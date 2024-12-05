Pete Alonso's Market Likely To Take Longer To Develop
21 hours agoESPN's Jeff Passan writes that free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso's free-agent market this winter is likely to take more time to develop than free-agent shortstop Willy Adames'. However, there's a scenario where Alonso doesn't want to miss out on the big-spending teams and those same clubs don't want to miss out on an impact bat after Juan Soto decides his destination. Alonso isn't a great fit for the same teams that are in the running for Soto. For instance, the Yankees already have enough power with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Buster Olney suggests the best possible outcome for Alonso would be if Soto signs with a team other than the Mets, because Alonso is worth more to the Mets than any other team. Alonso has been durable and is still a premier power bat, but his offensive numbers dipped again in 2024, and he's now 30 years old. Still, the Polar Bear is a safe bet for 30 homers no matter where he goes.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan and Buster Olney
