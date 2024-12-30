Justin Jefferson Has Another Strong Showing
1 week agoMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson hauled in 8-of-11 targets for 92 yards in his team's 27-25 win over the Green Bay Packers. Ho-hum. The fantasy stalwart was solid again, recording his fifth straight appearance with at least seven receptions and 73 receiving yards. The only thing missing from his line was a touchdown. Despite the scoreless outing, Jefferson still came through for fantasy managers -- racking up his thirteenth game with at least 15 fantasy points. His highlight of the day was a 37-yard catch-and-run early in the fourth quarter. The 25-year-old has now notched his third season of at least 100 receptions and 1,400 receiving yards in what's been one of the most outstanding starts to a wideout's career in NFL history. He'll square off with his division-rival Detroit Lions next week in a critical Week 18 contest.
Source: ESPN
