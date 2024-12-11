Marshon Lattimore To Be Full-Go In Wednesday's Practice
1 day agoWashington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) will be a full participant in practice on Wednesday coming out of the bye week. While nothing is official yet, a full practice to begin the week of preparation is a good sign that Lattimore could make his debut with the Commanders in Week 15 against his former team, the New Orleans Saints. The Commanders acquired Lattimore from the Saints at the trade deadline to beef up what had been a shaky secondary in the beginning of the year. However, the 28-year-old defensive back has missed five straight games and has yet to debut in D.C. Barring a setback this week, he'll have a good shot at returning this weekend, although the Commanders could ease him back in after he missed so much time. Regardless of Lattimore's status, the Commanders' D is a nice streaming play in Week 15 against the Saints.
Source: NBC Sports Washington - JP Finlay
Source: NBC Sports Washington - JP Finlay