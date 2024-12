Yankees Have Been In Contact With Max Fried, Corbin Burnes

Share: Link copied to clipboard!

While the Yankees are still considered one of the four serious contenders to sign Juan Soto , they have been making alternative plans in the event they are unable to bring back the superstar outfielder. New York has been said to be interested in shortstop Willy Adames , but could also be willing to spend big on pitching, having recently conducted meetings with star pitchers Max Fried and Corbin Burnes . Left-hander Fried earned his second All-Star nomination in 2024, pitching to a 3.25 ERA (3.33 FIP) and 1.16 WHIP with a 15.3% K-BB% in 29 starts. Right-hander Burnes, a Cy Young winner in 2021, made his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance in 2024, posting a 2.92 ERA (3.55 FIP) and a 1.10 WHIP with a 17.0% K-BB% in 32 starts. Either one would fortify a strong rotation that already has former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole , 2x All-Star Carlos Rodon , and 2024 AL Rookie of the Year winner Luis Gil . Although neither pitcher averaged a strikeout per inning last season, both are capable of doing so and will still be some of the earliest pitchers off the board in 2025 fantasy drafts.