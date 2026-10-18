Jonathan Aranda has Three Hits, Two RBI in Game 4 Win Over Guardians
Oct 18, 2026, 10:24 AM ETTampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda helped carry the offense in the 7-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night at Progressive Field. Aranda, batting out of the two-hole, went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk. It was nice to see Aranda do something on offense after going hitless in the first three games of the series. In seven total postseason games this October, Aranda has gone 7-for-26 (.269) at the plate with a home run, four RBI, four runs scored, one walk, and three strikeouts. The Rays are going to need their core players like Aranda to continue stepping up if they are going to win two more games necessary to get them back to the World Series. The 28-year-old left-handed slugger from Mexico followed up his first-time All-Star bid in 2025 with a nice .274/.358/.434 slash line with a career-high 22 home runs, 92 RBI, and 73 runs scored across 155 games and 668 plate appearances during the regular season in his fifth year in the majors.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Nick Martinez Helps Rays Even the ALCS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 10:14 AM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Martinez picked up the win in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night in the 7-3 victory in Cleveland over the Guardians. Martinez allowed just one earned run on two hits while walking two and striking out three in 5 1/3 innings of work. After Game 4 was originally postponed on Friday night due to inclement weather, the ALCS is tied at two games apiece. Martinez, who had thrown 13 scoreless innings against the Guardians this season, was in full control of his game, with the only damage against him coming on a Chase DeLauter RBI single in the first inning. Tampa will trot right-hander Drew Rasmussen out for Game 5 of the series on Sunday at Progressive Field, and he will be opposed by Guardians lefty Parker Messick. Martinez now has a 3.00 ERA with three walks and six strikeouts in nine innings in his first two postseason starts this fall. In 10 total playoff appearances in his career, Martinez holds a 3.10 ERA with five walks and 17 strikeouts in 20 1/3 frames.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Cade Povich has Elbow Surgery, Expected to be Ready for Spring Training
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 10:06 AM ETBaltimore Orioles left-hander Cade Povich (elbow) had surgery on Wednesday to remove loose bodies in his elbow after pitching through significant pain down the stretch this year, a source told Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun. Povich is expected to be ready for spring training. The 26-year-old southpaw only made eight appearances (seven starts) for the O's in his third year in the major leagues, going 2-1 with a career-best 4.38 ERA (4.99 FIP) and 1.49 WHIP with 28 strikeouts and 15 walks in 37 innings pitched in the majors. Povich had an ERA over 5.00 in each of his first two big-league seasons in Baltimore. He took a jump forward with a career-high 24.2% strikeout rate in 112 1/3 innings pitched in 2025. As long as Povich is fully healthy in spring training next year, he should be in the competition for a starting-rotation spot to begin the regular season. Povich is intriguing for his diverse arsenal and swing-and-miss stuff, but he has yet to put it all together at the major-league level.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Matt Weyrich
Shohei Ohtani Plans to Pitch in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 10:00 AM ETKnee and biceps injuries kept Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani off the mound over the final three months this year, but he said he "definitely" plans to pitch in 2027, according to Brian Murphy of MLB.com. The 32-year-old also slumped badly at the plate late in the season, so badly that the Dodgers considered benching the four-time MVP for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. It is unclear if Ohtani will have an offseason procedure. Ohtani was in the NL Cy Young picture in the first half of the season and had a 1.79 ERA while limiting hitters to a .179 average over 85 2/3 innings. But he started dealing with pain in his left knee on June 11 and last pitched on July 3 against the San Diego Padres. Over his final four starts, he allowed 12 earned runs in 24 2/3 innings. Before that, he gave up only five earned runs in 61 innings. Ohtani landed on the injured list in September, his first trip to the IL in almost three years. Depending on any offseason procedures that he has, Ohtani should be extremely attractive as both a hitter and pitcher in fantasy again in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Brian Murphy
Bryan Rincon in the Mix at Third Base for the Phillies in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 10:59 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies general manager Dave Dombrowski mentioned infield prospect Bryan Rincon (hamstring) as a player who could be in the mix at third base in 2027, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Incumbent Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is set to hit free agency this winter and may be unlikely to return to Philadelphia. Rincon has yet to reach Triple-A, but he dominated across 534 plate appearances at Double-A in 2026 by hitting .267/.410/.517 with 26 home runs, 67 RBI, 92 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases. Rincon also underwent hamstring surgery at the end of the season, so he will need to get fully healthy in time for Spring Training. Still, Rincon could be a player for fantasy managers to monitor heading into 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb
Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 10:47 PM ETHouston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena could be a candidate to be traded this offseason, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Rome writes that Houston's "inability to extend Pena, a free agent after 2027, makes him an ideal trade candidate" this upcoming winter. Pena has missed time due to injuries in each of the past two seasons. However, he remained highly productive when healthy in 2026, hitting .277/.325/.477 with 22 home runs, 56 RBI, 82 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases across 483 plate appearances. Pena was a much better hitter at home in 2026, posting a .902 OPS in Houston compared to a .722 OPS on the road. Still, the 29-year-old's five-category potential makes him an appealing shortstop option for fantasy managers regardless of whether he remains with the Astros or gets traded ahead of 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Isaac Paredes Could Be an Offseason Trade Candidate
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 10:34 PM ETHouston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes could be a candidate to get traded this offseason, speculates Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Houston has a $13.3 million team option on Paredes for the 2027 season, which Rome writes is a no-brainer to pick up. However, the Astros have Jeremy Pena locked in at shortstop in 2027 and will also get veteran infielder Carlos Correa (ankle) back from the ankle injury that cost him almost all of 2026. As a result, Paredes could be forced to play out of position or be left without a starting job if he remains with Houston next season. Across 659 plate appearances in 2026, the 27-year-old hit .262/.360/.447 with 25 home runs, 94 RBI, and 69 runs scored. His pull-heavy approach is a perfect fit for Houston's short porch in left field, so Paredes could lose fantasy value if he's playing his home games elsewhere in 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Enrique Hernandez Hoping to Return to Dodgers in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 10:21 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers utility man Enrique Hernandez said he is hoping to return to Los Angeles for the 2027 season, per Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times. Hernandez is set to hit free agency after slashing .222/.271/.400 with four home runs, 12 RBI, and 12 runs scored across 96 plate appearances with the Dodgers in 2026. The 35-year-old has been a below-average contributor at the plate for several seasons now. However, his ability to line up all over the diamond defensively allows him to still provide value to Los Angeles. Hernandez is also a staple in the Dodgers clubhouse, having spent 10 of his 13 MLB seasons in LA. Still, Hernandez is unlikely to provide fantasy-relevant production at this point in his career.--Will Brady
Source: Los Angeles Times - Maddie Lee
Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 17, 2026, 10:14 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said that the team will reduce catcher J.T. Realmuto's workload behind the plate in 2027, per Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Realmuto caught 123 games for the Phillies in 2026 and had the worst offensive season of his career by far, hitting .205/.283/.331 with 11 home runs, 51 RBI, 52 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 467 plate appearances. At this point in his career, the 35-year-old may simply be done as a positive contributor at the plate. However, a reduced catching workload could help Realmuto's legs stay fresher and allow him to rebound. Realmuto could be a decent bounce-back target for fantasy managers to target in drafts ahead of 2027.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - Cole Weintraub
Garrett Mitchell Homers Again on Thursday, Sends Brewers to World Series
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 1:39 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell homered for the second straight day in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night to help send the Brewers to the World Series for the first time since 1982. Mitchell went 1-for-4 at the plate with a solo home run to help the Brewers win 6-4 in a comeback victory in the four-game sweep of the Dodgers. The former UCLA star has gone 6-for-29 (.207) so far this postseason with two home runs, a triple, three RBI, a stolen base, and six runs scored in eight games played for the Brew Crew. Mitchell and first baseman Jake Bauers hit clutch back-to-back home runs off lefty starter Blake Snell in Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium to stun Dodgers fans late in the game. If Mitchell is finding his groove heading into the World Series, the Brewers could be in great shape after losing just one game in the NLDS and NLCS.