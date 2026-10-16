Shohei Ohtani Homers as Dodgers Get Swept in NLCS
Oct 16, 2026, 1:30 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani started to show signs of life at the plate in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday night in L.A., but it was a little too late as the Dodgers lost 6-4 to get swept in four games in the best-of-seven series. Ohtani went 1-for-4 at the plate out of the leadoff spot with a three-run home run, but he also struck out three times. The Dodgers considered benching the superstar and four-time MVP for Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday, but instead they bumped him down to the sixth spot in the batting order. Ohtani's home run on Thursday was his first long ball since Aug. 18 as he slumped down the stretch and landed on the injured list in September with lingering knee and biceps injuries. The 32-year-old superstar hit just .192/.323/.308 in eight postseason games as the Dodgers fell short in their attempt to be the first team to three-peat. Hopefully, Ohtani will avoid going under the knife in the offseason and return to full strength in spring training in 2027. The biggest question about Ohtani's profile going forward is whether the Dodgers will consider making him only a hitter to avoid him breaking down as he did late in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Shawn Armstrong Serving as Opening in Game 4 of ALCS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 1:22 PM ETCleveland Guardians right-hander Shawn Armstrong will serve as the opener for Cleveland in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Friday night in Cleveland against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. Armstrong will not go more than a couple of innings in this one, with Tanner Bibee and Joey Cantillo being the most likely options to pitch in bulk relief as the Guardians look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Armstrong has been money for the Guards this postseason, throwing 5 1/3 shutout innings with just one hit allowed, no walks, and five strikeouts while picking up one hold in his four appearances out of the bullpen. He has very little experience against the Rays from the regular season, but it was not pretty in the two-thirds of an inning when he faced them, as he surrendered three earned runs on one hit walk walking two. All 41 of Armstrong's appearances during the regular season came in relief, and he went 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 34 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins
Nick Martinez Starting Game 4 of ALCS on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 1:17 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Martinez will get the nod for the Rays in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Friday night in Cleveland against the Guardians as the Rays look to even the series at two games apiece, according to MLB.com. He will be opposed by opener Shawn Armstrong for Cleveland. The 36-year-old veteran allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out three in 3 2/3 innings for a no-decision in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the division-rival New York Yankees on Oct. 7. Martinez will be pitching on eight days of rest on Friday night in Cleveland against a Guardians team that he faced two times during the regular season. He went 2-0 against them and threw 13 shutout innings in two starts while allowing seven hits, walking one, and striking out nine. The Rays are certainly hoping that Martinez can continue to keep Cleveland's offense off balance in his third start against them in 2026. The nine-year veteran went 15-6 in his first season with Tampa, posting a strong 3.10 ERA (3.96 FIP), 1.09 WHIP, and 109:26 K: BB in 180 innings across 31 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Miguel Rojas Announces Retirement Following NLCS Defeat
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 10:59 AM ETLos Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas announced his retirement from MLB following his team's National League Championship Series defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, per Sports Central LA. Rojas played 13 seasons in the big leagues, hitting .260/.313/.363 with 1,048 hits, 61 home runs, 386 RBI, 457 runs scored, and 68 stolen bases. The 37-year-old established himself as one of the better-fielding shortstops in baseball during his time with the Miami Marlins early in his career, then transitioned into a super-utility role after joining the Dodgers ahead of the 2023 season. Rojas had some key moments during his time in Los Angeles, including his memorable game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 2024 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. In his postgame interview, where he announced his retirement, Rojas said he would like to stay with the Dodgers organization in a non-playing capacity.--Will Brady
Source: Sports Central LA
Brandon Woodruff Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 10:50 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) said, "It's going to be hard to keep me off" the team's World Series roster following Milwaukee's NLCS victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Woodruff has not pitched since early July due to shoulder issues, but he's been working his way toward a return and threw 31 pitches in a bullpen session on Tuesday. The 33-year-old pitched well for Milwaukee during the regular season when healthy, recording a 2-2 record with a 2.98 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts across 45 1/3 innings (nine starts). However, his velocity fell off drastically before he was finally shut down. Given how Milwaukee has pitched so far during the playoffs, bringing Woodruff back would be a risky move.--Will Brady
