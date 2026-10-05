CJ Baxter Gaining Fantasy Value as Season Rolls Along
Oct 5, 2026, 9:24 AM ETKentucky running back CJ Baxter is being added in more and more fantasy leagues as the college football season moves along. He's up to 361 rushing yards and six touchdowns across 68 rushing attempts after five games. Baxter also has caught seven passes for 62 yards. The running back has scored in all but one game, and has four touchdowns over his past three contests. Baxter had nine carries in his first game before 11 in his second - he has at least 13 carries in each of the past three contests, and now leads the Wildcats in rushing yards. Jason Patterson has 45 carries for 355 yards and three scores, which takes some value away from Baxter, but the RB is still worth some more fantasy attention as he prepares for a Week 6 clash with LSU.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
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Tennessee Not Naming Starting QB for Week 6
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 5, 2026, 12:31 PM ETTennessee head coach Josh Heupel hasn't decided on a starting quarterback for the team's Week 6 clash with Arkansas. Faizon Brandon (shoulder) has led the Volunteers most of this season, but got benched last week after struggling against Auburn - Brandon got hurt a week prior against Texas. George MacIntyre is the other starting option for Tennessee. MacIntyre has completed 70% of his passes for 148 yards and a touchdown so far, while Brandon has completed 60.4% of his passes for 697 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception. Brandon has 130 rushing yards and three scores across 53 attempts, while MacIntyre has done nothing on the ground. Tennessee will likely name a starter later in the week, but it complicates the fantasy outlooks for the quarterbacks, and the team's other offensive playmakers too.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Cameron Dickey Expected to Miss Time With High-Ankle Sprain
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 5, 2026, 12:11 PM ETTexas Tech running back Cameron Dickey (high ankle sprain) is expected to miss time after being injured in Saturday's 29-7 win over Colorado, according to Pete Nakos of On3. The injury is not season-ending, but there is no firm timetable for his return. Dickey left in the first half after carrying four times for 15 yards and has 242 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 57 attempts this season. J'Koby Williams handled 17 carries for 88 yards against Colorado, while Quinten Joyner added 63 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts. Texas Tech is off in Week 6 before hosting Arizona State on October 17, and On3 reports Dickey would be questionable at best for that matchup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Nakos
Is Jelani Thurman A League Winner?
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 5, 2026, 11:35 AM ETNorth Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman broke out against Notre Dame in Week 5. The 6'6 junior tight end caught five of his eight targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns against a tough Notre Dame defense. For the season, Thurman has a 24.7% target share and has turned those opportunities into 16 catches for 233 yards and three touchdowns. HE is the TE13 this season despite already having two bye weeks. Thurman has virtually no competition at tight end, as he has played on 204 total snaps and the next-closest UNC tight end has played only 63 snaps. UNC has a fantasy-friendly schedule down the stretch as they face Syracuse, Miami, UCONN, Louisville, and North Carolina State in five of the team's last six games. According to Yahoo, those teams all rank in the bottom half of college defenses against tight ends. Thurman could be a league winner in the playoffs with his schedule, and he should be a top pick everywhere.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
Keep Tabs On True Freshman Kenny Darby
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 5, 2026, 11:14 AM ETKentucky wide receiver Kenny Darby had his best game as a Wildcat in Week 5, scoring 21.6 fantasy points against South Carolina. The true freshman hauled in 12 of his 18 targets for 96 yards and one touchdown. In Kentucky's first four games, Darby averaged only 10.5 fantasy points, but he still saw near-top snaps in the Wildcat's wide receiver room each game. Arguably the most impressive part of Darby's freshman season is leading the team in targets with 35 and outpacing his closest competitor, Nic Anderson, by 20 targets. Darby has largely operated in the slot, with 83.9% of his snaps coming as the slot wide receiver. This also explains his low ADOT of 7.7 yards. Fantasy owners should monitor Darby in deeper leagues over his next two weeks as the team faces LSU and Oklahoma, which allow only 162 and 122 passing yards per game, respectively. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
Dylan Edwards Worth Picking Up After Breakout Game?
