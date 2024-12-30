Tre Tucker Finds End Zone Amidst Busy Week 17
1 week agoLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker was targeted eight times during Sunday's Week 17 win over the New Orleans Saints, but he ultimately caught just two passes for 14 yards and a touchdown. He also added a five-yard rush. It was a bizarre day for Tucker as he finished second on the team in targets but fourth in catches and fifth in receiving yards. Simply put, he and Aidan O'Connell weren't quite able to get on the same page very often in New Orleans. However, Tucker did salvage his fantasy showing by finding the end zone, giving him his first touchdown since Week 13 against the Chiefs (and just his third touchdown of the season). Tucker remains the Raiders' No. 2 receiver, but he'll be hard to trust in fantasy football when he takes on the Los Angeles Chargers next week.
Source: RotoBaller
