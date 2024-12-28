Jakobi Meyers Looks To Bounce Back After Low Catch Total
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers delivered a hot stretch of high-volume performances before coming down to earth with just two receptions against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. He'll look to bounce back with more targets and receptions in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints. Meyers ranks as the overall WR23 in PPR leagues since the Davante Adams trade, totaling 48 catches, 570 yards, and one touchdown during that eight-game span. While Meyers' involvement and productivity has been good (for the most part), his lack of touchdowns is clearly lowering his fantasy ceiling. This has always been an issue for Meyers, even dating back to his time in New England. He didn't score his first career touchdown until his third season with the Patriots, and he has just two scores through 13 contests this year. Fortunately, he's about to take on a Saints defense allowing the sixth-most catches, fifth-most receiving yards, and seventh-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2024. Even without significant touchdown upside, Meyers' role and favorable matchup should get him into the low-end WR2 tier for fantasy football in Week 17.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller