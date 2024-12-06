Sean Manaea Received Offer From A's
14 hours agoAccording to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, before signing Luis Severino, the Athletics made a "big offer" to free-agent starting pitcher Sean Manaea in hopes of bringing him back to his first MLB club. However, given the Athletics agreed on a hefty $67 million contract with Severino, Manaea will likely not return to his first home in 2025. This suggests that Manaea could be in store for a sizeable contract during free agency after posting a strong 3.47 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP in Queens. During the second half of the season, Manaea held a stellar 0.94 WHIP. Under the hood, he boasted an above-average .277 xBA and 24.9% strikeout rate. Manaea is worth monitoring in free agency, as he should be a viable third or fourth starter during the 2025 campaign.
Source: Jon Heyman
Source: Jon Heyman