LJ Martin Downgraded To Out

Oct 5, 2026, 10:54 AM ET

Kansas running back Dylan Edwards is coming off his best game as a Jayhawk. In Week 5 against Middle Tennessee State University, the junior carried the ball 20 times for 137 rushing yards and three touchdowns, totaling 35.2 fantasy points. Edwards finished the week as the RB4 but had been largely fantasy-irrelevant before Week 5. In Kansas' first three games, Edwards carried the ball only 30 times for 160 rushing yards. He was productive in the passing game with two games of four catches. It appears that Edwards is taking over as the lead back for the Jayhawks, as he has led the team in touches over the past two weeks. It's hard to put too much faith in Edwards' Week 5 performance since it came against a team outside of the P4 conferences. Edwards will face much more difficult opponents in the coming weeks when he matches up with Utah, Kansas State, and Baylor. For now,, fantasy players should monitor Edwards against Utah and pick him up if he can continue his success.