July 1, 2026

Hitter fantasy baseball starts/sits, recommendations for all hitter matchups from 6/29 - 7/5 (2026). Our fantasy baseball BvP chart and hitter matchup ratings.

Hello RotoBallers! It's time to set those lineups, and we're here to guide you with our fantasy baseball hitter start/sit recommendations chart for the week ahead (June 29 - July 5). Today, we'll look at some lineup decisions for players like Braden Montgomery, Austin Riley, Cole Carrigg, Carson Benge, and more -- and how their matchups project for fantasy baseball. You can also check our Starting Pitcher Start/Sit Matchups Chart.

This fantasy baseball hitter matchups chart - also known as fantasy baseball BvP (batter vs. pitcher) - is designed to assist you in setting winning lineups for all fantasy baseball leagues and DFS competitions, as it identifies which players have the most favorable matchups.

So, who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these hitter BvP matchups. This weekly article provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck RotoBallers!

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Hitters Start/Sit Matchups Chart: June 29 - July 5

Players are sorted in alphabetical order by their last names. You can also use the color-coded chart below.

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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Fantasy Baseball Player News

Willi Castro, 2B/3B/SS/OF, Colorado Rockies

Across 275 plate appearances in 2026, Colorado Rockies utility man Willi Castro is hitting .280/.353/.407 with six home runs, 33 RBI, 36 runs scored, and six stolen bases. The 29-year-old has been on a tear in June, hitting .316 with four home runs and 14 RBI across 93 plate appearances this month. With just a 5.6% barrel rate, Castro does not profile as a significant power source for fantasy managers.

Still, the veteran switch-hitter has a balanced profile at the plate that allows him to provide modest production across the other four categories. Castro also offers multi-positional eligibility, and his hitter-friendly home park in Colorado helps boost his abilities at the plate. In deeper league formats, Castro should be a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers due to his versatility.

Colt Emerson, 3B/SS, Seattle Mariners

Since being promoted to the big leagues in mid-May, Seattle Mariners infielder Colt Emerson has emerged as his team's everyday shortstop. Across 116 plate appearances, the 20-year-old is hitting .212/.293/.481 with seven home runs, 17 RBI, 15 runs scored, and one stolen base. Emerson's underlying metrics are a bit concerning, as his strikeout rate (31.9%) is higher than his hard-hit rate (31.3%).

Still, Emerson has gotten to some power at the MLB level, and he's widely considered one of the top prospects in all of baseball. Emerson stole 10 bases across 38 games at Triple-A before his promotion, so he has some untapped speed potential once he starts getting on base more consistently. Given his upside, Emerson profiles as a worthy waiver wire target despite some of his early struggles in the big leagues.

Mickey Moniak, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak missed a month after being placed on the injured list with ankle tendinitis in late May. However, the 28-year-old was reinstated by Colorado on Monday and has jumped back into a big-side platoon role for the Rockies. Moniak has been highly productive so far this season, hitting .275/.328/.581 with 12 home runs, 29 RBI, 22 runs scored, and one stolen base across 174 plate appearances.

The 28-year-old owns a 12.7% barrel rate in 2026, and he's mashed right-handed pitchers to a .976 OPS. Moniak's playing time ceiling is limited by his platoon role, which holds down his fantasy value. Still, Moniak profiles as a valuable power source when he's in the lineup, and his favorable home park in Colorado helps boost his overall numbers. Fantasy managers in need of power should target Moniak on the waiver wire.

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