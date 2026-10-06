Malachi Fields an Upside WR Stash After Scoring in Week 4
Oct 6, 2026, 2:51 PM ETNew York Giants rookie third-round wide receiver Malachi Fields was a popular late-round flier in deeper fantasy leagues going into his first year in the NFL, with fellow wideout Malik Nabers (knee) entering the 2026 season coming off a torn ACL in 2025. The 23-year-old has caught exactly two passes in each of his first four games in the league on 15 targets for 126 yards and his first career touchdown reception, which came in the Week 4 win over the Arizona Cardinals. There is a lot to like about the Notre Dame product in the long term, but as New York's WR3 behind Nabers and veteran Darnell Mooney, consistent fantasy production might be hard to come by. Additionally, starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) is out for the year, so the Giants are down to veteran Jameis Winston and J.J. McCarthy at the position. Fields' upside makes him a worthwhile stash in deeper fantasy leagues, and he could potentially have WR2 upside if Nabers or Mooney miss any time with an injury. Fields is rostered in 7% of Yahoo leagues, so he is widely available.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Adonai Mitchell a Worthy Receiver Stash Despite Being Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 2:39 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) remains stash-worthy as receiver depth in fantasy football leagues despite missing the last two games due to a finger injury. With Mitchell out for a second straight game this past Sunday in the Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears, Isaiah Williams played 90% of the offense's snaps but drew just two targets on the day. WR1 Garrett Wilson saw most of the looks from veteran quarterback Geno Smith. The 23-year-old Mitchell was looking like the clear No. 2 receiver for the Jets in the first two weeks of the 2026 season before he suffered a finger injury that has kept him sidelined for the last two weeks. Mitchell had nine catches on 15 targets through two games for 123 yards (13.7 yards per catch). It is unclear exactly when he might return, but it could be as soon as this week versus the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Oct. 11. Mitchell should have WR3/flex appeal as soon as he returns to action in an improved Jets offense. He is rostered in only 28% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ladd McConkey Now Considered Day-to-Day
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 2:19 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh called wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot) day-to-day on Tuesday, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN. It comes a day after McConkey was considered week-to-week after aggravating a foot injury and being pulled from Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The 24-year-old gave his fantasy managers a donut over the weekend, failing to catch either of his two targets in Seattle before leaving the contest and not returning. McConkey's foot injury is not serious, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to do enough in practice this week to receive the green light to suit up this Sunday at home against the division-rival Denver Broncos. And if the former first-rounder from Georgia does play in Week 5, he could have his snaps managed, making him a risky option in starting fantasy lineups. McConkey had five catches for 82 yards and his first touchdown of the year in the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but he has caught only seven passes on 11 targets for 101 yards in the last three games combined. Fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on McConkey's practice participation this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kris Rhim
Durham Smythe Suffers Season-Ending Torn Achilles
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 2:11 PM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Durham Smythe (Achilles) suffered a torn Achilles tendon on Sunday in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans and will now miss the rest of the 2026 season, an MRI exam confirmed, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Smythe, who has always been a blocking-first tight end, was not on the fantasy radar in his ninth season in the league. In four games in his first year with Baltimore, he caught just one of two targets for four yards. Mark Andrews will continue to be the Ravens' primary pass-catching tight end, but with Smythe now done for the year, rookies Matt Hibner and Josh Cuevas will be forced into bigger roles behind Andrews. The loss of Smythe for the season does not move the fantasy needle at all, but it could hurt All-Pro running back Derrick Henry and the Ravens' rushing attack the rest of the way. Smythe, a former fourth-rounder in 2018 from Notre Dame by the Miami Dolphins, has only 137 catches for 1,257 yards and three touchdowns in his nine seasons in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Eagles Planning to Keep Jalen Hurts Under Center
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 2:05 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is committed to keeping quarterback Jalen Hurts under center despite the team's early struggles with play action, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. When Mannion was asked if the Eagles will continue to keep Hurts under center, even though they have been among the worst in the NFL at it, the OC said that Hurts "can do it" and that "we believe in it." Through the first four weeks of the 2026 campaign, the 28-year-old three-time Pro Bowler is outside of the top 10 in overall fantasy points at the position, throwing for 713 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions while adding 21 carries for 105 yards and one score on the ground. Hurts ranks 31st out of 38 qualifying QBs in adjusted yards per attempt on passes while under center, and he has a putrid 18% success rate under center. The Eagles' offense was stuck in the mud in Sunday's loss to a tough Los Angeles Rams defense, and it did not help that both star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) were injured. If both Smith and Barkley miss the Week 5 game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hurts should be viewed as more of a high-end QB2 than a legitimate QB1 for fantasy lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
