Freddy Peralta Starting Game 6 of ALCS

Oct 19, 2026, 10:16 AM ET

The Baltimore Orioles have made a hire in their search for a new general manager, and according to the team, it is Jared Banner, the former assistant general manager with the Chicago Cubs. The Orioles say that Banner will "work alongside President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias, managing the baseball operations department on a day-to-day basis. Banner will lead the organization's player development, coaching, and performance efforts, while also partnering with Elias on strategy, staffing, and talent acquisition, among other duties." Banner recently completed his 18th season in baseball operations and has worked as assistant GM of the Cubs since 2024.