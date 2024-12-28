Paolo Banchero Getting Closer To Return
2 weeks agoOrlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero (oblique) will not suit up for Saturday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. However, he has been making significant strides toward a return from a core-muscle injury. It's been exactly eight weeks since the Magic forward was diagnosed with a torn right oblique. Before his injury, Banchero averaged 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists. This change in status is good news for the Magic, as they are currently 19-13 and in fourth place in the East.
Source: NBA
