Yankees Have Been In Contact With Max Fried, Corbin Burnes
1 day agoWhile the Yankees are still considered one of the four serious contenders to sign Juan Soto, they have been making alternative plans in the event they are unable to bring back the superstar outfielder. New York has been said to be interested in shortstop Willy Adames, but could also be willing to spend big on pitching, having recently conducted meetings with star pitchers Max Fried and Corbin Burnes. Left-hander Fried earned his second All-Star nomination in 2024, pitching to a 3.25 ERA (3.33 FIP) and 1.16 WHIP with a 15.3% K-BB% in 29 starts. Right-hander Burnes, a Cy Young winner in 2021, made his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance in 2024, posting a 2.92 ERA (3.55 FIP) and a 1.10 WHIP with a 17.0% K-BB% in 32 starts. Either one would fortify a strong rotation that already has former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, 2x All-Star Carlos Rodon, and 2024 AL Rookie of the Year winner Luis Gil. Although neither pitcher averaged a strikeout per inning last season, both are capable of doing so and will still be some of the earliest pitchers off the board in 2025 fantasy drafts.
Source: Jon Heyman
