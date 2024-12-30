Jets Defense Shredded By Buffalo In Week 17
2 weeks agoThe New York Jets defense struggled in a 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17. New York allowed the Bills to rack up 348 yards of total offense including a 21-point third quarter in the blowout loss. The Jets failed to record any sacks or force any turnovers as they offered little resistance to their division foes. New York has a shot at bouncing back in Week 18 against a Tyler Huntley-led Miami Dolphins offense.
Source: NFL.com
