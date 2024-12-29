Sean Tucker Gets Eight Carries
2 weeks agoTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker surprisingly saw his usage increase during Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Tucker hasn't seen much of the field lately, but he was able to make an impact in Week 17. He rushed the ball eight times for 39 yards and hauled in his lone target for five yards in the win. The eight carries from Tucker are the most from him since his 136-yard outing in Week 6. It looks like Tucker and Rachaad White are going to be fighting for scraps with Bucky Irving running away with the lead back job. Tucker is worth holding in some dynasty formats, but he's unlikely going to have weekly success as the third option in the backfield.
Source: ESPN
