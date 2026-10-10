DeMario Douglas Trending Up After Teammate's Injury
Oct 10, 2026, 10:21 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas could take on a larger role starting in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots placed wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) on injured reserve Sunday, and they will also be without A.J. Brown (ankle) for at least one more week. As a result, New England is carrying just four wide receivers into Sunday's home game, with Douglas the presumptive No. 2 receiver behind Romeo Doubs. He and Hollins are different styles of receivers; the former offers a short-to-medium yardage outlet, while the latter makes physical catches downfield. However, it's still reasonable to expect that plenty of Hollins' vacated targets could go to Douglas, especially since the Patriots already have Doubs, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III to handle those aforementioned big plays downfield. The expanded role will vault Douglas into the WR3/flex conversation in deeper leagues, although the duration of his fantasy relevance will depend on how much more time Brown misses.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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League Circles Expect Texans to Acquire Marvin Harrison Jr.
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 10:14 PM ETMultiple NFL executives tapped into the trade market expect Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to be traded to the Houston Texans, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. A player source in the Cardinals organization also told Fowler that he expects the Texans to acquire Harrison. On Saturday morning, it was reported that the Cardinals were finalizing a trade with an undisclosed team for the former No. 3 overall pick, but the team's identity would not be revealed until after the trade became official. As the trade talks continue, Harrison will be inactive for Arizona's Week 5 contest against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. After two-plus years with the Cardinals, it looks like Harrison will get a much-needed fresh start elsewhere. The 24-year-old caught just 41 passes last season, and he has only five catches through four games to open the 2026 campaign. If the landing spot is indeed Houston, Harrison will get a quarterback upgrade in the form of C.J. Stroud. He could also find himself playing against a slightly easier group of cornerbacks, since most defenses will focus their efforts on covering Nico Collins. For the Texans, this move represents an urgency to get back in the win column and stay competitive in the AFC South. At 0-4, trading for Harrison allows Houston to reverse its woes this season, while also keeping him under team control through 2028 to stay competitive long-term. A trade to the Texans would presumably land Harrison in the WR3 range for fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Isaiah Bond Continues Playing Limited Snaps
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 10, 2026, 9:56 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Isaiah Bond has found himself buried on the depth chart right now. The 22-year-old was expected to have a larger role this season, but instead, he found himself seeing fewer snaps than last season. Both rookie receivers are playing well, and Jerry Jeudy remains a starter as well, so there isn't much room for Bond to play every Sunday. Through the first four games, Bond has recorded two receptions for 12 yards. There's some dynasty stash value here because he could see an increased role if anyone goes down with an injury. He's also only 22 years old, so there's time for him to develop into a decent player. Until then, Bond isn't someone who is going to have a regular role in Cleveland.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jalen McMillan Could be Sneaky Stash Candidate
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 10, 2026, 9:44 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) hasn't been able to make an impact this season due to injury. He sustained a PCL sprain of his left knee in Week 3 and has been sidelined since then. McMillan was placed on the Injured Reserve shortly after that and is expected to miss around two months of action. The hope is that McMillan will be back in action around mid-season, but that depends on his recovery. Once healthy, McMillan should immediately move into the No. 3 role on the depth chart. The 24-year-old showed flashes during his rookie season, but he hasn't been able to stay healthy since then. He remains worth stashing in dynasty formats and is someone who could be a sneaky stash candidate in deep leagues once he creeps closer to getting back on the field.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Tez Johnson is Worthy Dynasty Stash
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 10, 2026, 9:35 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson was hopeful to build off his decent rookie campaign, but that hasn't really happened early in the year. Through five games, Johnson has recorded five receptions for 138 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. The second-year wideout made himself an interesting dynasty stash after showing off his big-play ability last season. The 24-year-old scored five touchdowns in limited playing time last season, but he hasn't been able to find the same success this year. Due to injuries, Johnson is currently the fourth receiver on the depth chart, so there's a chance that his role could grow. He hauled in a big 64-yard catch during Thursday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Johnson has big-play upside, but isn't anything more than a dynasty stash at the moment.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Ja'Tavion Sanders is Buried on Depth Chart