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Shohei Ohtani Homers as Dodgers Get Swept in NLCS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 1:30 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani started to show signs of life at the plate in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday night in L.A., but it was a little too late as the Dodgers lost 6-4 to get swept in four games in the best-of-seven series. Ohtani went 1-for-4 at the plate out of the leadoff spot with a three-run home run, but he also struck out three times. The Dodgers considered benching the superstar and four-time MVP for Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday, but instead they bumped him down to the sixth spot in the batting order. Ohtani's home run on Thursday was his first long ball since Aug. 18 as he slumped down the stretch and landed on the injured list in September with lingering knee and biceps injuries. The 32-year-old superstar hit just .192/.323/.308 in eight postseason games as the Dodgers fell short in their attempt to be the first team to three-peat. Hopefully, Ohtani will avoid going under the knife in the offseason and return to full strength in spring training in 2027. The biggest question about Ohtani's profile going forward is whether the Dodgers will consider making him only a hitter to avoid him breaking down as he did late in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Shawn Armstrong Serving as Opener in Game 4 of ALCS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 1:22 PM ETCleveland Guardians right-hander Shawn Armstrong will serve as the opener for Cleveland in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Friday night in Cleveland against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. Armstrong will not go more than a couple of innings in this one, with Tanner Bibee and Joey Cantillo being the most likely options to pitch in bulk relief as the Guardians look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Armstrong has been money for the Guards this postseason, throwing 5 1/3 shutout innings with just one hit allowed, no walks, and five strikeouts while picking up one hold in his four appearances out of the bullpen. He has very little experience against the Rays from the regular season, but it was not pretty in the two-thirds of an inning when he faced them, as he surrendered three earned runs on one hit walk walking two. All 41 of Armstrong's appearances during the regular season came in relief, and he went 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 34 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Tim Stebbins
Nick Martinez Starting Game 4 of ALCS on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 1:17 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Martinez will get the nod for the Rays in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Friday night in Cleveland against the Guardians as the Rays look to even the series at two games apiece, according to MLB.com. He will be opposed by opener Shawn Armstrong for Cleveland. The 36-year-old veteran allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out three in 3 2/3 innings for a no-decision in Game 3 of the AL Division Series against the division-rival New York Yankees on Oct. 7. Martinez will be pitching on eight days of rest on Friday night in Cleveland against a Guardians team that he faced two times during the regular season. He went 2-0 against them and threw 13 shutout innings in two starts while allowing seven hits, walking one, and striking out nine. The Rays are certainly hoping that Martinez can continue to keep Cleveland's offense off balance in his third start against them in 2026. The nine-year veteran went 15-6 in his first season with Tampa, posting a strong 3.10 ERA (3.96 FIP), 1.09 WHIP, and 109:26 K: BB in 180 innings across 31 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Miguel Rojas Announces Retirement Following NLCS Defeat
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 10:59 AM ETLos Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas announced his retirement from MLB following his team's National League Championship Series defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, per Sports Central LA. Rojas played 13 seasons in the big leagues, hitting .260/.313/.363 with 1,048 hits, 61 home runs, 386 RBI, 457 runs scored, and 68 stolen bases. The 37-year-old established himself as one of the better-fielding shortstops in baseball during his time with the Miami Marlins early in his career, then transitioned into a super-utility role after joining the Dodgers ahead of the 2023 season. Rojas had some key moments during his time in Los Angeles, including his memorable game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 2024 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. In his postgame interview, where he announced his retirement, Rojas said he would like to stay with the Dodgers organization in a non-playing capacity.--Will Brady
Source: Sports Central LA
Brandon Woodruff Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 10:50 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff (shoulder) said, "It's going to be hard to keep me off" the team's World Series roster following Milwaukee's NLCS victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Woodruff has not pitched since early July due to shoulder issues, but he's been working his way toward a return and threw 31 pitches in a bullpen session on Tuesday. The 33-year-old pitched well for Milwaukee during the regular season when healthy, recording a 2-2 record with a 2.98 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts across 45 1/3 innings (nine starts). However, his velocity fell off drastically before he was finally shut down. Given how Milwaukee has pitched so far during the playoffs, bringing Woodruff back would be a risky move.--Will Brady
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Curt Hogg
Jake Bauers Plays Starring Role Once Again in NLCS Game 4
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 10:40 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers played a starring role for the second straight night in his team's 6-4, series-clinching win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday. Bauers hit a two-run double off Dodgers right-hander Tyler Glasnow in the fourth inning, and then drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game at 4-4 in the fifth. The 31-year-old emerged as a surprise cog in the middle of the Milwaukee lineup during the regular season, hitting .266/.389/.484 with 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 93 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases across 578 plate appearances. Bauers has continued to produce for the Brewers in the playoffs, slashing .269/.441/.423 with six RBI across 34 trips to the plate.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Aaron Ashby Shuts the Door on the Dodgers in NLCS Game 4
