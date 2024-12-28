Tyler Huntley Not A Starting Option Even If Tua Tagovailoa Is Sidelined For Week 17
2 weeks agoMiami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley has a minimal chance of playing in Week 17 with Tua Tagovailoa (hip) questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns. We saw him start in place of Tagovailoa after he suffered a gruesome concussion back in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. He cracked 10 fantasy points in his three starts just once, and the offense looked abysmal. The matchup in Cleveland this week presents harsh conditions with a 50% chance of rain and 25+ mph gusts at kickoff. It seems Tua should be fine for this game, but even if he's not, Huntley is best left on benches for Week 17.
Source: RotoBaller