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 10, 2026, 9:24 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was hopeful to take a step forward in 2026, but that doesn't appear to be the case right now. The 23-year-old has yet to play a game this season and has fallen to probably fourth on the depth chart. At the moment, Sanders is likely behind Darren Waller, Tommy Tremble, and Mitchell Evans for playing time in Carolina right now. The former fourth-round pick finished with 342 receiving yards during his rookie season in 2024. Sanders hasn't been able to capitalize on it and is unlikely to play unless an injury or two occur at some point.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Michael Trigg Could be a Dynasty Stash
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 10, 2026, 9:14 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg joined the team as an undrafted free agent back in April. He was decent in the preseason, hauling in four of his eight targets for 30 yards. The 24-year-old was eventually cut, but the Cowboys brought Trigg back and signed him to their practice squad as depth. The Cowboys don't have a ton of viable options at tight end outside of starter Jake Ferguson. There is a chance that Trigg earns himself a role on this team at some point down the road. Right now, Trigg remains on the practice squad and is irrelevant in fantasy leagues. He could be someone worth holding in dynasty formats for managers willing to wait a season or two to see if he develops his game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
No Path to Playing Time for Tua Tagovailoa?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 8:58 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains firmly entrenched in the backup role, and it appears that he's stuck in his No. 2 position on the depth chart given how well starter Michael Penix Jr. has played lately. Penix has 479 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in two games since returning from injury, and he has turned the team around from a 0-2 start to a 2-2 record and a tie for first place in the NFC South. Other than an injury to Penix, Tagovailoa's only path to meaningful playing time would have required the former Washington product to play poorly. Instead, he's looked great, widening the gap between him and Tagovailoa and solidifying himself in the starting role. As long as Penix is healthy, Tagovailoa can be left on waivers in both redraft and dynasty fantasy football leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Elijah Arroyo Operating as a True Backup in Second Pro Season
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 8:44 PM ETSeattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo remains buried in the No. 2 role on the depth chart through the first four weeks of the season (and counting). Arroyo was a mid-second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but his role so far has not reflected that draft capital. He has played fewer than one-third of the snaps in every game this season, and he has just one catch for 17 yards so far. He continues to operate as the clear backup behind AJ Barner. While Barner has certainly earned his position atop the depth chart, there had been some preseason speculation that the two tight ends could coexist in this offense. After all, the Seahawks' offensive coordinator is Brian Fleury, who had a clear connection to the tight end position after spending several years as the tight ends coach in San Francisco. Instead, Fleury has consistently preferred to use just one tight end, giving Barner a 90% snap share in each of the last two weeks. As long as Barner stays healthy, Arroyo won't sniff the fantasy radar.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Terry McLaurin Remains a Game-Time Decision, Slightly Leaning Toward Playing
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 8:35 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Week 5 and is expected to be a true game-time decision, according to John Keim of ESPN.com. Keim added that there is a "slight lean" toward McLaurin playing, but he made sure to reiterate that it was "just slight." In other words, his status in Week 5 will depend on how he feels during pregame warmups on Sunday morning. The Commanders would surely love to get McLaurin back from his one-week absence, as the Commanders are 1-3 and need to start getting all the wins they can get. Plus, the wide receiver's upside would get a boost with quarterback Jayden Daniels back in action. With that being said, Washington will also be smart and won't rush him back before he's ready. The 31-year-old would rank as a mid-range fantasy WR2 against the Giants if active. The team will confirm his status at 11:30 a.m. local time on Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: John Keim
LeQuint Allen Jr. Involved Sparingly Early in Year 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 8:30 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. has seen minimal usage on offense through the first four games of his second NFL season. He has logged snaps in every game, but he has yet to log a carry. He has mostly played on passing downs, resulting in two catches for nine receiving yards so far. This shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise, though, as Allen has seventh-round draft capital and entered this season as the clear No. 3 option behind Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. Allen can be left on waivers in redraft leagues, but he's still an appealing stash in dynasty formats. Because of his pass-catching ability, he could sneak onto the fantasy radar in PPR leagues if Tuten or Rodriguez were to miss any time. Plus, at just 22 years old, he still has plenty of time to carve out a meaningful role.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Saints Had Trade Talks for Marvin Harrison Jr. in the Spring
