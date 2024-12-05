Mike Evans Not Seen At Practice On Thursday
22 hours agoTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (calf, hamstring) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday. If Evans ends up being an official DNP on Thursday, it will be his second straight missed practice of the week. The future Hall of Fame pass-catcher missed Weeks 8-10 due to a right-hamstring injury but has played the last two games for the Bucs, catching 13 of his 18 targets for 186 yards and a touchdown. In addition to his hamstring injury, he's now dealing with a calf injury that has put his availability for this Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders in question. Evans is a no-doubt, must-start fantasy wideout when he's active, but fantasy managers may need to prepare a backup plan in place he's unavailable in Week 14. If Evans cannot go, Sterling Shepard would likely be the WR1, with tight end Cade Otton most likely being the most targeted.
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Rick Stroud
