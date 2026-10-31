Denny Hamlin Wins Pole, Now Needs a Clutch Race at Martinsville on Sunday

Oct 26, 2026, 12:32 PM ET

Before Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Kyle Larson had never won a race at a drafting track. In the Cup Series event, Larson started from 10th, but ran very well throughout. In the first stage, Larson climbed from 10th to fourth, finishing behind three RFK Racing drivers who used an unusual pit strategy to get far ahead of the pack. Larson lost ground during the stage break between the first and second stage as he was one of only a few drivers to head to pit road for fuel. In the second stage, Larson recovered positions and competed for the lead until a lap 132 wreck that Larson avoided. From there, he stayed off pit road and fell short of the stage win, finishing second behind Joey Logano. In the final stage, Larson kept moving between the front and back of the lead pack at times, but regained the lead on lap 155 before fading back around laps 174 to 176. A few laps later, with more drivers pushing him, Larson made it back to the top five and avoided a massive crash on lap 183. With Larson now in second, he set himself up to contend for the win, with Austin Hill pushing him. On the final lap, Hill dived under Larson and moved him up the track, causing him to fade to 11th. However, thanks to Ross Chastain pushing him, Larson mounted a huge run off the final corner and passed every car in front of him to take a clutch victory at the finish line over William Byron and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Larson's first Talladega win left him with the championship lead in the standings, now 73 points ahead of second place with two races left and a chance to clinch the title next week at Martinsville.