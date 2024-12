Share: Link copied to clipboard!

ESPN's Jeff Passan writes that free-agent first baseman Pete Alonso 's free-agent market this winter is likely to take more time to develop than free-agent shortstop Willy Adames '. However, there's a scenario where Alonso doesn't want to miss out on the big-spending teams and those same clubs don't want to miss out on an impact bat after Juan Soto decides his destination. Alonso isn't a great fit for the same teams that are in the running for Soto. For instance, the Yankees already have enough power with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton . Buster Olney suggests the best possible outcome for Alonso would be if Soto signs with a team other than the Mets, because Alonso is worth more to the Mets than any other team. Alonso has been durable and is still a premier power bat, but his offensive numbers dipped again in 2024, and he's now 30 years old. Still, the Polar Bear is a safe bet for 30 homers no matter where he goes.