Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
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Antonio Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
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Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Alvin Kamara
Mike Washington Jr.
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Emanuel Wilson
Mike Washington Jr.
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Ollie Gordon II
Mike Washington Jr.
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Will Shipley
Mike Washington Jr.
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Zach Charbonnet
Mike Washington Jr.
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Jaylen Wright
Mike Washington Jr.
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Dameon Pierce
Mike Washington Jr.
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MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Washington Jr.
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Najee Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
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Makai Lemon
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Emmett Johnson
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Keaton Mitchell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre' Harris
Emmett Johnson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brenton Strange
Emmett Johnson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emmett Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Keon Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendre Miller
Emmett Johnson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Emmett Johnson
vs
Chris Bell
Emmett Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emmett Johnson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Emmett Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Emmett Johnson
vs
Will Shipley
Emmett Johnson
vs
Brian Robinson
Emmett Johnson
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Austin Ekeler
Emmett Johnson
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Joe Mixon
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaylen Wright
Emmett Johnson
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Dameon Pierce
Emmett Johnson
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MarShawn Lloyd

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