Joe Mixon Remains a Free Agent Following His Physical with Seahawks
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 6, 2026, 2:01 PM ETIn a surprising turn of events, the Seattle Seahawks have decided not to sign two-time Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon to their practice squad after receiving his physical results. Mixon missed the entire 2025 season with a mysterious foot injury, and according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the physical he underwent with the team revealed enough for the Seahawks to change course, and Mixon will remain a free agent. Mixon has racked up nearly 10,000 yards and 74 touchdowns over an eight-year career, but given the latest news, it now seems unlikely we'll see him on a football field again.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
Mike Gesicki a Waiver Priority Following Injuries to High-Profile Teammates
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 6, 2026, 1:49 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals lost All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (concussion) early in their Week 4 loss to the Jaguars, and as he has done numerous times throughout his career, tight end Mike Gesicki stepped up to fill the void, finishing the day with 40 yards and a touchdown to make him the TE6 on the week. Chase's availability for Week 5 is unclear, and with Pro Bowler Tee Higgins (adductor) also leaving the game with an adductor injury that now has him considered day-to-day, Gesicki becomes a high-priority waiver add along with teammate Dohnte Meyers. The Bengals face a Dolphins team in Week 5 that has given up the fourth-most points above expectation to the tight end position, and if one or both of the team's top receivers should miss time, Gesicki slots in as a must-start.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Bell Remains a Stash-Worthy Waiver Option
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 6, 2026, 1:38 PM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Chris Bell officially caught zero passes in a Week 4 loss to the Vikings, but his day almost looked much different from a fantasy perspective. Bell had a 68-yard touchdown wiped off the board by an illegal touch penalty that came down to a fraction of an inch. While results have been inconsistent, Bell's usage has been on the rise after missing most of training camp while rehabbing the ACL tear that ended his collegiate career. He saw a season-high 82% snap share in Week 4, his second straight game topping 70%, and while the Dolphins passing offense is unlikely to support multiple fantasy options, Bell has the talent to emerge as the Miami receiver to roster, particularly if his snap counts keep rising.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Kalif Raymond a Drop Candidate in Crowded WR Room?
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 6, 2026, 1:26 PM ETAfter leading the team in receiving through the first three games of the season, Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond came back to earth in a Week 4 win over the New York Jets, catching only two passes for six yards. With the Bears' passing offense looking more like what fantasy managers expected and finally running through Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland, Raymond is likely to hit waiver wires in many leagues. Outside of the deepest formats, he does not need to be viewed as a priority target or even a hold. Raymond has had fantasy-relevant stretches in the past, but has never proven to be a trustworthy every-week starter, and without an injury ahead of him on the depth chart, he is unlikely to consistently see the type of unexpected volume with which he opened the year.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Darren Waller Could Hit Waiver Wires with Panthers on Bye
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 6, 2026, 1:13 PM ETIn a Week 4 win played without one of the team's leading receivers, Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller caught only three passes for 36 yards. With Jalen Coker (quadriceps) sidelined by a quadriceps injury, the passing offense was funneled primarily through second-year receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who set or matched career highs across the board with 14 receptions on 16 targets, 192 yards, and two touchdowns. Still, despite a quiet outing, Waller remains a critical piece of one of the league's most improved offenses. Following a disappointing performance, and with the Panthers on a Week 5 bye, he is likely to hit waivers in a number of leagues, making the 34-year-old veteran an intriguing stash candidate for contending teams with adequate bench space. Unfortunately, the Panthers face an Eagles team in Week 6 that has been the most difficult tight end matchup through the first month of the season.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Bucs Looking to Get Sean Tucker, Kenny Gainwell More Involved