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Curt Hogg
Jake Bauers Plays Starring Role Once Again in NLCS Game 4
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 10:40 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers played a starring role for the second straight night in his team's 6-4, series-clinching win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday. Bauers hit a two-run double off Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow in the fourth inning, and then drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth. The 31-year-old emerged as a surprise cog in the middle of the Milwaukee lineup during the regular season, hitting .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 93 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 578 plate appearances. Bauers has continued to produce for the Brewers in the playoffs, slashing .269/.441/.423 with six RBI across 34 trips to the plate.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Aaron Ashby Shuts the Door on the Dodgers in NLCS Game 4
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 10:28 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby continued his run of postseason dominance in his team's series-clinching 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday. Ashby entered the game in the sixth inning and shut the door on Los Angeles, tossing three scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn his second save of the postseason. The 28-year-old was one of the most valuable relief pitchers in baseball during the regular season, recording a 13-3 record with a 3.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 116 strikeouts, 15 holds, and four saves across 89 1/3 innings (75 games). Ashby has been even better in the postseason so far, as he's allowed just four hits, three walks, and zero earned runs across 12 1/3 innings (six games). With his ability to give Milwaukee consistently excellent bulk relief work, Ashby profiles as one of the key reasons why the Brewers are now just four wins away from a World Series title.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Petey Halpin Comes Through for Cleveland in ALCS Game 3 Victory
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 10:22 AM ETCleveland Guardians outfielder Petey Halpin was the hero of his team's 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday, slugging a go-ahead, two-run home run off Rays right-hander Griffin Jax in the fifth inning. It was Halpin's lone hit of the game, but it put Cleveland ahead for good and allowed the Guardians to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Halpin is on Cleveland's playoff roster for his speed and defense in center field, as he hit .225/.268/.326 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 27 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases across 195 plate appearances in the regular season. However, the 24-year-old has been an unlikely contributor in the postseason, logging three extra-base hits in 13 plate appearances. Given his play thus far, Halpin may profile as Cleveland's starting center fielder the rest of the way in the ALCS.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Gavin Williams Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 10:17 AM ETCleveland Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams picked up his second postseason win in his team's 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday, allowing two hits, a walk, and two earned runs while striking out nine over five innings. The 27-year-old emerged as one of baseball's top strikeout arms during the regular season, posting a 14-8 record with a 3.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 248 strikeouts over 184 1/3 innings (32 starts). Williams has been absolutely essential to Cleveland's postseason success as well, allowing just eight hits and four earned runs while striking out 33 across 16 2/3 innings. Williams has struck out a ridiculous 51.6% of the batters he's faced so far in the playoffs. If the ALCS gets that far, Williams would likely line up as Cleveland's Game 7 starter.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Shohei Ohtani Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 7:28 PM ETThe Los Angeles Dodgers have moved designated hitter Shohei Ohtani back to the leadoff spot on Thursday for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium against the Milwaukee Brewers and rookie left-hander Shane Drohan, per MLB.com. The Dodgers considered benching the slumping Ohtani for Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday, but instead they dropped him down to sixth in the batting order, his lowest spot since joining the Dodgers. The four-time MVP went 1-for-2 at the plate on Wednesday night and reached base three times, but he has been slumping for more than a month while battling through knee and biceps issues in the second half of the season. Since the start of September, Ohtani has played in only eight games and has gone 6-for-30 (.200) at the plate with no homers, one RBI, and a stolen base. The Japanese superstar has not homered since Aug. 18. If the Dodgers are going to miraculously come back from down three games to none in the best-of-seven series, Ohtani is going to need to get hot in a hurry.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Kyle Schwarber to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 3:41 PM ETThe Philadelphia Phillies are planning for outfielder/designated hitter Kyle Schwarber to work at first base in spring training and play around 30 games there during the season, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb and Charlotte Varnes. In the games that Schwarber is at first base, Bryce Harper will serve as the DH. Harper played in all 162 regular-season games in 2026, but he dealt with nagging pain at times after moving to the outfield in the second half. Schwarber appeared at first base only eight times in 2026, starting six games there. If the Phillies follow through with their plan to use the 33-year-old left-handed slugger more at first base, he will add first base eligibility to his fantasy profile, making him even more attractive for his elite power. In his 12th year in the majors in 2026 (fifth with the Phillies), Schwarber continued to be a force to be reckoned with, leading the league with 45 home runs while also leading the league with 220 strikeouts. He had a .232/.354/.503 slash line with an .857 OPS, 97 RBI, 95 runs scored, and three steals in 156 regular-season games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb, Charlotte Varnes
Yu Darvish Still Rehabbing, No Clarity on his Future
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 3:31 PM ETSan Diego Padres general manager AJ Preller said that veteran right-hander Yu Darvish (elbow) is still doing his rehab, but there is no clarity yet on what the future holds for him, according to Marty Caswell of Foul Territory. "He's been doing the work to at least give himself the option," Preller said. The 40-year-old veteran had internal-brace surgery on his right elbow in October of 2025 and did not pitch at all for the Padres in 2026. However, he did throw off a mound a few times during his rehab, most recently in late August. Depending on how he fares with the rest of his rehab, there is a chance that Darvish decides to continue his playing career. If he does, he will be extremely hard to rely on, especially from a health perspective. Darvish has two years and $30 million remaining on his contract with San Diego. The Japanese superstar and five-time All-Star has made only 31 appearances for the Friars since the start of 2024, and he had an ERA over 5.00 with 68 strikeouts and 19 walks in 72 innings across 15 starts in his last season in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Foul Territory - Marty Caswell
Troy Melton Will Have Normal Offseason
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 3:23 PM ETDetroit Tigers right-hander Troy Melton (forearm), whose season ended early in mid-September with right-forearm tightness, went through follow-up evaluation after the season, and no issues were found, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com. Melton is starting a normal offseason workout routine and should be a full-go for the start of spring training in 2027. The 25-year-old former fourth-round selection in 2022 from San Diego State looked solid again in his second major league season, going 8-5 with a 2.76 ERA (4.09 FIP) and 1.13 WHIP with a career-high 94 strikeouts and 37 walks in 114 1/3 innings pitched across 20 starts. Melton has gone 11-7 with a 2.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 130:52 K:BB in 160 frames across 36 appearances (24 starts) for Detroit in his first two years in the majors. He might have been even better had he not gotten a late start to the season due to an elbow strain. If healthy next season, Melton will be a popular starting pitcher breakout candidate in what would be his first full season in the majors.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Jason Beck
Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 3:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said on Thursday that he plans to have veteran infielder Trea Turner open the 2027 season at shortstop, but he told him personally that he must play well to stay there, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. Turner, who has never been a particularly strong defender at the 6, had his worst defensive showing with the glove in 2026 after looking solid the year prior. The 33-year-old three-time All-Star and two-time batting champion also took a step back offensively for the Phillies in 2026, slashing .242/.297/.378 with a .675 OPS, 19 home runs, 58 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 101 runs scored across 645 at-bats in his 12th year in the big leagues. Turner really struggled against left-handed pitchers, batting .219 (46-for-210) against them with only three of his 19 homers on the year. He picked things up in September and October after a slow August, going 24-for-98 (.245) with two home runs, seven RBI, and three stolen bases in 24 games since the start of September.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Todd Zolecki
Shane Drohan Making the Start in Game 4 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 3:11 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers rookie left-hander Shane Drohan will make the start in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday night in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, according to MLB.com. Drohan will be looking to repeat the success of fellow lefty starter Robert Gasser, who tossed five shutout innings against L.A. in the Game 3 victory on Wednesday evening. A win by Drohan on Thursday would send the Brewers to the World Series for the first time since 1982. Drohan will be opposed by Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow. The 27-year-old Drohan has not pitched since Sept. 27 after making 33 appearances (19 starts) for the Brew Crew during the regular season. During his 33 outings, he had a 4.19 ERA and struck out 125 batters while walking 44 in 124 2/3 innings pitched. Milwaukee will go right back to the lefty well and hope that Drohan can continue to keep the Dodgers' bats silent. Drohan will continue to lean on his impressive fastball/sinker combination. He faced the Dodgers three times (one start) this year, allowing six runs (five earned) against them while giving up six hits (one homer), walking five, and striking out 12 in 9 2/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Trevor Megill Notches Fourth Save of the Postseason on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 11:56 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Megill picked up his fourth save of the 2026 postseason on Wednesday, pitching 1 1/3 shutout innings with two strikeouts in his team's 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Megill has been lights out so far in the playoffs, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out six across 5 2/3 scoreless innings (five games). The 32-year-old was a steady late-inning arm for the Brewers during the regular season as well, pitching to a 2.63 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 69 strikeouts and 30 saves across 61 2/3 innings (63 games). With Megill lurking at the end of games, the Brewers have put a lot of pressure on opponents to put up runs early throughout the postseason so far.