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 5, 2026, 10:54 AM ETKansas running back Dylan Edwards is coming off his best game as a Jayhawk. In Week 5 against Middle Tennessee State University, the junior carried the ball 20 times for 137 rushing yards and three touchdowns, totaling 35.2 fantasy points. Edwards finished the week as the RB4 but had been largely fantasy-irrelevant before Week 5. In Kansas' first three games, Edwards carried the ball only 30 times for 160 rushing yards. He was productive in the passing game with two games of four catches. It appears that Edwards is taking over as the lead back for the Jayhawks, as he has led the team in touches over the past two weeks. It's hard to put too much faith in Edwards' Week 5 performance since it came against a team outside of the P4 conferences. Edwards will face much more difficult opponents in the coming weeks when he matches up with Utah, Kansas State, and Baylor. For now,, fantasy players should monitor Edwards against Utah and pick him up if he can continue his success. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
Colton Joseph Worth Monitoring
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 5, 2026, 10:38 AM ETWisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph should be added after his Week 6 bye. The senior quarterback has dominated over the team's last three weeks, averaging 32.7 fantasy points, including two games with over 36 fantasy points. During that same three-week stretch, he has thrown for 742 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, 226 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown in each game. Joseph is QB16 this season, but he got off to a slow start in the season opener against a tough Notre Dame defense, scoring only 11.98 fantasy points. The Badgers dominated in Week 2 against Western Illinois University, and Joseph wasn't relied on as heavily, finishing with only 14.22 fantasy points. Admittedly, Joseph has a difficult schedule ahead, facing UCLA, USC, and Iowa in weeks 7-9. Joseph is rostered in only 23% of Yahoo leagues, and he's worth considering adding after his Week 6 bye week. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Yahoo Sports
Will Dylan Stewart Play In Week 6?
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 5, 2026, 10:16 AM ETSouth Carolina star edge rusher Dylan Stewart is still awaiting the green light from head coach Shane Beamer to play against #16 Florida on Saturday. Stewart was suspended indefinitely after the team's Week 4 loss to Alabama for punching an Alabama player and reportedly talking back to the Gamecocks' coaching staff. Stewart did not play in Week 5 when the team lost to Kentucky. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said on Monday that he and Stewart have spoken every day since the suspension and that those conversations will be kept between the two of them. Beamer said there is no update on whether Stewart will play on Saturday. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
Dylan Stewart's Status Unchanged
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 5, 2026, 9:55 AM ETThe status of South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart is unchanged, according to head coach Shane Beamer. The coach said he's been meeting with Stewart regularly, but that there was no update to his status. Stewart was suspended indefinitely back on September 27 after punching Alabama tight end Josh Ford during a game - Beamer noted that the star pass rusher also argued with coaches and resisted coming off the field, which aided in his suspension. He has appeared in just two games so far, totaling one tackle. Coming into this season, Stewart had recorded 11 sacks, six forced fumbles and 56 total tackles across his first two collegiate seasons.--Morgan Rode
Source: Pete Nakos - On3
Preston Douglas Worth Adding in Deeper Leagues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 5, 2026, 9:42 AM ETNC State tight end Preston Douglas is rising as a college football fantasy asset and is worth more adds before Week 6. He is up to 241 receiving yards and a touchdown across 19 catches in his five games played so far. Douglas is second on the team in receptions and receiving yards. The tight end has at least two catches in each game and has four or more in three straight contests. He had 13 yards in his first game, but has gone for 46 or more in the four contests since. At a tougher fantasy position to find consistent production, Douglas is worth adding in more fantasy leagues, especially deeper ones. He will look to keep things rolling in Week 6 against Wake Forest.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Joseph Himon II Worth Adding in Deeper Leagues After Breakout Performance
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 5, 2026, 9:36 AM ETNorthwestern running back Joseph Himon II delivered a huge outing in Week 5, and is worth adding in more fantasy leagues going into Week 6 as a result. He got just 10 rushing attempts against Penn State last week, but gained 162 yards and scored two touchdowns. Himon now has 277 yards and three scores across 20 carries this season, which spans four games. He also has four catches for 61 yards and three touchdowns, but most of that came in one game, and he hasn't caught a pass in each of the past two contests. Himon is gaining fantasy attention, but still ranks third among Northwestern RBs in carries, so he's just worth adds in deeper leagues before his next game. --Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Junior Sherrill Worth Scooping Up in Deeper Leagues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 5, 2026, 9:29 AM ETVanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill has delivered most of the season, and he continues to rise as a college football fantasy asset as a result. He is up to 474 yards and three touchdowns across 28 catches through five games - Sherrill has one rush for an additional three yards. Sherrill has at least four receptions in each game and has posted six or more grabs in three straight. The senior wideout has 70 or more yards in each game, with 94 or more in each of the past four contests. He'll look to keep things rolling in Week 6 against Ole Miss, but is worth more fantasy adds and utilization in deeper leagues regardless.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Gio Lopez Worth Adding in Deeper Leagues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Oct 5, 2026, 9:18 AM ETWake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez continues to rise as a fantasy asset, and he's worth some more adds going into Week 6. In his first season with the Demon Deacons, Lopez has completed 64.9% of his passes for 1,377 passing yards and 10 touchdowns, while throwing just one interception. He has 192 rushing yards and five touchdowns across 48 rushing attempts as well. He's put together some big fantasy point totals, and is coming off his best outing of the season - he threw for 265 yards and two scores, while rushing for 88 yards and three touchdowns against Stanford. His Week 6 matchup against NC State is a pretty solid one, so that makes Lopez worth adding in more fantasy leagues, especially deeper setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Mario Craver Likely Ruled Out