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 12:49 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said that the flow of the game and long downs have prevented running back Sean Tucker from getting snaps sometimes, but he said that the offense needs to find ways to get Tucker and Kenny Gainwell more carries, according to River Wells of Bucs Gameday. It would be bad news for Bucky Irving's fantasy managers if both Tucker and Gainwell find more touches in Tampa's backfield. In the 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 on Sunday, Tucker played only three offensive snaps, carrying the ball three times for 10 yards. Gainwell, meanwhile, played 42% of the snaps and had three carries for five yards while catching both of his targets for 22 yards and a receiving touchdown. Irving led the backfield with a 58% snap share and a team-high 16 rushing attempts for 61 yards. He was not targeted in the passing game. As long as Irving remains healthy, he will continue to see most of the early-down work for the Bucs, with Tucker and Gainwell battling for change-of-pace duties as the Buccaneers look for their first win of the season to kick off Week 5 on Thursday night on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Bucs Gameday - River Wells
Antonio Williams a Waiver-Wire Target With Teammate Injured
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 12:30 PM ETWashington Commanders rookie third-round wide receiver Antonio Williams played a season-high 69% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 4 blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London with fellow wideout Terry McLaurin inactive due to a hamstring injury. The 22-year-old from Clemson did little with a season-high eight targets, though, catching three passes for 21 yards. It did not help Williams' cause that veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota (knee) left the game with an MCL sprain, leading to third-stringer Athan Kaliakmanis entering the game. Through his first four NFL games, Williams has caught 12 of his 19 targets for 124 yards and one touchdown. He is currently rostered in only 6% of Yahoo leagues, but Williams deserves some attention with McLaurin injured and potentially up in the air to play this weekend against the division-rival New York Giants. If McLaurin misses another game and starting QB Jayden Daniels returns from his dislocated left elbow, Williams will be a sneaky flex play in deeper fantasy leagues in Week 5.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tyler Higbee Offers Short-Term Help at a Thin Position
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 6, 2026, 12:25 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has become a useful waiver option for managers who need help at the position. He caught five of six targets for 67 yards in Sunday's win over Philadelphia, giving him 13 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets over the last two games. Just as importantly, the volume held up with Puka Nacua back in the lineup. Terrance Ferguson is now on injured reserve with a medial ankle sprain, leaving Higbee with a clearer path to targets for at least the next few weeks. RotoBaller has him third among its Week 5 tight end waiver options and recommends adding him in 12-team PPR leagues. Higbee is not a set-and-forget TE1, but six more targets against Buffalo would make him a usable streamer. At a position where reliable volume is hard to find, he is worth a claim for managers who need short-term help.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington has Become Miami's Top Downfield Option
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 12:21 PM ETAlthough Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington is still searching for his first touchdown through four games in his first season in South Beach, it is clear that he has become quarterback Malik Willis' go-to downfield target through the air. It has helped that rookie wideout Caleb Douglas has missed the last couple of games due to an ankle injury. In the Week 4 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Washington led the Dolphins' receivers in snap count (34), catches (five), targets (five), and receiving yards (67), which were also a season high for him. Through the first four games in 2026, the 25-year-old former sixth-rounder in 2024 from Virginia has 17 catches for 219 yards on 28 targets from Willis. Washington will be a decent WR3/flex option in Week 5 as the Dolphins seek their first victory of the year against the Cincinnati Bengals, especially if Douglas misses a third straight game due to his ankle injury. He is not a sexy fantasy option because of the offense he is in, but he deserves a look off the waiver wire and is rostered in only 31% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Wan'Dale Robinson Trending Up After Scoring in Back-to-Back Games
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 12:12 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson should be more popular off the waiver wire this week after finding the end zone for a second straight game in Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. Robinson was out-snapped by rookie Carnell Tate 54 to 43 in the game and caught only three passes for 19 yards, but he found the end zone for the second straight week after his seven-catch, 57-yard, one-touchdown performance in the Week 3 loss to the New York Giants. The 25-year-old's touchdown on Sunday came with just over a minute left in regulation. He has not been the target hog that he was the last few years with the Giants, as Robinson has 16 catches on 23 targets for 123 yards and two touchdowns in his first four games with Tennessee. Still, Robinson can be useful as wide receiver depth for fantasy managers, especially if he can continue to develop chemistry with young quarterback Cam Ward. He could be a nice flex play at wideout for the Titans' upcoming matchup this Sunday against the winless Houston Texans.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brenton Strange Has Earned a Look in 12-Team Leagues
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 6, 2026, 12:06 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange put himself squarely on the waiver radar with his best game of the season Sunday. He caught seven of eight targets for 95 yards in the win over Cincinnati after entering Week 4 with seven catches for 72 yards through three games. The eight targets were a season high, and Trevor Lawrence leaned on him several times in important spots. Strange now has 14 catches for 167 yards and one touchdown on 18 targets. The breakout is worth chasing in 12-team leagues, where RotoBaller currently has him second among tight end waiver options. The caution is that Jacksonville has several mouths to feed, and Strange is still better viewed as a matchup-based TE2 than an automatic weekly starter. Philadelphia is also a tougher Week 5 draw. Managers who need tight end help should add Strange, but there is no need to treat one big afternoon as a permanent jump into the TE1 tier.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rashawn Slater Dealing With High-Ankle Sprain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 6, 2026, 12:04 PM ETTests confirmed a high-ankle sprain for Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (ankle), which is generally a four- to six-week injury, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Slater suffered the injury in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. It is a major hit to L.A.'s offensive line heading into a Week 5 divisional tilt at home against the Denver Broncos as the Bolts try for their first win of the 2026 season. Slater's injury is a downgrade for the entire Chargers offense, most specifically quarterback Justin Herbert. In the 27-year-old's absence, Logan Taylor is the likely candidate to fill in as the starter at left tackle and the blind-side protector for Herbert. With Slater likely to miss at least four weeks with his ankle sprain, the Chargers will probably place him on Injured Reserve before the weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Kirk Cousins Is More Than a One-Week Streamer
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 6, 2026, 11:57 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has played his way into the waiver conversation after another productive afternoon. Cousins threw for a season-high 365 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas City, completing 31 of 52 passes and adding one interception. He has now thrown multiple touchdowns in all four games and owns 1,026 passing yards with 11 scores against four picks. The Week 5 matchup at New England is not ideal, so Cousins is not the top one-week streamer on the board. His value goes beyond this Sunday, though. Las Vegas has been willing to put the ball in his hands, and there is little reason to worry about his starting job after three straight 22-point fantasy performances. Cousins should be rostered in Superflex leagues and is worth adding in standard formats for managers who want a quarterback with staying power beyond one matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jacoby Brissett Draws the Matchup Streamers Want
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 6, 2026, 11:28 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett is coming off an ugly Week 4, but the schedule gives fantasy managers a reason to go right back to him. Brissett completed 21 of 35 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions against the Giants, his first three-pick game of the season. He has still attempted at least 35 passes in three of four starts, and that volume matters heading into a home matchup with Detroit. The Lions have been the most generous defense to fantasy quarterbacks through four weeks, allowing 27.9 points per game at the position. RotoBaller lists Brissett as its top quarterback waiver option for Week 5 and recommends a 2-4% FAAB bid in one-quarterback leagues, with a much larger investment in Superflex. The turnovers make him difficult to trust long term, but this is exactly the kind of matchup where Brissett makes sense as a short-term streamer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Mixon Worth a Speculative Add as Comeback Takes Shape
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 6, 2026, 11:13 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Joe Mixon is worth a speculative waiver claim now that his comeback has a real landing spot. Seattle is in the process of signing the 30-year-old to its practice squad after Monday's workout, pending the completion of his medical evaluation. Mixon has not played since the 2024 season after a foot injury wiped out all of 2025, so there is no reason to expect immediate volume. Still, the upside is easy to understand. He rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games for Houston the last time he was healthy and added 309 receiving yards. Seattle is also thin at running back with Jadarian Price on injured reserve, while Zach Charbonnet will not return in Week 5. Emanuel Wilson just strengthened his grip on the short-term role with a big game, so Mixon is not a priority add. In 12-team leagues, though, he is worth stashing while Seattle sees what he has left.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tre' Harris a Must-Roster Player with Teammate Injured
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 6, 2026, 10:55 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris has been the team's leading receiver this season and could see an even bigger role in Week 5. Through four games, Harris has caught 13 of 21 targets for 209 yards, including more than 60 yards in back-to-back games. In last week's 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Harris played 66 of 71 snaps (93%) and ran 39 of 43 routes (91%), both leading the team. With Ladd McConkey (foot) uncertain to play in Week 5, Harris could become Justin Herbert's clear number one receiver. With the Denver Broncos next up and star cornerback Pat Surtain (ankle) unlikely to play, Harris could be in line for a solid outing in Week 5. Fantasy managers should add Harris as both a short-term and long-term option this season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller