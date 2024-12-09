Ray Davis Registers A Goose Egg Against Rams
2 days agoBuffalo Bills running back Ray Davis didn't see much backfield work against the Rams in a surprising 44-42 loss on Sunday. The only stat that Davis had shown up on the box score was one kick return for 14 yards as the Bills abandoned the run pretty early on since they were playing from behind. Davis may also have a tough time finding some fantasy points in Week 15, as the Bills travel to Detroit to take on the NFC-leading Lions.
Source: ESPN