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 3, 2026, 9:32 PM ETTexas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver appears to be ruled out for the rest of Saturday night's game against Arkansas with an ankle injury. Craver was listed as a game-time decision heading into the week. The standout wide receiver was able to walk off under his own power, but reports indicate the medical staff worked on Craver's ankle and that his gloves and helmet have now been taken away from him. At the time of writing, the Aggies lead 34-7 at the start of the fourth quarter, so it's plausible the team is being extra cautious with Craver.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Travis Brown Of KBTXSports
Cameron Dickey Downgraded To Out
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 3, 2026, 9:19 PM ETTexas Tech's running back has been downgraded to out for the rest of Saturday's game against Colorado. The running back was helped back to the locker room after suffering an apparent left leg injury and will not return. It's unclear exactly what the injury is or if Dickey will miss additional time.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Cory Whitman Of Dallas News
LJ Martin Downgraded To Out
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 3, 2026, 9:13 PM ETBYU running back LJ Martin has been downgraded to out for the rest of the game after further evaluation of an ankle injury. The reigning Big Twelve player of the year was seen in street clothes and a hoodie on the sidelines after halftime. The extent of the injury and whether Martin will miss additional games are unclear, but he will not return for Week 5.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Jake Hatch Of Locked On Cougars
Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Suffers Possible Concussion
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 3, 2026, 9:08 PM ETCal star sophomore quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was injured in the team's 31-39 loss to UNLV on Saturday. Sagapolutele exited the game after taking a scary head hit and did not return. The Cal standout was injured late in the first half and had already attempted 27 passes; he completed 19 for 195 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Junior transfer quarterback Jackson Brousseau stepped in for Sagapolutele with the team down 24-7 and led a valiant comeback, but fell short. Brousseau completed 19 of 32 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns. Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi said Sagapolutele was medically cleared, but he didn't feel comfortable putting him back in the game.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Thomas Dunn Of On3
Cameron Dickey Helped To Locker Room
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 3, 2026, 8:53 PM ETTexas Tech star running back Cameron Dickey suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's matchup against Colorado. Early reports suggest it could be an ankle injury, but Texas Tech has not issued a specific statement. Dickey had carried the ball four times for 15 yards before the injury. Junior running back J'Koby Williams will likely carry a heavier load in Dickey's absence. The two had been in a near 50/50 split of the team's important carries, with Dickey getting the slight nod with 53 carries to Williams 46. Dickey was seen limping to the locker room with assistance from staff members, and it's unclear if he will return to the game.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Don Williams Of Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
LJ Martin Questionable To Return Against TCU
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 3, 2026, 8:43 PM ETBYU star running back LJ Martin appeared to injure his ankle during the first half of Saturday's game against TCU. Reports indicate that his ankle was heavily taped and in a brace and he was testing it out on the sideline, but he has yet to return to the field. Martin is being evaluated in the locker room and is listed as questionable to return.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Spencer Linton Of BYUtv
Hank Brown Injury Not Considered Serious
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 3, 2026, 8:37 PM ETIowa quarterback Hank Brown left Saturday's game against Ohio State late in the third quarter. The Hawkeyes lost 31-14 as their offense was stifled for most of the game. Brown completed 12 of his 27 passes for 132 yards and had one interception before leaving the game. He appeared to hurt his arm or shoulder on a big hit from defensive tackle John Walker. After the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz didn't think the injury was too serious, but no official injury has been listed yet.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Adam Rittenberg Of ESPN
Mason Heintschel Will Miss Rest Of Season
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Oct 3, 2026, 8:26 PM ETPitt quarterback Mason Heintschel will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in the team's thrilling OT win over Virginia Tech on Friday night. The sophomore quarterback was on pace to outperform his impressive freshman season before the injury. This season, Heintschel completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,304 yards, 14 touchdowns, and one interception. He had two incredible games in Week 1 and Week 4, throwing for seven and six touchdowns, respectively. Before the injury against Virginia Tech, he completed 10 of 18 passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. Senior quarterback Holden Geriner stepped in for Heintschel, and he completed 66% of his 12 passes for 78 yards and one touchdown. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN