Jake Elliott Stays Hot In Week 17
2 weeks agoPhiladelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott capitalized on the team's offensive dominance in their 41-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, hitting both his field goal attempts and all five extra points. Elliott's consistency continues to pay off for fantasy managers, as he delivered his seventh double-digit performance of the season and his third in a row. Philadelphia's high-powered offense has consistently provided him with ample scoring opportunities, keeping him in the conversation as one of the most reliable kickers in fantasy football. Elliott will look to carry this momentum into the Eagles' Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants.
Source: ESPN
