Braves Sign Outfielder Bryan De La Cruz To One-Year Deal
3 weeks agoThe Atlanta Braves have signed outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract on Sunday. The Braves are in need of some outfield depth with star Ronald Acuna Jr. (knee) expected to miss the first couple months of the season. De La Cruz spent time with both the Marlins and the Pirates last season but was let go after a rough stretch of play to end the season for Pittsburgh. While the 27-year-old set a career-high in home runs with 21, 18 of those came in 454 plate appearances with the Marlins (25 PA/HR). He hit just three in 168 PA with the Pirates (56 PA/HR) while hitting just .200. With a 9.3% barrel rate that was in line with his career rate, there's hope that the pop will be there for the Braves, but the right-handed hitter struck out at an above-average rate in 2024 (27.3%) while walking at a well below-average rate (4.7%), so that'll need to improve. Once Acuna returns, the 6-foot-4 outfielder likely becomes a platoon player with teammate Jarred Kelenic, as De La Cruz had success against left-handed pitchers last season (.285/.309/.425) while Kelenic was the opposite. The four-year pro is probably best left to the waiver wire in fantasy drafts unless he shows tremendous improvement in the spring.
Source: Atlanta Braves
