Trey Palmer Added To Week 14 Injury Report
16 hours agoTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (hip) was added to the team's Week 14 injury report after putting in a limited practice on Thursday. Palmer's new hip injury could keep him out for Sunday's game against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, but his practice status on Friday will give us a better indication of his availability this weekend. The 23-year-old has filled a depth role in Tampa's receiving corps all year and hasn't been on the fantasy radar. However, with veteran Mike Evans (calf, hamstring) tending to a pair of injuries and missing both practices so far this week, Tampa's receiving group could be a bit thin against the Raiders. If Evans and Palmer are limited or out, Sterling Shepard would serve as the Bucs' top wideout, while tight end Cade Otton would have high-end TE1 upside. Rookie Jalen McMillan would serve in the WR2 role.
Source: Buccaneers.com