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Blake Snell Surrenders Three Homers in NLCS Game 3 Loss
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 11:46 AM ETLos Angeles Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell cruised through the first six innings of his start against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, allowing just two hits and one earned run while recording nine strikeouts. However, with his team holding a narrow 2-1 lead, Snell allowed two key home runs in the seventh inning that turned the Dodgers' lead into a 4-2 deficit. Injuries limited Snell to just 42 2/3 innings (nine starts) during the regular season, over which he logged a 1.90 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 55 strikeouts. Across two starts (9 2/3 innings) in the playoffs, Snell has now allowed seven hits, seven walks, and five earned runs while striking out 14. If the Dodgers are able to mount a comeback in the NLCS, Snell could be in line to start a potential Game 7 on Monday.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Garrett Mitchell Hits Key Home Run in Game 3 Win in NLCS
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 11:37 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell logged one of the key hits in his team's 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, hitting a solo home run off Dodgers lefty Blake Snell to extend Milwaukee's lead to 4-2 in the seventh inning. Across 531 plate appearances in the regular season, Mitchell hit .262/.354/.416 with 11 home runs, 65 RBI, 74 runs scored, and 14 stolen bases. The 28-year-old struck out in 31.5% of his plate appearances, but his elite 52.7% hard-hit rate allowed him to his .387 on balls in play. Mitchell's swing-and-miss issues have carried over to the postseason, as he's posted a 41.4% strikeout rate across 29 plate appearances. Still, the versatile outfielder has also logged a home run, two RBI, five runs scored, and a stolen base. With his power upside, Mitchell adds a different dynamic to a Milwaukee lineup that excels at putting the ball in play.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jake Bauers Slugs Clutch Home Run in NLCS Game 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 11:25 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers logged the biggest hit of the night in his team's 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, hitting a go-ahead, two-run home run off Dodgers lefty Blake Snell in the seventh inning. Bauers had a breakout season for Milwaukee in 2026, slashing .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 93 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 578 plate appearances. The 31-year-old is known for his patient approach at the plate, as he logged a 16.3% walk rate during the regular season. He's carried that approach over into the playoffs so far, posting a .433 on-base percentage over 30 plate appearances. If Bauers can find his power stroke as well, he could help drive Milwaukee to a World Series title.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jackson Chourio Homers in NLCS Game 3 Win on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 11:17 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio got his team going in their 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, hitting a solo home run off left-hander Blake Snell to lead off the game. It was Chourio's only hit of the night, but it set the tone for Milwaukee to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. Across 573 plate appearances in the regular season, Chourio hit .291/.351/.487 with 25 home runs, 75 RBI, 96 runs scored, and 23 stolen bases. The 22-year-old's overall slash line in the postseason doesn't look amazing, as he's hit .200/.242/.400. However, Chourio has consistently come through with timely hits, logging seven RBI in seven games.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Robert Gasser Logs Five Shutout Innings in NLCS Game 3 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 15, 2026, 11:10 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers left-hander Robert Gasser played a key role in his team's 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, tossing five shutout innings with three strikeouts while allowing one walk and three hits. The 27-year-old was solid for Milwaukee during the regular season, recording a 5-5 record with a 3.87 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and 103 strikeouts over 109 1/3 innings. Gasser has been excellent across his first two starts of the postseason as well, allowing just one earned run while striking out six across nine innings of work. Going into the playoffs, Milwaukee's rotation outside of top starters Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson looked questionable. With Gasser stepping up, the Brewers' pitching staff now looks formidable. Milwaukee will have a chance to complete the sweep of the Dodgers and advance to the World Series in Game 4 on Thursday.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com