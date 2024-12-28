Daniel Carlson Has Favorable Matchup In Week 17
2 weeks agoLas Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson hasn't been the most consistent option, but he could be worth a look in Week 17. Carlson has missed at least one kick in three of his last four games. Last week, Carlson made his lone extra point attempt while converting 2-of-3 field goal attempts in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The good news is that Carlson does have a favorable matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. This is a contest that will be indoors against a leaky defense that should give Carlson multiple chances. That being said, Carlson is well worth a look as a streaming option for Week 17.
Source: ESPN
