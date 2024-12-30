Jalen Coker Catches Two Passes In Blowout Loss
2 weeks agoCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker caught each of his two targets for a total of 35 yards during Sunday's Week 17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year receiver out of Holy Cross has shown numerous flashes this season, but he's struggling to establish himself as a consistent option while competing for targets with Adam Thielen, David Moore, and Xavier Legette. Coker did play 87 percent of offensive snaps, tying his second-highest mark of the season. His 35 receiving yards also ranked second-most on the team behind Thielen, who had 110 yards and two touchdowns. Despite facing some growing pains in a developing Panthers offense, there's reason to believe that Coker could eventually become the team's clear-cut No. 3 receiver. He's an intriguing dynasty target ahead of the upcoming NFL (and fantasy football) offseason. Before then, he'll get one more chance to cement himself in the Panthers' offense when he faces the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.
Source: RotoBaller
