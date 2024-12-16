Michael Pittman Jr. Leads Colts Receivers In Week 15 Loss
3 weeks agoIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the team in targets, receptions, and yards in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Broncos. Unfortunately, with Anthony Richardson under center that hasn't amounted to much this season, as the 27-year-old caught six of his nine targets for 58 yards and no scores. Pittman also lost one of the three fumbles the Colts lost on the day, further diminishing his fantasy output. The 6-foot-4 wideout has become Richardson's preferred option in the passing attack since being renamed starter back in Week 13, but hasn't found the end zone since Week 6 and hasn't topped 100 yards receiving since Week 4. The fifth-year pro gets a more favorable matchup in Week 16 against the Titans, but with the inefficiency of the passing game, Pittman figures to be a low-end WR3 or Flex option next Sunday.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN