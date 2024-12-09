Cedric Tillman Still In Concussion Protocol
2 days agoCleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (concussion) remains in the league's concussion protocol, putting him up in the air to return for a Week 15 tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tillman suffered a concussion on Thursday night in Week 12 against the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers and hasn't practiced or played since. It doesn't mean the 24-year-old wideout won't get back on the practice field at some point this week, but fantasy managers that have advanced to the postseason in their leagues shouldn't plan on relying on him in Week 15 when the Browns battle the reigning Super Bowl-champion Chiefs this weekend. Since Tillman's head injury several weeks ago, Jerry Jeudy has gone off, while Elijah Moore and tight end David Njoku have also made plenty of noise. Michael Woods II joined the active roster in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh and had one catch for 12 yards.
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
