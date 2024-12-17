Trendon Watford Limited By Hamstring Injury Monday
2 weeks agoBrooklyn Nets forward/center Trendon Watford (hamstring) could not complete Monday's contest against Cleveland. He was ruled out for the rest of the game early in the third quarter because of left hamstring soreness. Watford posted eight points in 10 minutes before his premature exit. The 24-year-old missed the start of the season with a left hamstring strain, so this isn't a new issue for him. Watford has contributed 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.1 minutes off the bench. Noah Clowney and Day'Ron Sharpe should get additional action on the Nets frontcourt if Watford has to sit on the sidelines for a bit.
Source: Erik Slater
Source: Erik Slater