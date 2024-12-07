Franz Wagner Ruled Out Indefinitely With Torn Oblique
4 days agoOrlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (oblique) has been ruled out indefinitely. He suffered a torn right oblique in Friday's 102-94 loss to Philadelphia. Wagner recorded his third consecutive 30-point outing on Friday and has carried the Magic offense during Paolo Banchero's (oblique) absence. Orlando also lost Banchero to a torn oblique at the end of October. The team plans to re-evaluate Wagner in four weeks. With the Magic's two best scorers now out of the lineup, the rest of the group will have to step it up big time. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Tristan Da Silva have had limited offensive roles so far but may be asked to contribute more going forward.
Source: Orlando Magic
