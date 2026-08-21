Khalil Herbert Finds End Zone In Preseason Win
Khalil Herbert handled four carries for 17 yards and caught his lone target for no gain in Thursday's 41-17 drubbing of the Los Angeles Chargers. He also handled one kickoff for a 29-yard return. The five-year veteran showed flashes of talent with the Bears in the first years of his career, but timeshares and injuries barred him from fully breaking out. In 2025, Herbert appeared in seven games with the New York Jets. Now with the 49ers, Herbert is among a handful of running backs vying for the team's RB2 role behind Christian McCaffrey. Aside from the touchdown on Thursday night, Herbert has done little to set himself apart from the rest of the group. He will have one more chance to do so in San Francisco's preseason finale on August 27.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com