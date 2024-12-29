Bucky Irving Goes Off On Sunday
1 week agoTampa Bay Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving was all over the place during Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. The rookie back rushed 20 times for 113 yards, which helped him surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Irving also hauled in all four of his targets for 77 additional yards through the air. This 100-plus yard performance marked Irving's third 100-yard performance in his last five games. The 22-year-old is literally running away with the lead back job in Tampa Bay. He'll be a RB1 for the regular season finale against the New Orleans Saints.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN