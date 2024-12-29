Luke McCaffrey Should See More Chances
2 weeks agoWashington Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey is expected to see an expanded role for the Week 17 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Fellow wideout Dyami Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out for this game, which should push McCaffrey into a bigger role. McCaffrey hasn't done much on the field this season with two receptions or less in every game since Week 5. He figures to be the third passing option behind Terry McLaurin and Olamide Zaccheaus. That being said, McCaffrey could see a few more passes come his way, but he'll remain a shaky fantasy option for Week 17.
Source: ESPN
