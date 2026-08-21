Brock Purdy Sees First Preseason Action Against Chargers
Brock Purdy got the start in Thursday's preseason meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers. Purdy was removed after the 49ers' opening drive, and he finished the game 4-for-6 for 29 passing yards and one rushing attempt for three yards. Purdy's first pass went to Deebo Samuel Sr., who recently re-signed with the 49ers after spending last season with the Commanders. Purdy missed Deebo on his next attempt but completed his next three consecutive throws to De'Zhaun Stribling. With Ricky Pearsall (knee) out for the season and Mike Evans (foot/ankle) already slowed by injuries, it is imperative that he rekindles his relationship with the recently reunited Samuel and develops chemistry with Stribling. Purdy's next and final tune-up before the regular season will come on August 27 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com