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 10:28 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby continued his run of postseason dominance in his team's series-clinching 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday. Ashby entered the game in the sixth inning and shut the door on Los Angeles, tossing three scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn his second save of the postseason. The 28-year-old was one of the most valuable relief pitchers in baseball during the regular season, recording a 13-3 record with a 3.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 116 strikeouts, 15 holds, and four saves across 89 1/3 innings (75 games). Ashby has been even better in the postseason so far, as he's allowed just four hits, three walks, and zero earned runs across 12 1/3 innings (six games). With his ability to give Milwaukee consistently excellent bulk relief work, Ashby profiles as one of the key reasons why the Brewers are now just four wins away from a World Series title.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Petey Halpin Comes Through for Cleveland in ALCS Game 3 Victory
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 10:22 AM ETCleveland Guardians outfielder Petey Halpin was the hero of his team's 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday, slugging a go-ahead, two-run home run off Rays right-hander Griffin Jax in the fifth inning. It was Halpin's lone hit of the game, but it put Cleveland ahead for good and allowed the Guardians to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Halpin is on Cleveland's playoff roster for his speed and defense in center field, as he hit .225/.268/.326 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 27 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases across 195 plate appearances in the regular season. However, the 24-year-old has been an unlikely contributor in the postseason, logging three extra-base hits in 13 plate appearances. Given his play thus far, Halpin may profile as Cleveland's starting center fielder the rest of the way in the ALCS.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Gavin Williams Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 16, 2026, 10:17 AM ETCleveland Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams picked up his second postseason win in his team's 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday, allowing two hits, a walk, and two earned runs while striking out nine over five innings. The 27-year-old emerged as one of baseball's top strikeout arms during the regular season, posting a 14-8 record with a 3.76 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 248 strikeouts over 184 1/3 innings (32 starts). Williams has been absolutely essential to Cleveland's postseason success as well, allowing just eight hits and four earned runs while striking out 33 across 16 2/3 innings. Williams has struck out a ridiculous 51.6% of the batters he's faced so far in the playoffs. If the ALCS gets that far, Williams would likely line up as Cleveland's Game 7 starter.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Shohei Ohtani Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 7:28 PM ETThe Los Angeles Dodgers have moved designated hitter Shohei Ohtani back to the leadoff spot on Thursday for Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium against the Milwaukee Brewers and rookie left-hander Shane Drohan, per MLB.com. The Dodgers considered benching the slumping Ohtani for Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday, but instead they dropped him down to sixth in the batting order, his lowest spot since joining the Dodgers. The four-time MVP went 1-for-2 at the plate on Wednesday night and reached base three times, but he has been slumping for more than a month while battling through knee and biceps issues in the second half of the season. Since the start of September, Ohtani has played in only eight games and has gone 6-for-30 (.200) at the plate with no homers, one RBI, and a stolen base. The Japanese superstar has not homered since Aug. 18. If the Dodgers are going to miraculously come back from down three games to none in the best-of-seven series, Ohtani is going to need to get hot in a hurry.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Kyle Schwarber to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 15, 2026, 3:41 PM ETThe Philadelphia Phillies are planning for outfielder/designated hitter Kyle Schwarber to work at first base in spring training and play around 30 games there during the season, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb and Charlotte Varnes. In the games that Schwarber is at first base, Bryce Harper will serve as the DH. Harper played in all 162 regular-season games in 2026, but he dealt with nagging pain at times after moving to the outfield in the second half. Schwarber appeared at first base only eight times in 2026, starting six games there. If the Phillies follow through with their plan to use the 33-year-old left-handed slugger more at first base, he will add first base eligibility to his fantasy profile, making him even more attractive for his elite power. In his 12th year in the majors in 2026 (fifth with the Phillies), Schwarber continued to be a force to be reckoned with, leading the league with 45 home runs while also leading the league with 220 strikeouts. He had a .232/.354/.503 slash line with an .857 OPS, 97 RBI, 95 runs scored, and three steals in 156 regular-season games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb, Charlotte Varnes