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 8:20 PM ETThe New Orleans Saints had "preliminary talks" with the Arizona Cardinals for wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in the spring, according to Johnny Venerable of PHNX Sports. Venerable reports that the talks took place prior to the NFL Draft, with the Cardinals looking to stockpile some extra draft capital so they could pursue quarterback Ty Simpson. The deal obviously never came to fruition, and New Orleans pivoted to selecting wide receiver Jordyn Tyson in the first round. Those failed trade talks are worth mentioning as the Cardinals are reportedly in the process of finalizing a Harrison trade with an unknown team. At this moment, there is no indication that Harrison is being traded to the Saints. However, it wouldn't shock us to see New Orleans pursue a wide receiver upgrade. They have fallen to 1-3 in a wide-open NFC South, and adding Harrison would give Tyler Shough another weapon in the passing game. We expect more information to emerge on the Harrison sweepstakes within the next 48 hours.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Johnny Venerable
Jaxson Dart Still an Exciting Quarterback for Dynasty Leagues
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 7:00 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) underwent season-ending knee surgery after sustaining a torn meniscus in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. The 23-year-old started his sophomore season with a bang, with a 26.6-point performance and finished as the QB4 overall in Week 1. However, Dart's breakout season was unfortunately cut short the following week. Dart was a trendy breakout candidate this offseason, but scared off some fantasy managers because of durability concerns. He has finished as a top-8 quarterback in seven of his 13 games he's played over 70 percent of the snaps. On the flip side, he had five concussion evaluations during his 12 games last season and suffered one diagnosed concussion. Dart's legs give him a top-6 fantasy quarterback ceiling, but his reckless nature outside the pocket could significantly shorten his career. The Ole Miss product remains an exciting dynasty quarterback moving forward if he finds a way to stay on the field.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller
Is Jayden Reed a Worthy Injured Reserve Stash in Dynasty Leagues?
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 6:41 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wideout Jayden Reed (neck) has produced multiple splash performances and shown flashes of fantasy football stardom. In his limited role, Reed produced 18-plus fantasy points eight times and 15-plus fantasy points 12 times in a game. Through 42 career games, he's caught 142 of his 199 targets for 1,881 yards and 15 touchdowns. However, his limited role and injuries have capped his fantasy ceiling. The Green Bay Packers have deployed a wide receiver-by-committee approach throughout his career, and he has taken a backseat to Christian Watson when Watson has been healthy. Unfortunately, he's suffered two major upper-body injuries that could impact the remainder of his career. In Week 2 this season, Reed suffered a season-ending neck injury, while suffering a broken clavicle and a Jones fracture early last season. If you have an injured reserve spot open in a dynasty league, he is a worthy stash because of his high ceiling when on the field.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller
Ben Sinnott Off the Fantasy Radar in All-Fantasy Formats
Wyatt McClintock
Wyatt McClintock
Oct 10, 2026, 6:22 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott hasn't lived up to his second-round draft pedigree so far in his young career. The 24-year-old has hauled in 17 of his 20 targets for 148 yards and two touchdowns in 37 career games. As a result, he hasn't popped up on fantasy radars since being drafted 53rd overall in 2024. There was a glimpse of excitement during the offseason that Sinnott would finally become the versatile playmaker the team drafted him to be. The Commanders hired David Blough as their next offensive coordinator, whose scheme was expected to maximize Sinnott's versatility. However, through four games, he has one catch on two targets despite Chig Okonkwo missing two games to start the season. Unfortunately, the Kansas State product hasn't been fantasy-viable yet, with no signs of popping onto managers' radars anytime soon.--Wyatt McClintock
Source: RotoBaller
Andy Borregales Carries His Low Floor Into Week 5
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 6:16 PM ETNew England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales has been an uninspiring fantasy option this season, ranking 29th at his position in terms of fantasy points so far. The 23-year-old is just 5-for-7 on field goals through four weeks, as well as 6-for-6 on extra points. Between a couple of missed kicks and a generally lower field goal volume, Borregales has become tough to trust in his second pro season. Last week's Patriots win suggested that the offense is trending in the right direction. Normally, that would boost a kicker's fantasy value, but the Miami product had just three fantasy points in the victory. Managers can find stronger streaming options elsewhere ahead of Week 5.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford Has a Great Opportunity to Bounce Back Against Buffalo
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 6:04 PM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is coming off a disappointing performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, but he has a great opportunity to bounce back during Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. It has been shocking to see Stafford's points decline when Puka Nacua is healthy, as the veteran quarterback has not yet thrown a touchdown pass in a game where Nacua has been on the field this season. With that being said, he has still managed to throw for at least 315 yards in each of his last three games. Plus, the touchdown-less pattern could just be a fluke, with travel to blame in Week 1 and weather to blame in Week 4. We like Stafford's chances to get back in the touchdown column on Monday night. After all, he's facing off against a Bills defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2026. Most recently, Buffalo surrendered 269 passing yards and three touchdowns to Drake Maye in what might prove to be a get-right game for the former No. 3 pick. A similar bounce-back opportunity likely awaits Stafford at home on Monday night.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Nicholas Singleton Remains a Solid Stash with Future Backfield Uncertainty
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 5:48 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Nicholas Singleton has just seven touches through the first four weeks of the season, but he continues to be an intriguing player to stash in dynasty leagues. Fantasy experts generally agreed that he came out of the NFL Draft with more dynasty value than a typical Day 3 pick, and he has a chance to take on a much larger role next year, even if it means he spends most of his rookie season in the third-string position. Singleton's backfield teammates, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, are both slated to hit free agency in March 2027, leaving Singleton as the only projected returner in this backfield (barring a contract extension for Pollard or Spears). While Tennessee will surely bring in at least one other running back to share volume with Singleton, it appears that he could have an opportunity to compete for a lead-back role next season, or at the very least, a fantasy-relevant role. Managers should stay patient and continue to stash Singleton throughout his rookie campaign. He's a great candidate for the taxi squad in dynasty leagues, since he probably won't have much fantasy relevance this year.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Hunter No Longer a Fantasy Option on Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 5:44 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars two-way player Travis Hunter has shifted to playing almost entirely on defense, which means he no longer has fantasy appeal in non-IDP leagues. For the first time this year, Hunter didn't play a single offensive snap in Week 4. Instead, he played a whopping 76% of the defensive snaps, logging four tackles for the third game in a row. That's not to say that Hunter won't get involved on offense again in the future, but for now, his main focus is clearly defense. We shouldn't necessarily be too surprised by this development, since Hunter was better at defense in college, and the Jaguars already have a deep receiver room. Even if the Jags do give the 23-year-old some offensive reps going forward, he'd likely operate behind Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers, while also competing for volume with rookie Josh Cameron. Dynasty managers find themselves in a difficult position, as they drafted Hunter with a premium pick less than 18 months ago, but it's now tough to justify having him occupy a roster spot in non-IDP fantasy football leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Patriots Place Mack Hollins on Injured Reserve with Calf Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 5:06 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) has been placed on injured reserve, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Hollins had already been ruled out for Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but his placement on IR will now sideline him through Week 8 at the earliest. The Patriots find themselves short-staffed at wide receiver right now, and they'll look for players like Romeo Doubs and Efton Chism III to continue to step up on Sunday afternoon. Reinforcements could also be on the way, as AJ Brown (ankle) is eligible to return from IR next week. However, a Week 6 return for Brown may be ambitious, as that would put him ahead of his initial timeline. Nevertheless, Hollins' absence means that Drake Maye will have to find a different receiver to trust in contested or high-leverage scenarios. The 33-year-old had been one of his go-to options in the passing attack, catching 15 passes for 209 yards through the first four games of the season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Evan Lazar
Trey Lance Placed on Injured Reserve with Groin Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 10, 2026, 5:02 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Trey Lance (groin) has been placed on injured reserve, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Lance had already been listed as doubtful to play in Week 5. His placement on IR not only rules him out for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, but it will also keep him sidelined through Week 9 at the earliest. The 26-year-old quarterback had yet to play a snap this year, and he finished last season with just 57 pass attempts, 17 rushing attempts, and four games played. His absence clears the way for DJ Uiagalelei, who had been a healthy scratch through the first four games, to suit up as Los Angeles' backup quarterback behind Justin Herbert.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter